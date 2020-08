Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for Sale Near Me

Elk Mountain Motors - East Helena / Montana

Come check out this really nice 1/2 ton 4X4. It is in good condition and runs well. Get ready for the woods or work(not as fun). You will be treated professionally and without pressure to buy. Come check us out.....you will be glad you did. If we do not have what you are looking for we will help locate something for you. Trades welcome and financing available. Call email or text for additional information. 406-495-1890

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Extended Cab .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GCEK19T6YZ335273

Stock: z335273

Certified Pre-Owned: No