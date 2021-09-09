Chevrolet has tweaked and fiddled with the Silverado 1500 every year since the truck's 2019 redesign. We can't say we were too surprised since our first impressions of the then all-new Silverado left us a little flat, especially when compared to the rival Ford F-150 and Ram 1500. But give Chevrolet some credit for putting in the work: The 2022 Silverado, with its enhanced interior, more powerful diesel engine and new ZR2 off-road package, looks to have largely closed the gap.
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- Refreshed exterior styling
- Redesigned interior features available 13.4-inch touchscreen
- New off-road version, the Silverado 1500 ZR2
- Super Cruise, Chevrolet's semi-automated driving technology, is available
- Part of the fourth Silverado generation introduced for 2019
For 2022, Chevrolet has dropped the 4.3-liter V6 engine from the Silverado's lineup, leaving it with four available engines. The Silverado's turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine has been given a healthy increase in torque over last year's model — it now has 420 lb-ft, up from 348 lb-ft. Changes to the eight-speed transmission have also been made to take advantage of the 2.7-liter engine's newfound torque.
Our biggest disappointment with this generation of Silverado has been with its interior. And judging by the sweeping changes made to the interior of the 2022 model, it would seem that Chevrolet wasn't all that enamored with the Silverado's interior either. Greeting passengers on the LT trim level and above is an impressive-looking 13.4-inch horizontally oriented infotainment touchscreen that flows into the now fully digital, and configurable, instrument panel. Photos show a much more modern and thoughtful interior on par with what buyers have come to expect from a pickup truck.
Along with the aforementioned new 13.4-inch touchscreen is the Silverado's adaptation of Google technology for voice commands. A simple press of the push-to-talk button on the steering wheel or saying the phrase "Hey Google" allows the driver to send texts, change audio sources or alter the climate control. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto users still enjoy wireless smartphone connectivity, and Amazon Alexa is also supported.
The generous increase in torque from the 2.7-liter engine does not result in a higher towing capacity, but its 9,600-pound tow rating is still impressive. Likewise, the tow ratings for 5.3-liter and 6.2-liter V8 engines remain unchanged at 11,200 and 13,300 pounds, respectively.
The new Silverado was somewhat unimpressive upon its debut in 2019. But Chevrolet has continued to chip away at its issues, and the Silverado takes its biggest step forward to date with the 2022 model. We're impressed with photos of the new interior and think the addition of Super Cruise to the Silverado will attract quite a few buyers looking for a modern truck experience. The rugged ZR2 is just icing on the cake. Check back with us in the coming months for additional coverage and testing of the 2022 Silverado.
