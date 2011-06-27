Vehicle overview

The full-size pickup truck class has seen a lot of positive change lately. Many of the best-known trucks have been redesigned, making impressive gains in power, fuel economy and all-around refinement. The 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 received a total overhaul just last year. The latest Silverado boasts exactly the strengths most buyers have come to expect from full-size Chevy trucks: considerable towing and hauling capabilities and lots of available configurations. But what really sets this generation apart from its forebears is a comfortable and well-built interior and an overall excellent daily driving experience.

Step inside the Silverado and there's nothing trendy about the design, but there's space everywhere, especially in the popular crew cab body style, and the quality of the materials is high. On the move, the cabin remains noticeably serene, and ride quality is smooth bordering on relaxing on most versions. If you're planning to use your truck for real work, one of the three available engines will meet your needs. The standard V6 shouldn't be overlooked, as it allows the Silverado to tow up to 7,600 pounds when properly equipped. If you do need one of the two V8s, though, they come with fuel-saving cylinder deactivation technology for low-load situations when you don't need all the power. New for 2015 is an eight-speed automatic paired to the larger 6.2-liter V8 engine. Chevy Silverados with this powertrain are able to tow up to 12,000 pounds when properly equipped, and the two extra forward gears should add up to better performance and fuel economy when you're pulling a trailer.

Unfortunately, just like last year, the 6.2-liter V8 is available only on the upper trim levels, and the same goes for the available eight-speed automatic transmission, so you'll pay a premium for the extra capability. The six-speed transmission that comes standard on the 2015 Silverado 1500 has widely spaced gear ratios, which makes towing near the maximum with either the V6 or the available 5.3-liter V8 a difficult enterprise.

Even with these minor complaints, the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is still an extremely likable truck. Keep in mind, though, that its recently updated competitors are just as likely to meet your needs in most cases. The Ram 1500 is one of our top picks, as it, too, offers a refined driving experience and a well-trimmed cabin with lots of high-end amenities on the upper trim levels, along with the only available diesel engine in the 1500 class. The 2015 Ford F-150 is completely redesigned this year, too, with a lighter aluminum body, an impressive new V6 engine and a vast array of body styles and configurations. For the weekend dirt enthusiast, the Toyota Tundra can be equipped with an optional TRD Pro package, which makes it extremely adept at off-roading. Ultimately, your choice for a full-size truck might come down to styling preferences or equipment availability, but know that the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 should be on your short list.