Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for Sale Near Me
- 170,323 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$12,495$5,173 Below Market
Independent Auto Sales - Spokane Valley / Washington
2012 CHEVROLET SILVERADO Z71 4X4 LT. CREW CAB SHORT BOX, 6 SEATER, CLOTH SEATS, PWR WINDOWS, LOCKS, ALLOYS, OVERSIZED TIRES, 4X4, TRAILER BRAKE, BACK UP CAM, AND MANY MORE. INDEPENDENT AUTO SALES 3728 E SPRAGUE SPOKANE, WA, 99202 TUE-FRI 10AM-6PM SATURDAY 10AM-5PM 509-934-1106 CASH DEALS MADE HERE TRADES WELCOME NEGOTIABLE DOC FEE FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. KEY: GMC, FORD, DODGE, RAM, TOYOTA, HONDA, NISSAN, SIERRA, F-150, F-250, F-350, 1500, 2500, 3500, TUNDRA, TACOMA,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCPKSE73CG269359
Stock: 269359A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 121,284 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,500$2,637 Below Market
Lake Motor - Devils Lake / North Dakota
For more information, give Dave Brustad a call at 701-662-4017. This extended cab Silverado comes with 20 inch Chrome wheels, also has running boards and access cover. Tow package, Sirus XM, cruise control, blue tooth. Whether your looking for your first truck or one for an additional family member, you will not go wrong.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCPKSE71CF151814
Stock: C7L161X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-09-2020
- 189,439 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$11,500$2,961 Below Market
Lavery Buick Chevrolet GMC - Alliance / Ohio
$6,188 BELOW MARKET!! 4WD!! BACK UP CAMERA!! REMOTE START!! REAR PARK ASSIST!! BLUETOOTH!! CD/MP3/XM!! CREW CAB!! TOW PACKAGE!! 5.3 LITER V8!! HEATED POWER MIRRORS!! POWER WINDOWS!! POWER LOCKS!! CRUISE CONTROL!! CLEAN CARFAX!! Recent Arrival! If you are interested in shopping for a vehicle please send us an email, call or chat. We can use video and provide you all the information you need without coming into the dealership. The wellness and health of our employees and customers is our priority and we are taking ongoing precautions to make sure we have cleanliness policies and procedures throughout the day. Our Internet Sales team can help you gather information remotely. We can arrange for you to test drive the vehicle at your home (within proximity to our dealership) with steering wheel covers, gloves, disinfectant and seat covers. If you do decide to purchase we can DocuSign or deliver the vehicle to you or arrange an appointment to pick it up at the dealership. Awards: * JD Power Dependability Study Dealership is not responsible for clerical, computer generated or data entry errors as it relates to vehicles, prices,equipment or incentives. Though we try our best to remove vehicles when sold please confirm information and availability before making a purchase decision.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCPKSE70CG215596
Stock: MEB5994A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 139,063 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,995$3,597 Below Market
Lot 99 - Milwaukie / Oregon
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCRKSE75CZ265676
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 176,667 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,646$2,938 Below Market
Ellsworth Ford - Ellsworth / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCPKTE77CG289734
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 207,203 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$9,999$2,076 Below Market
Heartland Motor Company - Morris / Minnesota
CURRENTLY OPEN BY APPOINTMENT 320-589-2223 HEARTLAND MOTOR COMPANY IS COMMITTED TO ADAPTING TO AN EVER-CHANGING SITUATION AND MAKING ADVANCEMENTS IN THE WAY CAR BUYING IS DONE. AT OUR DEALERSHIP, OUR EMPLOYEES ARE TAKING EVERY PRECAUTION TO MAINTAIN A CLEAN AND SAFE ENVIRONMENT DURING YOUR VISIT. AT HEARTLAND MOTOR COMPANY WE ARE FOLLOWING EVERY CDC GUIDELINE. 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, ebony Cloth. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Mocha Steel Metallic LT CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 4D Crew Cab Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI VVT Flex Fuel 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive Awards: * JD Power Dependability Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCPKSE71CF167060
Stock: 59425A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-27-2020
- 136,849 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,925
Tomball Ford - Tomball / Texas
Come see this 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/323 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 has the following options: WHEELS, 4 - 18" X 8" (45.7 CM X 20.3 CM) ALUMINUM (spare wheel will not cosmetically match the other 4 wheels), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode, TRAILERING PACKAGE, HEAVY-DUTY includes trailering hitch platform and 2-inch receiver, 7- wire harness (harness includes wires for: park lamps, backup lamps, right turn, left turn, electric brake lead, battery and ground) with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector, wiring harness for after-market trailer brake controller (located in the instrument panel harness) and (KNP) external transmission oil cooler (with (MYC) 6-speed automatic transmission also includes (K5L) heavy-duty cooling package and (KC4) external engine oil cooler) (Also includes (G80) heavy-duty automatic locking rear differential on Retail orders and with (WEA) Z71 Appearance Package on Fleet or Government Orders.), TIRES, P265/65R18 ON-/OFF-ROAD, BLACKWALL includes all-season 17" spare, TAILGATE, LOCKING, TAILGATE, EZ-LIFT, SUSPENSION PACKAGE, OFF-ROAD includes 1.81" (46 mm) shocks, off-road jounce bumpers, 36mm front stabilizer bar, (NZZ) Skid Plate Package, (V76) recovery hooks, (K47) air cleaner and Z71 decals on rear quarters, SUMMIT WHITE, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS, and SKID PLATE PACKAGE frame-mounted shields, includes front underbody shield starting behind front bumper and running to first cross-member, protecting front underbody, oil pan, differential case and transfer case. See it for yourself at Tomball Ford, 22702 Tomball Parkway, Tomball, TX 77375.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCPKSE76CF163134
Stock: CF163134
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 182,039 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$11,900$3,801 Below Market
Better Cars - Englewood / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCPKSE71CF181931
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,256 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,985$2,134 Below Market
Suburban Chevrolet - Eden Prairie / Minnesota
Recent Arrival! *EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, *LOCAL TRADE, *ALL STAR EDITION, *NEW BRAKES, ALL-STAR EDITION, Z71 PKG, 18" x 8" Aluminum Wheels, 6 Speaker Audio System Feature, All-Star Edition, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & MP3 Playback, BluetoothÂ For Phone, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Body-Colored Door Handles, Body-Colored Grille w/Unique Chrome Insert, Chrome Grille Surround, Color-Keyed Carpeting w/Rubberized Vinyl Floormats, Convenience Package, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirrors, Driver-Side Manual Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Autotrac Transfer Case, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Front Chrome Recovery Hooks, Heated Power-Adjustable Black Outside Mirrors, Heavy Duty Cooling Package, Heavy-Duty Air-to-Oil External Engine Oil Cooler, Heavy-Duty Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential, Heavy-Duty Trailering Package, Heavy-Duty Trailering Package (Retail), Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Locking Tailgate, LT1 Equipment Group, Off-Road Suspension Package, Power Door Locks w/Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Down, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Rear Access Door Power Windows, Remote Keyless Entry w/2 Transmitters, Remote Vehicle Starter System, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Skid Plate Package, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist w/Audible Warning, Z71 Appearance Package (Retail).Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 33582 miles below market average! 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Silver Ice Metallic 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI VVT Flex FuelWE MAKE IT HAPPEN!!Awards:* JD Power Dependability Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCRKSE71CZ345394
Stock: 201971A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 152,909 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,900$2,412 Below Market
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. CARFAX shows that this is a one-owner vehicle -- no wonder it's in such great condition. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this ChevroletSilverado 1500 LT, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. More information about the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500: Full-size trucks are used in such a wide range of situations--from construction fleets to long-distance driving--and the two different interiors offered in the Silverado and the nearly identical GMC Sierra help satisfy shoppers better than most other competing models. LS and LT models are probably the best fit for buyers who need the sturdy, get-messy capability of a pickup at least some of the time, but the LTZ is the choice for those who need a pickup that doesn't compromise luxury. And for those who need a pickup but want to make a greener choice, with even lower operating costs, the Silverado Hybrid has 25% better fuel economy without sacrificing much towing or hauling ability. Interesting features of this model are fuel economy, extensive features and options, Top-notch interiors to suit work or luxury use, and strong tow ratings
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCRKSE75CZ186833
Stock: 186833
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,822 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,999
AutoNation Buick GMC Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
All-Star Edition Seats; Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench; 3-Passenger; Driver And Front Passenger Manual Reclining Convenience Package Engine; Vortec 5.3L Variable Valve Timing V8 Sfi Flexfuel With Active Fuel Management Trailering Package; Heavy-Duty Leather Seats Wheels; 4 - 18" X 8" (45.7 Cm X 20.3 Cm) Aluminum Differential; Heavy-Duty Automatic Locking Rear Seat Adjuster; Driver 6-Way Power Suspension Package; Off-Road Mirrors; Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Vertical Camper Manual-Folding And Extension; Black Heavy Duty Cooling Package; Heavy-Duty Trailer Brake Controller; Integrated Bluetooth For Phone Defogger; Rear-Window Electric Skid Plate Package Tailgate; Locking Tires; P265/65R18 On-/Off-Road; Blackwall Mirror; Inside Rearview Auto-Dimming Bluetooth Connection Air Cleaner; High-Capacity Air Conditioning; Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player And MP3 Playback; Usb Port Cooling; Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler; Heavy-Duty Air-To-Oil Cooling; External Engine Oil Cooler Graystone Metallic Gvwr; 7000 Lbs. (3175 Kg) Light Titanium/Dark Titanium; Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Lt Preferred Equipment Group Paint; Solid Pedals; Power-Adjustable For Accelerator And Brake Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio Rear Parking Assist; Ultrasonic Remote Vehicle Starter System Steering Wheel Controls; Mounted Audio Controls Tailgate; Ez-Lift Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled Universal Home Remote This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCRKSE76CZ351479
Stock: CZ351479
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 104,245 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,900$2,743 Below Market
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Chevrolet Silverado 1500. A rare find these days. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT. More information about the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500: Full-size trucks are used in such a wide range of situations--from construction fleets to long-distance driving--and the two different interiors offered in the Silverado and the nearly identical GMC Sierra help satisfy shoppers better than most other competing models. LS and LT models are probably the best fit for buyers who need the sturdy, get-messy capability of a pickup at least some of the time, but the LTZ is the choice for those who need a pickup that doesn't compromise luxury. And for those who need a pickup but want to make a greener choice, with even lower operating costs, the Silverado Hybrid has 25% better fuel economy without sacrificing much towing or hauling ability. Strengths of this model include fuel economy, extensive features and options, Top-notch interiors to suit work or luxury use, and strong tow ratings
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCRCSE03CZ338334
Stock: 338334
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,720 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$19,492$2,890 Below Market
Allen Chevrolet of Monroe - Monroe / Michigan
Silverado 1500 LT, 4D Crew Cab, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI VVT Flex Fuel, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Dark Titanium w/Cloth Seat Trim, 17 x 7.5 6-Lug Chrome-Styled Steel Wheels, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 6 Speaker Audio System Feature, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Compatible CD Player, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Chrome Grille Surround, Color-Keyed Carpeting w/Rubberized Vinyl Floormats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirrors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver-Side Manual Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Autotrac Transfer Case, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seat, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Power-Adjustable Black Outside Mirrors, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Illuminated entry, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks w/Remote Keyless Entry, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Down, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radio data system, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry w/2 Transmitters, Security system, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Silverado 1500 LT, 4D Crew Cab, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI VVT Flex Fuel, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Dark Titanium w/Cloth Seat Trim.2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4WD Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI VVT Flex Fuel 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive Black 15/21 City/Highway MPGClean CARFAX.Odometer is 30720 miles below market average!At the All New Allen Chevrolet Cadillac of Monroe, we strive for every sales and service customer to receive a VIP experience. Customer satisfaction is our number one goal.Awards:* JD Power Dependability Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCPKSE78CG161349
Stock: PJ7092
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 43,455 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$20,950$2,395 Below Market
Bill Crispin Chevrolet - Saline / Michigan
CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee... 4 Wheel Drive, never get stuck again... This Vehicle has less than 44k miles!!! Blow out pricing!!! Priced below KBB Retail!!! ATTENTION!! Gassss saverrrr!!! 21 MPG Hwy. Where are you going to stumble upon a nicer Silverado 1500 at this price? Nowhere, because we've already looked to make sure*** Optional equipment includes: All-Star Edition, Heavy-Duty Trailering Package (Retail), Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Off-Road Suspension Package, Wheels: 17' x 7.5' 5-Spoke Aluminum (4), Power Rear Sliding Window, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Skid Plate Package, Tires: P265/70R17 On-/Off-Road BW... This 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 has a GREAT PRICE of only $20,950. We are a Family-Owned GM Dealer trusted in the community since 1975. 7112 E. Michigan Ave in Saline Mi, 48176 Call today ! 734-429-9481
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCRKSE74CZ253079
Stock: Y111205A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 129,047 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,988$1,446 Below Market
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! WARRANTY EXT CAB 5.3L V8 AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCRCSE08CZ351760
Stock: VIN1760
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 221,227 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,675$2,422 Below Market
Metter Ford - Metter / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCPKSE75CG100184
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 189,840 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,988
Mac Haik Ford Pasadena - Pasadena / Texas
Clean. WAS $12,988, $1,800 below NADA Retail!, EPA 21 MPG Hwy/15 MPG City! TRAILERING PACKAGE, HEAVY-DUTY, REAR VISION CAMERA, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PL... WHEELS, 4 - 20' X 8.5' (50.8 CM X 21.6 CM) CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System OPTION PACKAGES TEXAS EDITION (RESIDENCY-BASED PACKAGE) includes Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI FlexFuel engine, (S80) 4 - 20' x 8.5' (50.8 cm x 21.6 cm) chrome-clad aluminum wheels, (DL8) outside heated power-adjustable, chrome-capped, manual-folding mirrors, (CJ2) dual-zone automatic air conditioning, (UPF) Bluetooth for phone, (UK3) steering wheel-mounted audio controls, (UUI) AM/FM stereo with CD player and MP3 playback, (AG1) driver 6-way power seat adjuster, (T96) front fog lamps, (Z82) trailering package, (A60) locking tailgate, (PPA) EZ-lift tailgate, bodyside moldings with chrome accents, chrome door handles and Texas emblem badging, WHEELS, 4 - 20' X 8.5' (50.8 CM X 21.6 CM) CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM includes (QSS) P275/55R20 touring blackwall tires (Includes (Z60) High-Performance Suspension Package. CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (JF4) Adjustable power pedals, (C49) rear-window electric defogger, (UD7) Rear Parking Assist, (UG1) Universal Home Remote and (AP3) Remote vehicle starter system, TRAILERING PACKAGE, HEAVY-DUTY includes trailering hitch platform and 2-inch receiver, 7- wire harness (harness includes wires for: park lamps MORE ABOUT US We at Mac Haik Ford Pasadena are dedicated to all of your automotive needs. Namely, that includes helping you find the model that best suits your lifestyle and your budget through conversations with our sales consultants and Ford lease and financing experts. Pricing analysis performed on 8/23/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCPCSE0XCG289284
Stock: 81902D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 121,495 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,999$3,094 Below Market
Maguire Toyota Ithaca - Ithaca / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCRKSE71CZ297122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
