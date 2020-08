Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for Sale Near Me

Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Sterling Heights / Michigan

Why compromise between fun and function when you can have it all in this 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500? This Silverado 1500 offers you 173406 miles, and will be sure to give you many more. As you re cruising down the street in style, you ll be happy to know that it comes with great features like: At Sterling Heights Dodge, we don't just sell cars we take care of our customers' needs first. With an affordable price, why wait any longer? This vehicle will sell fast. Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep, your 5 star dealer! Serving Michigan and beyond for over 25 years! Dedicated professionals to serve all of your automotive needs. We will never be undersold, always keeping the customer's satisfaction first! We build a relationship with our customers, not just a sale. We can help you with all of your transportation needs. Financing available for everybody!!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2GCEK19J081275448

Stock: P8524A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020