2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Release Date: Spring 2022
Estimated Price: Starting around $33,000
  • Refreshed exterior styling
  • Redesigned interior features available 13.4-inch touchscreen
  • New off-road version, the Silverado 1500 ZR2
  • Super Cruise, Chevrolet's semi-automated driving technology, is available
  • Part of the fourth Silverado generation introduced for 2019
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Review
New Silverado ZR2 and a much-better interior for 2022
by the Edmunds Experts
9/9/2021
What is the Silverado?

Chevrolet has tweaked and fiddled with the Silverado 1500 every year since the truck's 2019 redesign. We can't say we were too surprised since our first impressions of the then all-new Silverado left us a little flat, especially when compared to the rival Ford F-150 and Ram 1500. But give Chevrolet some credit for putting in the work: The 2022 Silverado, with its enhanced interior, more powerful diesel engine and new ZR2 off-road package, looks to have largely closed the gap.

What's under the Silverado's hood?

For 2022, Chevrolet has dropped the 4.3-liter V6 engine from the Silverado's lineup, leaving it with four available engines. The Silverado's turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine has been given a healthy increase in torque over last year's model — it now has 420 lb-ft, up from 348 lb-ft. Changes to the eight-speed transmission have also been made to take advantage of the 2.7-liter engine's newfound torque.

The 3.0-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel (277 horsepower, 460 lb-ft), 5.3-liter V8 (355 hp, 383 lb-ft) and 6.2-liter V8 (420 hp, 460 lb-ft) remain unchanged. All of these engines run through a 10-speed automatic transmission. Silverados equipped with the diesel engine can tow more than last year, however; we cover those changes below.

Then there's the new 2022 Silverado ZR2. Similar to the midsize Colorado ZR2, the Silverado ZR2 has a number of enhancements to give it greater off-road ability. Chevy says the special suspension dampers and uniquely tuned springs provide greater wheel articulation and control for both rock crawling and high-speed desert driving. The ZR2 also comes with locking front and rear differentials, model-specific skid plates, 33-inch off-road tires, a redesigned front bumper for increased clearance, and a special rear bumper with easy to replace end caps. The 6.2-liter V8 comes standard with the ZR2.

At least for now, these ZR2 changes seem a little underwhelming compared to the more comprehensive makeovers applied to the F-150 Raptor and Ram 1500 TRX. But value could also come into play here if Chevy is able to price the ZR2 lower than those trucks.

How's the Silverado's interior?

Our biggest disappointment with this generation of Silverado has been with its interior. And judging by the sweeping changes made to the interior of the 2022 model, it would seem that Chevrolet wasn't all that enamored with the Silverado's interior either. Greeting passengers on the LT trim level and above is an impressive-looking 13.4-inch horizontally oriented infotainment touchscreen that flows into the now fully digital, and configurable, instrument panel. Photos show a much more modern and thoughtful interior on par with what buyers have come to expect from a pickup truck.

Highlights of other changes to the interior are a redesigned center console, new seats and trim materials. There's also available open-pore wood and stainless steel speaker grilles on the top-tier High Country and LTZ models.

How's the Silverado's tech?

Along with the aforementioned new 13.4-inch touchscreen is the Silverado's adaptation of Google technology for voice commands. A simple press of the push-to-talk button on the steering wheel or saying the phrase "Hey Google" allows the driver to send texts, change audio sources or alter the climate control. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto users still enjoy wireless smartphone connectivity, and Amazon Alexa is also supported.

More big news for the 2022 Silverado is the availability of Super Cruise, Chevrolet's hands-free driver assist system. We've sampled this system in various Cadillacs and came away impressed with its accuracy and ease of operation. While it can only be activated on certain highways, Super Cruise has been calibrated specifically for the Silverado and can be used when towing, which should alleviate some of the drudgery of a long-distance trip with a trailer.

Standard on all Silverados is Chevy Safety Assist. This suite of advanced driver aids includes automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, a following distance indicator and automatic high beams. Other available safety features include a comprehensive surround-view camera system and Chevy's Advanced Trailering System. The latter makes hooking up a trailer easier and allows drivers to keep an eye on a trailer's tire pressures, brake lights and more.

How are the Silverado's towing and hauling?

The generous increase in torque from the 2.7-liter engine does not result in a higher towing capacity, but its 9,600-pound tow rating is still impressive. Likewise, the tow ratings for 5.3-liter and 6.2-liter V8 engines remain unchanged at 11,200 and 13,300 pounds, respectively.

But Chevrolet has increased the maximum towing capacity for the 3.0-liter turbodiesel. A shorter final drive ratio and modifications to the chassis now allow for a max towing package and enable the diesel to pull a robust 13,300 pounds — an increase of a whopping 4,000 pounds over last year's model.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The new Silverado was somewhat unimpressive upon its debut in 2019. But Chevrolet has continued to chip away at its issues, and the Silverado takes its biggest step forward to date with the 2022 model. We're impressed with photos of the new interior and think the addition of Super Cruise to the Silverado will attract quite a few buyers looking for a modern truck experience. The rugged ZR2 is just icing on the cake. Check back with us in the coming months for additional coverage and testing of the 2022 Silverado.

Ford Australia Just Teased America's 2023 Ford Ranger

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

