What is the Ram 2500?

The 2023 Ram 2500 is a large heavy-duty pickup truck aimed squarely at those who regularly haul or tow heavy loads with their trucks. With a maximum towing capacity of 20,000 pounds, the Ram 2500 offers far more capability than most people will ever need, especially given how capable light-duty trucks have gotten these days. Beyond its raw capabilities, the Ram 2500 is comfortable and offers a decent array of in-car tech and driver aids. The driving position is a bit on the high side and the diesel engine is always a bit clattery, but that's the trade-off when you're opting for a heavy-duty truck.

For 2023, we expect Ram to introduce a new Rebel model. The Rebel trim has been available on the Ram 1500 for years, and spy photos of prototypes show a 2500 Power Wagon with some extra accoutrements that should increase its capabilities further. We're just happy to see the factory winch is still present.

The Ram 2500's three biggest rivals are the Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD and GMC Sierra 2500 HD twins as well as the Ford F-250. All offer a similar mix of features and tech. The Ram splits the difference between the Ford and the GM twins in terms of max tow ratings. The F-250 Tremor and GMC Sierra 2500 AT4 are more off-road-focused variants that should compete well against the Power Wagon and Rebel trims.