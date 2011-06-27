  1. Home
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  Roomy extended cab models, strong V8 engines, available composite bed, disc brakes at all four corners, optional traction control.
  Cheap interior materials, sketchy build quality.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Chevrolet makes a pretty good pick-'em-up if powerful engines are your thing. But it has a ways to go to match the Ford F-150 and Toyota Tundra when it comes to the quality materials and assembly.

Vehicle overview

Now into its third year of the current design, Chevrolet has worked out the Silverado's kinks, earning it a reputation as a fast and comfortable truck. With class-leading engine power and clean looks, Chevrolet's bestseller promises to further improve its image with innovative features that make it a unique truck in the otherwise bland world of half-ton pickups.

For the first time ever, Chevrolet is offering the PRO TEC truck box on its extended cab 4X4s with the Z71 option. A factory alternative to an aftermarket bedliner, this all-composite box is 50 pounds lighter than its steel counterpart. It offers protection from dents and scratches along with superior resistance to corrosion. The tailgate is also lighter for easier opening and closing while its load-carrying capacity increases to 1,000 lbs. compared to 600 lbs. for the steel version.

Several engine choices are available for Silverado, ranging from a 4.3-liter V6 to a 5.3-liter V8. Most buyers select 4800 and 5300 Vortec V8 engines, generating 270 and 285 horsepower respectively. Automatics come equipped with a tow-haul mode that improves performance under heavy loads.

Holding all this together is a three-section frame that is stiff, light and easy to assemble, giving the big truck a smooth ride and a quiet interior. State-of-the-art steering, suspension and braking systems help make driving the Silverado a joy. Four-wheel disc antilock brakes are standard, and steering feel is tight for a large truck, thanks in part to the power rack-and-pinion gear on models under 6,400 GVWR. Electronic traction assist is now available for 2WD models for those who don't want the added expense and complexity of four-wheel drive.

Inside, Silverado buyers will find logically laid-out switchgear, though the plastics feel like they're sourced from the same supplier contracted by Fisher Price. The cabin is roomy, particularly on extended cab models. Standard rear doors on the latter make entry and exit to the rear bench seat easy, and if front passengers are willing to sacrifice a bit of legroom, the back of the extended cab is quite comfortable. Front seatbelts are mounted to the seats themselves so rear passengers don't need to chop through a web of fabric to get in and out.

With its powerful range of V8 engines, terrific four-wheel disc brakes, and legitimate rear seat passenger room, the Silverado should have no problem continuing its success in the highly competitive full-size truck market.

2001 Highlights

An available PRO TEC composite truck box and optional traction control are the biggest changes for the Silverado this year. New colors have been added and the OnStar vehicle assistance system debuts as a midyear option.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

5(53%)
4(27%)
3(16%)
2(3%)
1(1%)
4.3
102 reviews
102 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best First Car
theacemax97,05/07/2015
4dr Extended Cab LT 2WD SB w/out OnStar (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
Back in October 2001, my dad bought a Olympic White Extended Cab 5.3 LS 2001 Silverado and we have had it ever since. I received this car as my first car in the Summer of 2013 (I got it when I was 16, now I am 18) and it has been since the day it came off the lot. Overall, it has been very reliable, it has had a transmission replaced under warranty, around 115k mi, the oil pan began to leak and the water pump was replaced, 140k mi the fuel pump was replaced and thats really all that has been major with it. Just basic oil changes every 5-7.5k miles and fluid changes and it is still running like a charm. Its fast, comfortable, easy to maneuver and it still looks good 14 years later!
The honest man's truck
wbrem588,12/25/2017
4dr Extended Cab 2WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A)
Reviewing on behalf of my father. Dad picked up his 2001 Silverado 9 years ago in August. It has the 4.8, the LS trim level, and is 2WD with a short bed. It has been nothing short of reliable since day one. He bought it with 70K, and it now has over 218K. Despite the dreaded piston slap when warming it up on cold mornings, the engine runs flawlessly and like it has 18,000 miles, not 218,000. Other than synthetic oil changes every 5,000 miles, the only under-hood maintenance has been a new battery, washer fluid container, belts & hoses, idler pully, and a tune-up over 100,000 miles ago. That's it. It will need a new water pump soon, but that's a cheap and easy fix. The 4L60-E transmissions aren't known to last forever, but, knock on wood, the one in ours is still running right along. This truck's biggest achilles heal has been the brake lines. These early GMT-800 trucks are notorious for the brake lines rusting out due to bad/cheap undercoating from GM. We ordered new stainless steel lines and installed them ourselves. No problems since. We just finally revamped the suspension around 215K with new shocks, ball joints, and tie rods. It now handles the bumps in the roads much better. Besides normal wear and tear, the interior has held up pretty good. Build quality isn't the best, there are plenty of shakes and rattles in the cabin, but I think it's functional and laid out nicely. All in all, this truck has served us well. It's no powerhouse, it doesn't have any fancy options, but it has been reliable as dirt. And there's nothing like a good old fashioned pushrod V8 under the hood.
Z71 Silverado 2001
whofan,09/11/2005
This is an almost perfect truck. Comfort, handsome design, and a combined mileage 17.5 MPG. Powerful precise steering, automatic transfer case. Almost perfect. The bad, cold start knock (annoying). Weak intermedate steering shaft (replaced). Known for bad fuel guage sending units (hasn`t happened yet). Nothing's perfect and the good more than offsets the bad. Best truck I ever drove. What`s bad, the bad is silly stuff GM should have got right in the first place.
2003 Chevy Silverado Timebomb
Former Chevyman,09/28/2010
Camshaft and lifter failure at 71K! Pitted cam lobe evident once exposed along with a worn valve lifter. Was diligently maintained including oil changes, routine servicing, etc. Independent repair shop says defective parts were installed at manufacture. Took 70K miles to manifest itself hence the time bomb. GM says off warranty so no help or assistance possible with $4500 repair costs. Also a front shimmy since it was new has been troublesome and apparently is not fixable per Chevy, Les Schwab Tires, and independent repair shop. CD player failed at 45K miles, never bothered to repair. Third new Chevy truck I have owned and it's definitely the last.
See all 102 reviews of the 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal

More about the 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Overview

The Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 1500 Regular Cab, Silverado 1500 Extended Cab. Available styles include 4dr Extended Cab LS 2WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LS 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab 2WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab 2WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD SB w/out OnStar (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB w/out OnStar (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LS 2WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LS 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB w/OnStar (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD SB w/OnStar (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LT 2WD SB w/out OnStar (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LT 2WD LB w/out OnStar (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LT 2WD SB w/OnStar (5.3L 8cyl 4A), and 4dr Extended Cab LT 2WD LB w/OnStar (5.3L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500?

Price comparisons for Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Base is priced between $2,955 and$2,955 with odometer readings between 306288 and306288 miles.
  • The Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT is priced between $10,995 and$10,995 with odometer readings between 72296 and72296 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2001 Silverado 1500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,955 and mileage as low as 72296 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

Can't find a used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $13,884.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $9,363.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $24,029.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $25,208.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

