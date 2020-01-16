Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for Sale Near Me
16,477 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 19,909 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,200$5,422 Below Market
- 25,200 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$27,977$5,607 Below Market
- 29,355 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,900$8,385 Below Market
- 105,380 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,577$6,820 Below Market
- 27,948 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$28,521$4,961 Below Market
- 19,026 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,700$3,633 Below Market
- 25,345 milesDelivery Available*
$26,990$4,371 Below Market
- 71,740 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,995$10,804 Below Market
- 30,252 miles
$27,255$5,634 Below Market
- 19,039 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,990$5,502 Below Market
- 19,525 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,900$2,998 Below Market
- certified
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT31,543 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,899$5,252 Below Market
- 13,780 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,491$7,124 Below Market
- 24,879 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$26,335$8,339 Below Market
- 22,356 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,000$3,789 Below Market
- certified
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ32,183 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,998$5,536 Below Market
- certified
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT36,033 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$30,972$4,701 Below Market
- 37,195 miles
$29,984$9,642 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Silverado 1500 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Write a reviewSee all 44 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.344 Reviews
Report abuse
Daddy,08/22/2019
LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
So I bought my 2017 Silverado after owning a 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 for a change in pace as my Dodge was approaching 100k miles. My pickup is a crew cab LT with leather interior which is kind of a unique package. A couple things I like about the pickup first. 1. I get excellent mileage for a 1/2 ton pickup. trips I average around 19-21 and my lifetime mpg according to the computer is 17.2 mpg. Not bad at all for a pickup. 2. The infotainment center with Apple Car Play is awesome. I love the connectivity with my phone, touch screen is user friendly, and there seem to be no hiccups in the technology on this end. 3. I think it's a sharp looking pickup and with the 20 inch factory wheels on it, I get compliments on the pickups looks. 4. Besides regular service, I have not put a dollar into this pickup, or returned to the dealer for warranty work or additional service. This needs to be noted because I'm going complain next. 5. It tracks straight and rolls quiet at highway speeds. Now for some complaints I have about the pickup. 1. The 6 speed transmission is terrible in my opinion. Drive this pickup through a rural town as you would normally, and you will quickly find out that consumers complaints regarding the sloppy knocking transmission is warranted. I can't believe when downshifting how loud this transmission knocks. Yes - the pickup is broken in with 40K miles on it. No - the "learning transmission" has not learned anything. 2. I can not stand the cylinder deactivation or AFM (Active Fuel Management?) I believe GM calls this. Yes - I can feel it in town and on the highway. No - it's not smooth kicking in and out. Yes - I worry about engine longevity with this feature. No - I don't think it's hardly improved since my 2010 Silverado Crew cab. 3. These seats are uncomfortable. Go ride in a Dodge Ram or a F150 with Leather and the seats are by far more comfortable in either of these choices. 4. I pulled an Ice Castle camper/fish house with this pickup with a gross weight of 5,800 lbs. dry. I wasn't impressed. Even in tow/haul mode the pickup was fighting to find the right gear and on a 55 mph road with the cruise set at 59 mph, the pickup downshifted into 3rd gear going up a hill putting my rpms somewhere around 4,500+. Are you kidding me with this weight? The sway wasn't good either. The pickup pulled poor for a weight that I though wouldn't sweat the pickup. Here's my 2 cents on the pickup in conclusion... While there are features I really do like about this Silverado, I'm not impressed by the overall package I'm getting. I can not complain about the service end of this pickup, but I think Chevy needs to figure out their transmission before I'll buy another GM product. ** Update1/16/20 - I still have the Silverado with 52,500 miles on it and it's really treated me well so far. I picked up a Range Technologies AFM delete module that you plug into your OBD2 port under the steering wheel on the pickup. I can not recommend this product enough. The pickup no longer goes from 8 to 4 cylinders which significantly improves the ride, shifting, power of the pickup. Lifetime MPG dropped slightly to 17.1. Sill no trips to the shop for big repair items. Transmission seemed to improve significantly with AFM shut off.
Related Chevrolet Silverado 1500 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2012
- Used Audi SQ5 2015
- Used Audi RS 7 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2014
- Used Audi S8 2017
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2014
- Used Buick Verano 2014
- Used Honda Insight 2011
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2014
- Used BMW X5 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2013
- Used Acura TSX 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander 2013
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2014
- Used Audi A5 2013
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid
- Used MINI Cooper Roadster
- Used Toyota RAV4 EV
- Used Kia Sorento
- Used Cadillac Escalade Hybrid
- Used Toyota Corolla
- Used Acura ILX
- Used Subaru Tribeca
- Used Volkswagen Routan
- Used Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche
- Used Dodge Viper
- Used BMW 5 Series
- Used Chrysler 200
Shop used models by city
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Wilmington DE
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Erie PA
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Sarasota FL
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV Saint Paul MN
- Used Chevrolet Blazer Salem OR
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Charlotte NC
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Green Bay WI
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport Raleigh NC
- Used Chevrolet SS Colorado Springs CO
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Akron OH
Shop used model years by city
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2018 Brownsville TX
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2011 Stone Mountain GA
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2017 Bridgeport CT
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2021 Honda HR-V News
- 2019 HR-V
- 2021 Honda CR-V News
- Jeep Cherokee 2019
- 2021 Ford Mustang News
- Lexus ES 350 2019
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 F-150
- 2021 Hyundai Palisade News
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.