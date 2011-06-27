  1. Home
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Refined and very quiet ride, pleasing fit and finish inside, seats are comfortable for long drives, comprehensive list of safety equipment.
  • Larger turning circle than most rivals, mediocre interior storage and cupholders.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Powerful, comfortable and offered in a wide array of body styles and configurations, the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a prime choice for a full-size pickup.

Vehicle overview

The 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is pretty much the quintessential modern full-size pickup. It's able to do all the truck stuff you see in the TV ads -- manly tree-stump-pullin' and the like -- while simultaneously being comfortable and upscale enough for daily family use. Heck, you can probably make a family outing of stump-pullin' if you like.

Followers of the half-ton Silverado know that this wasn't always the case, however. Only last year did the Silverado receive significant upgrades. Compared to earlier models, the latest redesigned truck has a much improved interior, higher-quality materials and tighter build quality. There's also new styling, a more rugged frame and redesigned steering and suspension components for better handling response and ride comfort. Topping things off is the adoption of the latest safety technologies like stability control and side curtain airbags.

Via a variety of road tests over the past year, we've found that the redesign has made a big difference. Of the current batch of half-ton full-size trucks, which includes the Dodge Ram, the Ford F-150, the Nissan Titan and the Toyota Tundra, the 2008 Chevy Silverado (as well as its GMC Sierra twin) ranks at or near the top. The Tundra has an advantage in terms of maximum power and the Titan's been a longtime favorite of ours. In a recent comparison test, we ranked the Silverado 2nd in this group. But a lot of the decision process will come down to personal preference, and shoppers not beholden to a brand should consider and compare all three.

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 models

The 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a half-ton full-size pickup truck. There are three body styles available: standard cab, extended cab and crew cab. Standard cabs can be had with either a standard bed (6-foot, 6-inch) or long bed (8-foot). Extended cabs can have a short (5-foot, 8-inch), standard or long bed. In the interest of maneuverability, crew cabs come only with the short bed.

Regular cabs can be had in base Work or midlevel LT trims, while the extended and crew cabs are also available in the plush LTZ trim. There's also an LS trim for crew cabs only. The Work trim comes with the basics, including air-conditioning (extended and crew cab versions), a trip computer, OnStar telematics, vinyl seating, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, a CD/MP3 player with an auxiliary audio jack, satellite radio and tilt steering wheel.

The LT trim actually consists of two subsets: 1LT and 2LT. The 1LT (and the mostly similar LS) build on the Work trim with cruise control, cloth seating (with adjustable driver lumbar), full power accessories, keyless entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Opting for the 2LT nets you alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control (in extended and crew cabs), front bucket seats and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. The top-shelf LTZ has all of the previous equipment plus rain-sensing wipers (with heated washer fluid), a Bose audio system with six-disc CD changer, leather seating, remote engine start, an exclusive dash design with wood/metallic accents, 12-way power and heated front seats and rear audio controls.

Notable available options include a variety of towing packages, the Z71 Off-Road Package (skid plates, off-road suspension and locking rear differential), 20-inch wheels, upgraded audio systems, a navigation system, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, heated power-folding outside mirrors, a sunroof, a power-sliding rear window, a cargo management system and rear park assist. There is also an optional "EZ Lift" tailgate that requires only about half the effort (compared to the standard tailgate) to open and close.

2008 Highlights

Coming off a redesign last year, the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado is unchanged other than the addition of satellite radio as standard equipment and an optional integrated trailer brake controller.

Performance & mpg

There are four different engines available for the 2008 Chevy Silverado 1500. Work trucks have a 4.3-liter V6 (195 horsepower, 260 pound-feet of torque) as standard. This can be upgraded to a 4.8-liter V8 (295 hp, 305 lb-ft) or a 5.3-liter V8 (315 hp, 338 lb-ft). The LT trims will have one of the two V8s as standard, while the LTZ has the 5.3-liter engine as standard. Optional on select models is a 6.0-liter V8 that makes 367 hp and 375 lb-ft. It typically comes as part of the Max Trailering Package. With that package, the Silverado can tow up to 10,500 pounds.

A four-speed automatic transmission with a tow/haul mode is standard on all Silverado pickups. Buyers have a choice of either rear- or four-wheel drive. The Work and LS trims with 4WD have a traditional floor-mounted selector for the transfer case. All other 4WD trims have Autotrac, which features an automatic setting that shifts into 4WD when wheel slippage is detected. Though fuel economy for the 5.3-liter V8 4WD is hardly impressive (the 2008 EPA estimate is 14 mpg city/19 mpg highway), it ranks as the most efficient V8 available in a mainstream full-size truck.

Safety

Antilock brakes (front disc, rear drum) are standard, with an all-disc setup available via the Max Trailering Package. A stability control system with roll-mitigating technology is standard on crew cabs and optional on extended cabs. Side curtain airbags and adjustable pedals are optional on most models. In government crash tests, the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado earned a top five-star rating for protection of front occupants in head-on collisions.

Driving

The 2008 Chevrolet Silverado's steering feel is much improved over the previous model thanks to a new rack-and-pinion design. There's no longer a massive dead spot on-center and the power assist feels about right for a truck. The vehicle's turning circle is a little larger than most other trucks, however. On long trips, the supple suspension and quiet cabin come into play to make the truck a pleasing companion. Acceleration is certainly acceptable with either the 4.8- or 5.3-liter V8. The optional 6.0-liter V8 can get the Silverado to 60 mph in 7.9 seconds, though the new 381-hp Tundra has certainly raised the bar for full-size truck performance.

Interior

Tight build quality, an attractive dash design and comfortable front seating combine with sound ergonomics to make the Silverado's interior enjoyable on long road trips. The rear seat in crew cab models is also quite comfortable, and the seat cushions can be folded upwards for a nearly flat load floor. Interior storage is adequate, but some might take issue with the cupholders (too small) or the organization of the center console box. Silverado LTZ trims feature a unique dash and door panel treatment with lustrous wood grain and metallic accents.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

5(60%)
4(21%)
3(15%)
2(1%)
1(3%)
4.3
139 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Almost no problems; 2008 Silverado Reg cab, LB 4wd
C. Henry,11/28/2015
LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A)
Had to list this as a LT regular cab long bed, 4 wd. Actually is an LS, which in 2008, was just a Work Truck with a chromed front bumper and chromed steel wheels. Mine also has "Trailering equipment package", which is the same as "Towing package" without the locking G80 rear differential. It has the 4.8 with 4 speed auto. No power windows, no power locks, no cruise control, no power mirrors. Has A/C. The 4.8, thankfully, did not have the variable cylinder engine until a few years later. Then the 4.8 was dropped entirely. I purchased it new in Sept., 2008 at the old GM's fire sales. Truck was made the last week of 2008 production in June 2008. At their best plant at the time, Ft. Wayne. It has very dependable with almost no problems I do all maintenance on it. No rattles or squeaks at 65k. Currently at 65k miles. It has seen all sort of use from heavy urban gridlock to local country roads to Freeway use. I changed out all fluids between 50k and 60k miles. Brake, coolant, transmission, front differential, rear differential, and transfer case fluids. This year, at 62k miles, I replaced the front and rear brake rotors , drums, pads and shoes. The rear drum shoes were almost done, but the front pads could have gone another 10k. Engine consumes almost no oil between 4k to 5k oil changes. Non wear items replaced since new: --Rear shocks were shot at about 40k. Replaced with KYB gas-adjust mono tubes which are great and match the front strut valving well. --Turn signal clicker not audible at 50k. Sound for TS comes from left speaker. Unbelievably cheap paper door speakers replaced with cheap Pioneer speakers. --All good. ( common problem). That's it! I attribute the good reliability my Silverado has had to the fact it doesn't have the things that frequently cause trouble on the GMT's. --No cylinder deactivation on the 4.8 in that era. No piston ring/oil consumption or camshaft problems because of that. --No power locks or power windows which cause many problems. --No Eaton G80 locker rear differential which some people have experienced failure with. With manual shifted 4wd and an open rear axle I have had no trouble --making it through even heavy snow. Due to the lack of any power accessories and being a regular cab, the truck is fairly light. I believe this 4.8 can easily match or beat the ubiquitous 5.3 with extended or crew cab 1500 in acceleration. It has a very wide turning circle, but the use of rack and pinion steering starting in 2007.5 makes it pleasurable truck to drive. Gas mileage is not so good. When I commuted to work, with a total mix of driving, I averaged about 15.5 mpg. Mostly local roads and shorter trips now. I seldom see more than 14 mpg. It will still do 17 to 18 mpg on infrequent Interstate highway runs. No mileage bonus with the 4.8 over the 5.3. Used buyers may like to know that GM in 2008 and post bankruptcy, 2009 made up different equipment packages that did not exist in catalogs. You may get something that shouldn't have been on your truck ( sometimes heated power mirrors on an LS trim) or not get something that should have been included.
A REAL review of the Chevy Silverado
afmatt212,04/02/2012
First off i have to address some of the reviews on the silverado. I keep reading reviews that say things like " transmission sucks" and "truck wont last over 60k!!" really people!?! I am a aircraft mechanic and have a long understanding of how engines and machines run. I own a 2008 chevy 1500 Z71 and have had ZERO issues with the vehicle, and you know why? Its simple.. buy a service manual and follow the maintance schedule!!! Change fluids and insert some grease here and there and i can almost promise you will have zero maintance failures! I love how people think you can just drive a truck into the ground and it will last. Now on to the details about my chevy!
Stay away from 5.3L AFM engines!
GM_Blaine,06/07/2012
I've always purchases only GM vehicles. The latest purchase turned out to be my worst car-ownership experience. The subject truck has an apparent defect that caused carbeurization in cyclinders, sticking rings and incredible oil consumption. The vehicle was back and forth to the dealer for 12 months before I threatened legal action and finally got a warranty piston and ring replacement. The engine had just 60,000 miles at the time of the repair. I have not been able to use this vehicle as i had hoped and I have to look now to trade it in before the rings gum up again in 40,000 miles. GM refused to acknowledge any kind of problem for 12 months!
Problems...
d04,03/28/2012
We have had numerous problems with our 2008 Chevy Silverado that we purchased new and has low miles. One of the problems is power lock failure. Recently the passenger side quit working, but since we are out of our warranty, GM would not cover the cost. However, after speaking with several people from GM I found that they will do a voluntary recall if they get enough complaints from the consumer about this issue. Even if you have already paid to have this problem fixed in the past, please call 866-790-5600 [non-permissible content removed] to let them know of the problem and maybe we can get them to do the voluntary recall so consumers can get reimbursed for the repair costs.
See all 139 reviews of the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Features & Specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Overview

The Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 1500 Crew Cab, Silverado 1500 Regular Cab, Silverado 1500 Extended Cab. Available styles include LT1 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LT1 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LT1 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LS 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT1 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT1 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LS 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT1 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), and Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 is priced between $9,786 and$19,988 with odometer readings between 61017 and192278 miles.
  • The Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck is priced between $8,791 and$11,495 with odometer readings between 68526 and180107 miles.
  • The Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 is priced between $17,988 and$17,988 with odometer readings between 53043 and53043 miles.

Which used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale near. There are currently 9 used and CPO 2008 Silverado 1500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,791 and mileage as low as 53043 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

