Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for Sale Near Me

Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia

Feel right at home behind the wheel of this Chevrolet Silverado 1500. It is a super clean one-owner truck, one of the best that we have ever seen. An odometer that reads 105,380 miles speaks for itself. This Silverado 1500 has been well maintained with a long, healthy life ahead of it. The interior of this beautiful Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is completely smoke free. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY, since it was new so you can see for yourself that it was properly cared for and maintained. This truck has passed a rigorous, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process before being offered for sale. You will be completely satisfied with its quality. We strive to give every vehicle a thorough inspection and can tell you with confidence that the structural integrity of this truck exceeds the highest standardsWe know the importance of a powerful engine for those tough jobs. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is equipped with a 5.3L V8 OHV 16V engine to help you complete all of the tough jobs. The 5.3L V8 OHV 16V engine gives good performance and saves on gas too. The sports tuned suspension hugs the road like nobody's business. This truck can help take you on your next great adventure by getting you to places that most can't with it's off-road suspension. Beauty is nothing if not matched on the inside. For every envious glance this Chevrolet Silverado 1500 creates on the outside, an equal amount of joy and comfort has been crafted for those on the inside. All the best power, convenience and safety options are available on this fully equipped Chevrolet Silverado 1500. Compare and see for yourself.This truck has undergone a painstakingly thorough inspection ensuring it exceeds mechanical standards. Looking at this truck, and you will have 'love at first site.' Its exterior is impeccable and ready to show off. One way to judge how well a truck has been cared for and that is how clean the interior is. This one is nothing less than impeccable. We have checked and double checked all of the major mechanical systems and know they are in great shape and waiting for you to drive it. Unless you plan on driving this one straight into a mud pit you won't have to worry about any exterior maintenance for quite some time. The interior is really quite clean and has no unsightly stains or rips anywhere to be found.At UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT, we secure your confidence by running a CARFAX report on every vehicle. Our CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to CARFAX's rigorous standards. Looking to buy a one owner car? Not a problem. We have the CARFAX report to prove that this truck has had only one owner. If you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a AutoCheck report. Our AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to AutoCheck's rigorous standards. Let the AutoCheck report prove to you that this is a one owner truck.STANDARD WARRANTY coverage applies to this truck, and we would be more than happy to go over all that is covered in this package. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. Call us today and find out about easy financing through our BUY HERE - PAY HERE program. GUARANTEED FINANCING! Approval for Everyone! Call us now and get back on the road today! We offer great low monthly payments to qualified buyers with low money down and your clean used trade-in. Call us to day at (703) 441-0111 to find out more. If you trust BLUE BOOK's pricing then you better believe the fact that we have priced this truck below its BLUE BOOK means it won't stay on our lot long. Act today!Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Falls Church!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3GCUKREC8HG127511

Stock: 127511

Certified Pre-Owned: No