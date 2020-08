Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for Sale Near Me

Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia

One look at this Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and you will just know, this is your ride. It is a one-owner truck that has truly been well maintained. Rest assured knowing that this Chevrolet Silverado 1500 has the low miles that you have been searching for with only 63,219 on the odometer. Plus, even better! There aren't any smoke odors because the previous owner was a non-smoker. Have no fear the complete SERVICE HISTORY is here. We here at UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT want to make sure our customers are satisfied, so before we sell a vehicle it must complete our MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. The vehicle history report shows no history of ever having been wrecked and our careful inspection of the body confirms this.Looking for power? Look no further! This 5.3L V8 OHV 16V FFV engine has all the power that you want in a vehicle. The 5.3L V8 OHV 16V FFV engine gives good performance and saves on gas too. Grip the road like never before with this sports tuned suspension. With it's superior ground clearance and tough off-road suspension, you will be able to take on anything that mother nature throws at you. One thing we can assure you of is that pampered luxury is what this ride is all about. Check out all the power, convenience and safety options that are offered on this baby. You will not find another fully equipped Chevrolet Silverado 1500 like this at any price!Do you hear that? Nothing, exactly. This truck is mechanically perfect and ready for you to drive off the lot. A real cream puff with a perfect exterior, you are going to have a hard time finding a nicer truck than this. The condition of the interior will have you believing that you just bought a brand new truck. We have checked and double checked all of the major mechanical systems and know they are in great shape and waiting for you to drive it. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. The interior is in sufficient condition for a used vehicle with no major damage like tears, rips, or stains.We know you want the CARFAX report, and we have it for you on this one and every other vehicle we sell. We take great pride in being a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. We can assure you that every car has been thoroughly inspected and comes with a CARFAX history report. Every car we sell comes with a CARFAX report. According to their latest, this truck is a one-owner vehicle. We also provide a free AutoCheck report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. We want to make sure our customers have confidence buying from us. This is the reason we became an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. Looking to buy a one owner car? Not a problem. We have the AutoCheck report to prove that this truck has had only one owner.We want you to feel secure in your purchase, so we've included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this truck. An optional extended warranty is available for added peace of mind. GUARANTEED FINANCING for all types of credit. Call today for more information. Interested in low monthly payments? Call us today at (703) 441-0111 or come by to see if you qualify. Are you a bargain shopper? We have a deal for you. This truck is beneath the BLUE BOOK value. With amazing deals at UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Garrisonville.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GCRKSE73DZ331675

Stock: 331675

Certified Pre-Owned: No