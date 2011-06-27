Had to list this as a LT regular cab long bed, 4 wd. Actually is an LS, which in 2008, was just a Work Truck with a chromed front bumper and chromed steel wheels. Mine also has "Trailering equipment package", which is the same as "Towing package" without the locking G80 rear differential. It has the 4.8 with 4 speed auto. No power windows, no power locks, no cruise control, no power mirrors. Has A/C. The 4.8, thankfully, did not have the variable cylinder engine until a few years later. Then the 4.8 was dropped entirely. I purchased it new in Sept., 2008 at the old GM's fire sales. Truck was made the last week of 2008 production in June 2008. At their best plant at the time, Ft. Wayne. It has very dependable with almost no problems I do all maintenance on it. No rattles or squeaks at 65k. Currently at 65k miles. It has seen all sort of use from heavy urban gridlock to local country roads to Freeway use. I changed out all fluids between 50k and 60k miles. Brake, coolant, transmission, front differential, rear differential, and transfer case fluids. This year, at 62k miles, I replaced the front and rear brake rotors , drums, pads and shoes. The rear drum shoes were almost done, but the front pads could have gone another 10k. Engine consumes almost no oil between 4k to 5k oil changes. Non wear items replaced since new: --Rear shocks were shot at about 40k. Replaced with KYB gas-adjust mono tubes which are great and match the front strut valving well. --Turn signal clicker not audible at 50k. Sound for TS comes from left speaker. Unbelievably cheap paper door speakers replaced with cheap Pioneer speakers. --All good. ( common problem). That's it! I attribute the good reliability my Silverado has had to the fact it doesn't have the things that frequently cause trouble on the GMT's. --No cylinder deactivation on the 4.8 in that era. No piston ring/oil consumption or camshaft problems because of that. --No power locks or power windows which cause many problems. --No Eaton G80 locker rear differential which some people have experienced failure with. With manual shifted 4wd and an open rear axle I have had no trouble --making it through even heavy snow. Due to the lack of any power accessories and being a regular cab, the truck is fairly light. I believe this 4.8 can easily match or beat the ubiquitous 5.3 with extended or crew cab 1500 in acceleration. It has a very wide turning circle, but the use of rack and pinion steering starting in 2007.5 makes it pleasurable truck to drive. Gas mileage is not so good. When I commuted to work, with a total mix of driving, I averaged about 15.5 mpg. Mostly local roads and shorter trips now. I seldom see more than 14 mpg. It will still do 17 to 18 mpg on infrequent Interstate highway runs. No mileage bonus with the 4.8 over the 5.3. Used buyers may like to know that GM in 2008 and post bankruptcy, 2009 made up different equipment packages that did not exist in catalogs. You may get something that shouldn't have been on your truck ( sometimes heated power mirrors on an LS trim) or not get something that should have been included.

