The 3.0-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel (277 horsepower, 460 lb-ft), 5.3-liter V8 (355 hp, 383 lb-ft) and 6.2-liter V8 (420 hp, 460 lb-ft) remain unchanged. All of these engines run through a 10-speed automatic transmission. Silverados equipped with the diesel engine can tow more than last year, however; we cover those changes below.

Then there's the new 2022 Silverado ZR2. Similar to the midsize Colorado ZR2, the Silverado ZR2 has a number of enhancements to give it greater off-road ability. Chevy says the special suspension dampers and uniquely tuned springs provide greater wheel articulation and control for both rock crawling and high-speed desert driving. The ZR2 also comes with locking front and rear differentials, model-specific skid plates, 33-inch off-road tires, a redesigned front bumper for increased clearance, and a special rear bumper with easy to replace end caps. The 6.2-liter V8 comes standard with the ZR2.

At least for now, these ZR2 changes seem a little underwhelming compared to the more comprehensive makeovers applied to the F-150 Raptor and Ram 1500 TRX. But value could also come into play here if Chevy is able to price the ZR2 lower than those trucks.