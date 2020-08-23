Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for Sale Near Me

16,477 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Silverado 1500 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 16,477 listings
  • 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT in Silver
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT

    170,323 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $12,495

    $5,173 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT in Silver
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT

    121,284 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,500

    $2,637 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT in White
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT

    189,439 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $11,500

    $2,961 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT in White
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT

    139,063 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,995

    $3,597 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ in Silver
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ

    176,667 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,646

    $2,938 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT in Dark Brown
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT

    207,203 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,999

    $2,076 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT in White
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT

    136,849 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,925

    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT in Silver
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT

    182,039 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $11,900

    $3,801 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT in Silver
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT

    81,256 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,985

    $2,134 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT in Gray
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT

    152,909 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,900

    $2,412 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT in Gray
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT

    94,822 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,999

    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT in Black
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT

    104,245 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,900

    $2,743 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT in Black
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT

    92,720 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,492

    $2,890 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT in Black
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT

    43,455 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $20,950

    $2,395 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT in Gray
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT

    129,047 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,988

    $1,446 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT in White
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT

    221,227 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,675

    $2,422 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT in White
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT

    189,840 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,988

    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT in Black
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT

    121,495 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,999

    $3,094 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Silverado 1500 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 16,477 listings
  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  4. Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Overall Consumer Rating
3.723 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
  • 5
    (30%)
  • 4
    (30%)
  • 3
    (22%)
  • 2
    (9%)
  • 1
    (9%)
cluncking in low gears
wolf20,06/23/2013
I like my silverado except for one thing.This cars drivetrain ir slipyok will drive u crazy.it bangs underneath in low gears on and off.in traffic on the freeway and taking turns and pushing on the gas.Sometimes a hard clunk.Brought it in twice was told thats normal. come on.whats normal about that.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet
Silverado 1500
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Chevrolet Silverado 1500 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings