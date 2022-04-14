Skip to main content
2023 GMC Canyon

Release Date: Summer 2022
Estimated Price: Starting at $30,000
What to expect
  • A full redesign of the midsize pickup, with details to come
  • An available off-road-focused performance trim dubbed AT4X
  • Spy shots indicate a new look for the interior, including the center console
  • Part of the third GMC Canyon generation introduced in 2022
*The Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price excludes destination freight charge, tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment. See your GMC dealer for details.

