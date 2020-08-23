Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for Sale Near Me

Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas

CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. CARFAX shows that this is a one-owner vehicle -- no wonder it's in such great condition. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this ChevroletSilverado 1500 LT, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. More information about the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500: Full-size trucks are used in such a wide range of situations--from construction fleets to long-distance driving--and the two different interiors offered in the Silverado and the nearly identical GMC Sierra help satisfy shoppers better than most other competing models. LS and LT models are probably the best fit for buyers who need the sturdy, get-messy capability of a pickup at least some of the time, but the LTZ is the choice for those who need a pickup that doesn't compromise luxury. And for those who need a pickup but want to make a greener choice, with even lower operating costs, the Silverado Hybrid has 25% better fuel economy without sacrificing much towing or hauling ability. Interesting features of this model are fuel economy, extensive features and options, Top-notch interiors to suit work or luxury use, and strong tow ratings

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GCRKSE75CZ186833

Stock: 186833

Certified Pre-Owned: No

