Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for Sale Near Me
16,477 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 173,406 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$2,093 Below Market
- 100,276 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999$3,158 Below Market
- 173,541 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995$3,404 Below Market
- 344,127 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$2,495$742 Below Market
- 189,371 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$6,997$2,953 Below Market
- 167,435 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,990$2,589 Below Market
- 146,998 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,500$3,047 Below Market
- 234,711 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,950$2,176 Below Market
- 110,559 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,799$1,343 Below Market
- 126,338 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$4,534 Below Market
- 136,951 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,997$1,095 Below Market
- 66,184 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$11,900$2,335 Below Market
- 113,892 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,900$2,096 Below Market
- 167,080 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,990$1,405 Below Market
- 107,500 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995$1,392 Below Market
- 141,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,900$6,155 Below Market
- 76,281 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995
- 186,420 miles3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$4,495$2,027 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Silverado 1500 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Write a reviewSee all 139 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.3139 Reviews
Report abuse
C. Henry,11/28/2015
LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A)
Had to list this as a LT regular cab long bed, 4 wd. Actually is an LS, which in 2008, was just a Work Truck with a chromed front bumper and chromed steel wheels. Mine also has "Trailering equipment package", which is the same as "Towing package" without the locking G80 rear differential. It has the 4.8 with 4 speed auto. No power windows, no power locks, no cruise control, no power mirrors. Has A/C. The 4.8, thankfully, did not have the variable cylinder engine until a few years later. Then the 4.8 was dropped entirely. I purchased it new in Sept., 2008 at the old GM's fire sales. Truck was made the last week of 2008 production in June 2008. At their best plant at the time, Ft. Wayne. It has very dependable with almost no problems I do all maintenance on it. No rattles or squeaks at 65k. Currently at 65k miles. It has seen all sort of use from heavy urban gridlock to local country roads to Freeway use. I changed out all fluids between 50k and 60k miles. Brake, coolant, transmission, front differential, rear differential, and transfer case fluids. This year, at 62k miles, I replaced the front and rear brake rotors , drums, pads and shoes. The rear drum shoes were almost done, but the front pads could have gone another 10k. Engine consumes almost no oil between 4k to 5k oil changes. Non wear items replaced since new: --Rear shocks were shot at about 40k. Replaced with KYB gas-adjust mono tubes which are great and match the front strut valving well. --Turn signal clicker not audible at 50k. Sound for TS comes from left speaker. Unbelievably cheap paper door speakers replaced with cheap Pioneer speakers. --All good. ( common problem). That's it! I attribute the good reliability my Silverado has had to the fact it doesn't have the things that frequently cause trouble on the GMT's. --No cylinder deactivation on the 4.8 in that era. No piston ring/oil consumption or camshaft problems because of that. --No power locks or power windows which cause many problems. --No Eaton G80 locker rear differential which some people have experienced failure with. With manual shifted 4wd and an open rear axle I have had no trouble --making it through even heavy snow. Due to the lack of any power accessories and being a regular cab, the truck is fairly light. I believe this 4.8 can easily match or beat the ubiquitous 5.3 with extended or crew cab 1500 in acceleration. It has a very wide turning circle, but the use of rack and pinion steering starting in 2007.5 makes it pleasurable truck to drive. Gas mileage is not so good. When I commuted to work, with a total mix of driving, I averaged about 15.5 mpg. Mostly local roads and shorter trips now. I seldom see more than 14 mpg. It will still do 17 to 18 mpg on infrequent Interstate highway runs. No mileage bonus with the 4.8 over the 5.3. Used buyers may like to know that GM in 2008 and post bankruptcy, 2009 made up different equipment packages that did not exist in catalogs. You may get something that shouldn't have been on your truck ( sometimes heated power mirrors on an LS trim) or not get something that should have been included.
Related Chevrolet Silverado 1500 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Buick Cascada 2016
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2010
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2010
- Used Audi S6 2014
- Used Mazda 5 2010
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2013
- Used Audi TT 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2012
- Used Audi Q7 2011
- Used Toyota Prius c 2018
- Used Genesis G80 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2014
- Used smart EQ fortwo 2014
- Used Audi S6 2016
- Used GMC Yukon XL 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta
- Used Volvo S60
- Used BMW X4
- Used Buick Lucerne
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport
- Used Nissan NV Cargo
- Used Cadillac DTS
- Used Lexus ES 300h
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer
- Used Chevrolet Sonic
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
- Used INFINITI Q60 Convertible
- Used MINI Clubman
Shop used models by city
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo Honolulu HI
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Boca Raton FL
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV Garland TX
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Lafayette LA
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt Tampa FL
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Lansing MI
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Los Angeles CA
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt Alexandria VA
- Used Chevrolet Tracker Tacoma WA
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Springfield MO
Shop used model years by city
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2013 Durham NC
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2010 Bloomington IL
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2016 Orange CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Lexus IS 300
- 2021 Hyundai Kona News
- 2021 Dodge Challenger News
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- 2019 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 BMW 4 Series
- 2020 MINI Countryman
- 2020 Audi R8
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 Ram 1500
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2021 BMW X7 News
- Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD News
- BMW 7 Series 2020