Vehicle overview

The 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is something of an enigma. Last revised back in 2007, this Chevy goes up against recently redesigned trucks from Ford and Ram. Nevertheless, the Silverado remains fully competitive, even as it, too, is about to be redesigned.

In important aspects of performance such as ride comfort, towing capacity and options and features, the Silverado 1500 remains competitive in every way. Regular updates, useful utility packages and rugged styling -- not to mention the truck's traditional emphasis on a smooth, quiet ride and comfortable seating -- have also contributed to keeping the current Silverado in the game.

There are a few caveats, however. The aging 195-horsepower V6 struggles to motivate such a heavy vehicle and is easily outclassed by more powerful and efficient V6s offered by its competition. The Work Truck trim level is still notably dull compared to the more inviting interiors seen in base models of the Ram and Toyota trucks. Lastly, a large turning radius hampers maneuverability, something that becomes apparent in any parking lot.

Savvy shoppers will note that the Ford F-150 boasts more available high-tech features, while the Toyota Tundra is roomier in its crew cab trim. This Ram 1500 is our favorite of the bunch thanks to its top-notch interior, new features and smooth highway ride. Yet because it does so much right and so little wrong, the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 remains a solid choice and deserves attention when you're shopping for just the right combination of features and performance in this very competitive segment.