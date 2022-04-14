What is the GMC Canyon?

The 2023 GMC Canyon introduces the third generation of the midsize pickup and becomes the second truck under the General Motors banner to add the AT4X trim, following the full-size GMC Sierra. The Canyon, which is the pricier corporate cousin of the Chevrolet Colorado, was last redesigned in 2015. We expect new styling and a slew of new or updated features, but for now, the newly added off-road AT4X kit highlights the officially announced changes.

AT4X is an evolution of the AT4 trim the Canyon introduced for the 2021 model year, which has been a standout addition. GMC says you will get a 1-inch suspension leveling kit, off-road rocker panel protection, and front and mid skid plates as part of the package.

GMC has otherwise been light on details about the 2023 Canyon, but spy shots indicate a new-look interior with a prominent central display screen that should make the truck feel much more modern. We'll keep you updated as more information trickles out.

The redesigned Canyon could be a tough customer in the midsize truck category, where it will do battle with the Honda Ridgeline, Jeep Gladiator and Toyota Tacoma, all of which have their fans. The current Canyon is tied for fourth in our official midsize truck rankings with its Chevy Colorado sibling, trailing the three trucks just mentioned, but the next-generation model could very well flip that script.