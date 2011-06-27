  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  4. Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(81)
Appraise this car

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Refined and quiet ride, solid fit and finish inside, seats are comfortable for long drives, comprehensive list of safety equipment.
  • Larger turning circle than most rivals, mediocre interior storage and cupholders.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$15,491 - $18,749
Used Silverado 1500 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Powerful, comfortable and offered in a wide array of body styles and configurations, the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a prime choice for a full-size pickup.

Vehicle overview

Back in "the good old days," the only folks who had pickup trucks were those who owned horses, trailers, boats or their own construction/home improvement business. Those workhorse rigs were typically bare-bones standard-cab models with a flat vinyl bench seat, manual windows and an AM radio with one speaker in the middle of the dash.

Now, however, folks demand a lot more from a truck than just the ability to do grunt work. As a result, we have seen full-size pickups morph into family vehicles, available as luxurious crew cabs sporting automatic climate control, CD changers and leather seating. And among this modern breed, the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 proudly stands as a smart choice, if this type of vehicle is truly what you need.

The previous generations of the Silverado were rightly criticized for their el-cheapo cabin ambiance, but that changed recently when General Motors finally realized that folks want attractive styling, high-quality materials and fine fit and finish in their trucks. Thanks to a full redesign a few years ago, the Chevrolet Silverado's interior is much improved, though it still lags behind the competition in a few areas.

The latest Silverado also has ruggedly handsome styling, much-improved driving dynamics and more safety features, the latter including stability control and side curtain airbags. This year's Silverado also has a newly optional six-speed automatic transmission, which is a welcome upgrade over the standard four-speed auto.

In the half-ton pickup truck class, competition is formidable. Our latest full-size truck comparison ranked the all-new Dodge Ram and Toyota Tundra above the Silverado, with the Ford F-150 a tick below. The results were incredibly close, so it's fair to say all are worthy choices. We encourage comparing all of these models to determine which one fits your needs the best.

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 models

The 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 full-size pickup truck is available in three body styles: standard cab, extended cab and crew cab. Standard cabs can be had with either a standard bed (6-foot, 6-inch) or a long bed (8-foot). Extended cabs can have a short (5-foot, 8-inch), standard or long bed. In the interest of maneuverability, crew cabs come only with the short bed.

Regular cabs can be had in base Work or midlevel LT trims, while the extended and crew cabs are also available in the plush LTZ trim. There's also an LS trim for crew cabs only. The Work trim comes with the basics, including air-conditioning (extended- and crew-cab versions), a trip computer, OnStar telematics, vinyl seating, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, a CD/MP3 player with an auxiliary audio jack, satellite radio and a tilting steering wheel. The LS adds full power accessories, keyless entry, cruise control and adjustable lumbar support for the driver.

The LT trim adds upgraded audio speakers, premium cloth seating (with a lockable compartment and a power outlet built into the center cushion of the split front seat), an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Opting for the LTZ gets you alloy wheels, rain-sensing wipers (with heated washer fluid), dual-zone automatic climate control (in extended and crew cabs), an exclusive dash design with wood/metallic accents, leather upholstery, heated front bucket seats (with 12-way power adjustment), steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, Bluetooth, a Bose audio system (with a six-disc CD changer and rear audio controls) and remote engine start.

Notable options include a variety of towing packages, the Z71 Off-Road Package (skid plates, an off-road suspension and a locking rear differential), 18- and 20-inch wheels, upgraded audio systems, a navigation system with real-time traffic updates and a rearview camera, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, heated power-folding outside mirrors, a stand-alone rear back-up camera, a sunroof, a power-sliding rear window, a cargo management system and rear park assist. There is also the XFE (extra fuel economy) package for the two-wheel-drive crew cab that features a six-speed automatic transmission, aerodynamic enhancements and lightweight aluminum components that improve fuel economy. To ease loading and unloading the bed, one may opt for the "EZ Lift" tailgate that requires only about half the effort (compared to the standard tailgate) to open and close.

2009 Highlights

The 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 gets a new V8 option (a 6.2-liter powerhouse with 403 horsepower), a new six-speed automatic transmission and a number of new options, including Bluetooth, XM traffic reporting and a back-up camera option that doesn't require the optional navigation system. Additionally, option packages are shuffled and an "XFE" (extra fuel economy) package for the crew cab debuts.

Performance & mpg

There are five different engines available for the 2009 Chevy Silverado 1500. Work trucks have a 4.3-liter V6 (195 hp, 260 pound-feet of torque) as standard. This can be upgraded to a 4.8-liter V8 (295 hp, 305 lb-ft) or a 5.3-liter V8 (315 hp, 338 lb-ft).

The LT trim, depending on body style, will have one of these two V8s as standard, while the LTZ has the 5.3-liter engine as standard.

Optional on select models are a 6.0-liter V8 (367 hp and 375 lb-ft) or a 6.2-liter V8 (403 hp and 417 lb-ft). A four-speed automatic transmission with a tow/haul mode is standard on all Silverado pickups. A six-speed automatic unit is available for all but the LS crew cab or models with the V6 and 4.8-liter V8. The XFE version of the crew cab features the 5.3-liter V8 matched to the six-speed automatic. Properly equipped, a Silverado 1500 can tow up to 10,700 pounds.

Buyers have a choice of either rear- or four-wheel drive. The Work and LS trims with 4WD have a traditional floor-mounted selector for the transfer case. All other 4WD trims have Autotrac, which features an automatic setting that shifts into 4WD when wheel slippage is detected.

Fuel economy estimates range from 15 mpg city/21 mpg highway and 17 mpg combined for a crew-cab XFE down to 12/19/14 mpg for a 4WD Silverado 1500 fitted with the 6.2-liter V8.

Safety

Antilock brakes (front disc, rear drum) are standard, with an all-disc setup available via the Max Trailering Package. A stability control system with roll-mitigating technology is standard on V8-equipped trucks. Side curtain airbags and adjustable pedals are optional on most models.

In government crash tests, the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado earned top five-star ratings for its protection of all occupants in head-on and side-impact collisions.

Driving

The current Chevrolet Silverado's steering feel is much improved over older generations', which were plagued by a big on-center dead spot. The power assist feels about right for a truck, but the vehicle's turning circle is a little larger than that of most other trucks. On long trips, the supple suspension and quiet cabin come into play to make the Silverado a pleasing companion. Acceleration is certainly acceptable with either the 4.8- or 5.3-liter V8. The optional larger V8s and corresponding transmissions make the Silverado seriously quick for a full-size truck, and are more suited for those for whom massive hauling and trailering tasks are a part of life.

Interior

Tight build quality, an attractive dash design and comfortable front seating combine with sound ergonomics to make the Silverado's interior enjoyable on long road trips. The rear seat in crew-cab models is also quite comfortable, and the seat cushions can be folded upward for a nearly flat load floor. Interior storage is adequate, but some might take issue with the cupholders (too small) or the organization of the center console box. Silverado LTZ trims feature a unique upscale dash and door panel treatment with lustrous wood grain and metallic accents.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

5(47%)
4(16%)
3(21%)
2(14%)
1(2%)
3.9
81 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 81 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Throttle Body failed 2 times in 3 years
slamamama15,02/18/2013
We purchased this truck brand new Oct 2009 with the heavy duty towing package Z71 4x4. We had to put a new engine in the truck Oct 2010, after that problems continued. Dec 2010 the throttle body failed as I was driving down the highway, Stablizer, engine light, traction, lights flashed, door locks when crazy and just stopped in the middle of the interstate. Yesterday 2.17.2013 it proceeded to do it again on the interstate. Second time in 50,000 miles we have had to replace the throttle body on our fairly new truck. We have other problems including 3 window motors, mirror, rough idling, & transamission rough when switching gears. All the work has bene done at the dealers
Built on a Friday
texas_crowbar,04/10/2012
I own a 2009 Silverado with a 4.8... Dont get me wrong I love this truck, BUT!!!! 34000 miles had to replace rear brake cylinders 50000 miles had to replace water pump 55000 miles electrical issues, might have to get a complete new fuse box BTW none of these are covered under any warranty's.
High Milage
msauerbrey,11/11/2011
I purchased this Truck Oct 2009 with 3000 miles. It actually has a 5.3 V8 Flex fuel engine. I drive this truck all the time as a salesman. It now has 110,000 miles on it. I have done nothing except change the rear breaks. I added dual exhaust. It runs as good as it did when it was new. At 70-75mph I get 19 mpg. In town around 15mpg. The truck is very dependable. I have driven other Chevy trucks as sale vehicles and 300,000 miles is not hard to get out of these trucks. However the gas milage is killing me right now.
Last Truck I will need to buy
lrdillon,01/06/2015
LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A)
I bought this truck used with 60K miles. I now have over 90K. I have only replaced the battery and tires. Runs like a dream so far, tows great and very comfortable. Hope to baby this for the rest of my life, I just retired. With regular maintenance I have had no mechanical problems with a small V8.
See all 81 reviews of the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Overview

The Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 1500 Crew Cab, Silverado 1500 Regular Cab, Silverado 1500 Extended Cab. Available styles include LT 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LT 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LT 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LS 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LS 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), XFE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), and Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT is priced between $9,786 and$18,749 with odometer readings between 37525 and188515 miles.
  • The Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ is priced between $14,827 and$14,827 with odometer readings between 91423 and91423 miles.
  • The Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck is priced between $5,999 and$5,999 with odometer readings between 226791 and226791 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale near. There are currently 9 used and CPO 2009 Silverado 1500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,999 and mileage as low as 37525 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

Can't find a used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $23,930.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,525.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $17,594.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $11,068.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Silverado 1500 lease specials

Related Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles