Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for Sale Near Me

All Star Edition Engine; 5.3L Ecotec3 V8 With Active Fuel Management; Direct Injection And Variable Valve Timing Seats; Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench; 3-Passenger; Available In Cloth Or Leather Trailering Package Differential; Heavy-Duty Locking Rear Seat Adjuster; Driver 10-Way Power Remote Vehicle Starter System Defogger; Rear-Window Electric Fog Lamps; Thin Profile Led Power Outlet; 110-Volt Ac Steering Column; Manual Tilt And Telescoping Bluetooth Connection Air Conditioning; Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Audio System; Chevrolet Mylink Radio With 8" Diagonal Color Touch-Screen; AM/FM Stereo Cocoa/Dune; Cloth Seat Trim Cooling; Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler Gvwr; 7000 Lbs. (3175 Kg) Lt Preferred Equipment Group Paint; Solid Rear Axle; 3.08 Ratio Red Hot Theft-Deterrent System; Unauthorized Entry Tires; P255/70R17 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled Wheels; 17" X 8" (43.2 Cm X 20.3 Cm) Bright Machined Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. COME SEE JUSTIN COOPER USED CAR MANAGER AT AUTONATION CDJR NORTH!! 706-243-3902 This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel GVWR, 7000 LBS REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM Remote Engine Start Security System TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED A/T 6-Speed A/T SEAT ADJUSTER, DRIVER 10-WAY POWER Power Driver Seat WHEELS, 17 Aluminum Wheels RED HOT COCOA/DUNE, CLOTH SEAT TRIM Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat SEATS, FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH, 3-PASSENGER, AVAILABLE IN CLOTH OR LEATHER Split Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar FOG LAMPS, THIN PROFILE LED Fog Lamps DIFFERENTIAL, HEAVY-DUTY LOCKING REAR Locking/Limited Slip Differential THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM, UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY Security System ALL STAR EDITION Fog Lamps Multi-Zone A/C Remote Engine Start Locking/Limited Slip Differential A/C Climate Control Rear Defrost STEERING COLUMN, MANUAL TILT AND TELESCOPING Adjustable Steering Wheel COOLING, AUXILIARY EXTERNAL TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH 8 DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH-SCREEN, AM/FM STEREO Smart Device Integration AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Connection Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player TRAILERING PACKAGE Locking/Limited Slip Differential Tow Hitch LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP TIRES, P255/70R17 ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL (STD) Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season REAR AXLE, 3.08 RATIO DEFOGGER, REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC Rear Defrost *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. With CARFAX one owner report you can be sure that this Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was only gently owned. This low mileage Chevrolet Silverado 1500 has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. Enjoy the comfort of knowing this Chevrolet Silverado 1500 comes equipped with a manufacturer's warranty. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3GCPCRECXJG632417

Stock: JG632417

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-01-2020