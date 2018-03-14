Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for Sale Near Me
- 91,152 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,700$6,219 Below Market
Bob Caldwell Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Columbus / Ohio
KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Delivers 22 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 delivers a Gas/Ethanol V6 4.3L/262 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WT CONVENIENCE PACKAGE All cabs include (AKO) tinted windows, (KI4) 110V outlet, (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry, (A91) remote locking tailgate and (DL8) power mirrors., WORK TRUCK PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment, WHEELS, 17" X 8" (43.2 CM X 20.3 CM) PAINTED STEEL (STD).* This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Features the Following Options *TRAILERING PACKAGE includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors Includes (G80) locking rear differential. , TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, INTEGRATED, TIRES, P255/70R17 ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL (STD), SUMMIT WHITE, SEATS, FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH, 3-PASSENGER, DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER MANUAL RECLINE with outboard head restraints and center fold-down armrest with storage. Vinyl has fixed lumbar and cloth has manual adjustable driver lumbar. (STD), REMOTE LOCKING TAILGATE, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, WITH 2 TRANSMITTERS Includes (A91) remote locking tailgate.), REAR AXLE, 3.42 RATIO, POWER OUTLET, 110-VOLT AC, PAINT, SOLID.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Chevrolet Silverado 1500 come see us at Bob Caldwell Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, 1888 Morse Rd, Columbus, OH 43229. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCUKNEH6JG239718
Stock: 40853
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 14,102 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,350$4,450 Below Market
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT North Columbus - Columbus / Georgia
All Star Edition Engine; 5.3L Ecotec3 V8 With Active Fuel Management; Direct Injection And Variable Valve Timing Seats; Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench; 3-Passenger; Available In Cloth Or Leather Trailering Package Differential; Heavy-Duty Locking Rear Seat Adjuster; Driver 10-Way Power Remote Vehicle Starter System Defogger; Rear-Window Electric Fog Lamps; Thin Profile Led Power Outlet; 110-Volt Ac Steering Column; Manual Tilt And Telescoping Bluetooth Connection Air Conditioning; Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Audio System; Chevrolet Mylink Radio With 8" Diagonal Color Touch-Screen; AM/FM Stereo Cocoa/Dune; Cloth Seat Trim Cooling; Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler Gvwr; 7000 Lbs. (3175 Kg) Lt Preferred Equipment Group Paint; Solid Rear Axle; 3.08 Ratio Red Hot Theft-Deterrent System; Unauthorized Entry Tires; P255/70R17 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled Wheels; 17" X 8" (43.2 Cm X 20.3 Cm) Bright Machined Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. COME SEE JUSTIN COOPER USED CAR MANAGER AT AUTONATION CDJR NORTH!! 706-243-3902 This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel GVWR, 7000 LBS REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM Remote Engine Start Security System TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED A/T 6-Speed A/T SEAT ADJUSTER, DRIVER 10-WAY POWER Power Driver Seat WHEELS, 17 Aluminum Wheels RED HOT COCOA/DUNE, CLOTH SEAT TRIM Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat SEATS, FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH, 3-PASSENGER, AVAILABLE IN CLOTH OR LEATHER Split Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar FOG LAMPS, THIN PROFILE LED Fog Lamps DIFFERENTIAL, HEAVY-DUTY LOCKING REAR Locking/Limited Slip Differential THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM, UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY Security System ALL STAR EDITION Fog Lamps Multi-Zone A/C Remote Engine Start Locking/Limited Slip Differential A/C Climate Control Rear Defrost STEERING COLUMN, MANUAL TILT AND TELESCOPING Adjustable Steering Wheel COOLING, AUXILIARY EXTERNAL TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH 8 DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH-SCREEN, AM/FM STEREO Smart Device Integration AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Connection Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player TRAILERING PACKAGE Locking/Limited Slip Differential Tow Hitch LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP TIRES, P255/70R17 ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL (STD) Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season REAR AXLE, 3.08 RATIO DEFOGGER, REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC Rear Defrost *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. With CARFAX one owner report you can be sure that this Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was only gently owned. This low mileage Chevrolet Silverado 1500 has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. Enjoy the comfort of knowing this Chevrolet Silverado 1500 comes equipped with a manufacturer's warranty. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCPCRECXJG632417
Stock: JG632417
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 26,266 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,909
driversselect - Grand Prairie / Texas
Our stores are open to serve you. We are taking extra precautions and putting in additional efforts to ensure your safety, and the cleanliness of our facilities and vehicles during this time.At EchoPark, shop thousands of "nearly-new" one to four-year old, low mileage vehicles. All have no accidents as verified by CarFax and are priced up to 40% below the cost of buying brand new. Most are still under the original factory warranty. Discover how buying nearly new gets you the same benefits associated with buying new - and gives you that new car feel without the new car price.Rear Vision Camera, WHEELS, 18" X 8.5" (45.7 CM X 21.6 CM) BRIGHT-MACHINED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD), TRAILERING PACKAGE includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors Includes (G80) locking rear differential., TIRES, P265/65R18 ALL-TERRAIN, BLACKWALL, TIRE, SPARE P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL, THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM, UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY, STEERING COLUMN, MANUAL TILT AND TELESCOPING, SEATS, FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH, 3-PASSENGER, AVAILABLE IN CLOTH OR LEATHER includes driver and front passenger recline with outboard head restraints and center fold-down armrest with storage. Also includes manually adjustable driver lumbar, lockable storage compartment in seat cushion, and storage pockets. (STD) Includes (AG1) driver 10-way power seat-adjuster with (PCM) LT Convenience Package, (PDA) Texas Edition or (PDU) All Star Edition., SEATING, HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER Only available on Crew Cab and Double Cab models.. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 has a powerful Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Has Everything You Want *ALL STAR EDITION for Crew Cab and Double Cab, includes (AG1) driver 10-way power seat adjuster with (AZ3) bench seat only, (CJ2) dual-zone climate control, (BTV) Remote Vehicle Starter system, (C49) rear-window defogger and (KI4) 110-volt power outlet (Includes (Z82) Trailering Package, (G80) locking differential and (T3U) LED front fog lamps. (N37) manual tilt and telescopic steering column included with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine. , REAR AXLE, 3.42 RATIO, POWER OUTLET, 110-VOLT AC, PAINT, SOLID, LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment, LPO, WHEEL LOCKS, SET OF 4, LPO, BED LINER, LPO, ASSIST STEPS - 4" CHROMED ROUND, JET BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, GVWR, 7200 LBS. (3266 KG), GRAPHITE METALLIC, FOG LAMPS, THIN PROFILE LED, ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm), DIFFERENTIAL, HEAVY-DUTY LOCKING REAR, DEFOGGER, REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC, COOLING, AUXILIARY EXTERNAL TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH 8" DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH-SCREEN, AM/FM STEREO with seek-and-scan and digital clock, includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; USB ports; auxiliary jack; voice-activated technology for radio and phone; and Shop with the ability to browse, select and install apps to your vehicle. Apps include Pandora, iHeartRadio, The Weather Channel and more. (STD), AIR CONDITIONING, DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Wheels, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) bright machined aluminum.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at DriversSelect, 2615 W Interstate 20 Frontage Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 to claim your Chevrolet Silverado 1500!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GCVKREC6J1103890
Stock: PJ1103890
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 20,552 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,900$4,426 Below Market
Napleton Northlake Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Lake Park / Florida
Clean CARFAX. 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS Black 4WD V8 4D Double Cab BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE CALLING, *CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER*, METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED, LOCAL TRADE, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, Chrome Grille Surround, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Graphite-Colored Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Covering, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio: AM/FM w/7" Diagonal Color Touch Screen. Odometer is 7031 miles below market average! #1 since 1931! Shop with us and experience the NAPLETON ADVANTAGE. Call 561-622-0101. We proudly serve the following communities West Palm Beach, Wellington, Boynton Beach, Delray, Royal Palm Beach, Ft. Pierce, Stuart, Jupiter, Pembroke Pines, Green Acres, Palm Springs & Palm Beach Gardens.At Ed Napleton's Northlake Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram you can buy with confidence as every pre-owned vehicle gets a 110 point inspection. We provide excellent financing for everyone!!! See us today at WWW.NORTHLAKECJD.COM!!!!!!! All prices are plus tax, tag and 1098.00 dealer fees. Plus Napleton Experience and reconditioning fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCVKNEC6JZ110399
Stock: ATTH110399
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 30,034 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,589
driversselect - Grand Prairie / Texas
Our stores are open to serve you. We are taking extra precautions and putting in additional efforts to ensure your safety, and the cleanliness of our facilities and vehicles during this time.At EchoPark, shop thousands of "nearly-new" one to four-year old, low mileage vehicles. All have no accidents as verified by CarFax and are priced up to 40% below the cost of buying brand new. Most are still under the original factory warranty. Discover how buying nearly new gets you the same benefits associated with buying new - and gives you that new car feel without the new car price.Rear Vision Camera, LT PLUS PACKAGE includes (UG1) Universal Home Remote, (UD7) Rear Park Assist, (JF4) power adjustable pedals, (A48) rear sliding power window, (C49) rear-window defogger, Z71 Package, Off-Road (Requires 4WD model.), includes monotube Rancho brand shocks, (K47) air cleaner, (JHD) Hill Descent Control, (NZZ) underbody shield and (V76) recovery hooks. Also includes brushed metal Z71 door sill plate, unique Z71 gauge cluster, unique finish interior trim plates, unique lower bumper appearance, unique grille design with Z71 badge and Z71 pickup box decals (Includes (Z82) Trailering Package, (G80) locking rear differential and (RD1) 18" bright machined wheels and (RBX) 18" tires. Upgradeable to (RD4) 20" polished-aluminum wheels or 22" LPO wheels. (RD1) 18" bright machined wheels will be replaced with (RX1) 22" LPO wheels when (PDD) Local Market Package (Double Cab), LPO or (PDD) Local Market Package (Crew Cab), LPO is ordered.), WINDOW, POWER, REAR SLIDING WITH REAR DEFOGGER, WHEELS, 20" X 9" (50.8 CM X 22.9 CM) POLISHED-ALUMINUM, UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, INTEGRATED, TIRES, P275/55R20 ALL-TERRAIN, BLACKWALL, THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM, UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 has a dependable Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT *SEATS, FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH, 3-PASSENGER, AVAILABLE IN CLOTH OR LEATHER includes driver and front passenger recline with outboard head restraints and center fold-down armrest with storage. Also includes manually adjustable driver lumbar, lockable storage compartment in seat cushion, and storage pockets. (STD) Includes (AG1) driver 10-way power seat-adjuster with (PCM) LT Convenience Package, (PDA) Texas Edition or (PDU) All Star Edition. , SEAT ADJUSTER, DRIVER 10-WAY POWER, REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM Includes (UTJ) Theft-deterrent system.), REAR PARK ASSIST, ULTRASONIC, REAR AXLE, 3.42 RATIO, POWER OUTLET, 110-VOLT AC, PEDALS, POWER-ADJUSTABLE for Crew Cab and Double Cab models, PAINT, SOLID, LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment, LPO, BLACK BOW-TIE EMBLEMS, FRONT AND REAR, LPO, ASSIST STEPS - 6" CHROMED RECTANGULAR, LPO, ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER, JET BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, GVWR, 7200 LBS. (3266 KG), ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm), DEFOGGER, REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC, COOLING, AUXILIARY EXTERNAL TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER, BLACK, BED LINER, SPRAY-ON, PICKUP BOX BED LINER with bowtie logo. Liner is permanently bonded to the truck bed providing a water tight seal. The textured, non-skid surface is black in color and robotically applied. Spray-on liner covers entire bed interior surface below side rails, including tailgate, front box top rail, gage hole plugs and lower tie down loops., AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH 8" DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH-SCREEN, AM/FM STEREO with seek-and-scan and digital clock, includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; USB ports; auxiliary jack; voice-activated technology for radio and phone; and Shop with the ability to browse, select and install apps to your vehicle. Apps include Pandora, iHeartRadio, The Weather Channel and more. (STD).* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Chevrolet Silverado 1500 come see us at DriversSelect, 2615 W Interstate 20 Frontage Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75052. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCVKREC8JZ324298
Stock: PJZ324298
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 15,656 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,139
driversselect - Grand Prairie / Texas
Our stores are open to serve you. We are taking extra precautions and putting in additional efforts to ensure your safety, and the cleanliness of our facilities and vehicles during this time.At EchoPark, shop thousands of "nearly-new" one to four-year old, low mileage vehicles. All have no accidents as verified by CarFax and are priced up to 40% below the cost of buying brand new. Most are still under the original factory warranty. Discover how buying nearly new gets you the same benefits associated with buying new - and gives you that new car feel without the new car price.Rear Vision Camera, LT PLUS PACKAGE includes (UG1) Universal Home Remote, (UD7) Rear Park Assist, (JF4) power adjustable pedals, (A48) rear sliding power window, (C49) rear-window defogger, Z71 Package, Off-Road (Requires 4WD model.), includes monotube Rancho brand shocks, (K47) air cleaner, (JHD) Hill Descent Control, (NZZ) underbody shield and (V76) recovery hooks. Also includes brushed metal Z71 door sill plate, unique Z71 gauge cluster, unique finish interior trim plates, unique lower bumper appearance, unique grille design with Z71 badge and Z71 pickup box decals (Includes (Z82) Trailering Package, (G80) locking rear differential and (RD1) 18" bright machined wheels and (RBX) 18" tires. Upgradeable to (RD4) 20" polished-aluminum wheels or 22" LPO wheels. (RD1) 18" bright machined wheels will be replaced with (RX1) 22" LPO wheels when (PDD) Local Market Package (Double Cab), LPO or (PDD) Local Market Package (Crew Cab), LPO is ordered.), WINDOW, POWER, REAR SLIDING WITH REAR DEFOGGER, WHEELS, 22" STEEL, INTERIM, UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, INTEGRATED, TIRES, P285/45R22 SL 110H ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL, THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM, UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 has a powerful Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT *SEATS, FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH, 3-PASSENGER, AVAILABLE IN CLOTH OR LEATHER includes driver and front passenger recline with outboard head restraints and center fold-down armrest with storage. Also includes manually adjustable driver lumbar, lockable storage compartment in seat cushion, and storage pockets. (STD) Includes (AG1) driver 10-way power seat-adjuster with (PCM) LT Convenience Package, (PDA) Texas Edition or (PDU) All Star Edition. , REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM Includes (UTJ) Theft-deterrent system.), RED HOT, REAR PARK ASSIST, ULTRASONIC, REAR AXLE, 3.42 RATIO, POWER OUTLET, 110-VOLT AC, PEDALS, POWER-ADJUSTABLE for Crew Cab and Double Cab models, PAINT, SOLID, LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment, LPO, REAR UNDER-SEAT STORAGE, COMPOSITE STORAGE BIN, LPO, POLISHED EXHAUST TIP, LPO, ASSIST STEPS - 4" BLACK ROUND, LPO, 22" (55.9 CM) 5-SPOKE HIGH GLOSS BLACK WHEELS WITH MACHINED ACCENTS LPO wheels will come with 4 steel 22" wheels from the factory with alignment specs set to 22" LPO wheel selected, LED LIGHTING, CARGO BOX with switch on center switch bank, JET BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, GVWR, 7200 LBS. (3266 KG), ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm), DEFOGGER, REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC, COOLING, AUXILIARY EXTERNAL TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH 8" DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH-SCREEN, AM/FM STEREO with seek-and-scan and digital clock, includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; USB ports; auxiliary jack; voice-activated technology for radio and phone; and Shop with the ability to browse, select and install apps to your vehicle. Apps include Pandora, iHeartRadio, The Weather Channel and more. (STD).* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by DriversSelect located at 2615 W Interstate 20 Frontage Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCVKREC0JZ211168
Stock: PJZ211168
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 81,312 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,750$6,353 Below Market
Romeo Chevrolet Buick GMC - Lake Katrine / New York
KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Delivers 22 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 boasts a Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WINDOW, POWER, REAR SLIDING WITH REAR DEFOGGER, WHEELS, 18" X 8.5" (45.7 CM X 21.6 CM) BRIGHT-MACHINED ALUMINUM (STD), WHEEL, FULL-SIZE SPARE, 17" (43.2 CM) STEEL.* This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Features the Following Options *SEATS, FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH, 3-PASSENGER, AVAILABLE IN CLOTH OR LEATHER includes driver and front passenger recline with outboard head restraints and center fold-down armrest with storage. Also includes manually adjustable driver lumbar, lockable storage compartment in seat cushion, and storage pockets. (STD) Includes (AG1) driver 10-way power seat-adjuster with (PCM) LT Convenience Package, (PDA) Texas Edition or (PDU) All Star Edition.), LT PLUS PACKAGE includes (UG1) Universal Home Remote, (UD7) Rear Park Assist, (JF4) power adjustable pedals, (A48) rear sliding power window, (C49) rear-window defogger , UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, INTEGRATED, TIRES, P265/65R18 ALL-TERRAIN, WHITE OUTLINED LETTER, THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM, UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY, STEERING COLUMN, MANUAL TILT AND TELESCOPING, SEATING, HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER Only available on Crew Cab and Double Cab models., SEAT ADJUSTER, DRIVER 10-WAY POWER.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Romeo Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 1665 Ulster Ave, Lake Katrine, NY 12449 can get you a trustworthy Silverado 1500 today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCUKRECXJG309992
Stock: 20E0335
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 15,125 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,439
driversselect - Grand Prairie / Texas
Our stores are open to serve you. We are taking extra precautions and putting in additional efforts to ensure your safety, and the cleanliness of our facilities and vehicles during this time.At EchoPark, shop thousands of "nearly-new" one to four-year old, low mileage vehicles. All have no accidents as verified by CarFax and are priced up to 40% below the cost of buying brand new. Most are still under the original factory warranty. Discover how buying nearly new gets you the same benefits associated with buying new - and gives you that new car feel without the new car price.Rear Vision Camera, LT PLUS PACKAGE includes (UG1) Universal Home Remote, (UD7) Rear Park Assist, (JF4) power adjustable pedals, (A48) rear sliding power window, (C49) rear-window defogger, WINDOW, POWER, REAR SLIDING WITH REAR DEFOGGER, WHEELS, 22" STEEL, INTERIM, UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, INTEGRATED, TIRES, P285/45R22 SL 110H ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL, THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM, UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY, SUMMIT WHITE. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 has a powerful Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Has Everything You Want *SEATS, FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH, 3-PASSENGER, AVAILABLE IN CLOTH OR LEATHER includes driver and front passenger recline with outboard head restraints and center fold-down armrest with storage. Also includes manually adjustable driver lumbar, lockable storage compartment in seat cushion, and storage pockets. (STD) Includes (AG1) driver 10-way power seat-adjuster with (PCM) LT Convenience Package, (PDA) Texas Edition or (PDU) All Star Edition., LPO, LOCAL MARKET PACKAGE (DOUBLE CAB) includes (RX1) 22" 7-spoke Silver wheels with Black inserts, LPO (includes Black center caps, lug nuts and wheel locks), (RVS) 4" round Black tubular assist step, LPO, (VQK) Black molded splash guards, LPO and (R88) Illuminated Black bowtie emblem, LPO , SEAT ADJUSTER, DRIVER 10-WAY POWER, REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM Includes (UTJ) Theft-deterrent system.), REAR PARK ASSIST, ULTRASONIC, REAR AXLE, 3.42 RATIO, POWER OUTLET, 110-VOLT AC, PEDALS, POWER-ADJUSTABLE for Crew Cab and Double Cab models, PAINT, SOLID, LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment, LPO, MOLDED SPLASH GUARDS, BLACK, LPO, INTERIOR DRIVER ASSIST HANDLE, LPO, ILLUMINATED BLACK BOWTIE EMBLEM (Includes Black illuminated front bowtie and Black non-illuminated rear bowtie), LPO, ASSIST STEPS - 4" BLACK ROUND, LPO, ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER, LPO, 22" (55.9 CM) 7-SPOKE SILVER WHEELS WITH BLACK INSERTS LPO wheels will come with 4 steel 22" wheels from the factory with alignment specs set to 22" LPO wheel selected, JET BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, GVWR, 7200 LBS. (3266 KG), ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm), DEFOGGER, REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC.* Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by DriversSelect located at 2615 W Interstate 20 Frontage Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCVKRECXJZ240225
Stock: PJZ240225
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 18,586 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,990$4,328 Below Market
Elgin Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM - Elgin / Illinois
KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Only 18,584 Miles! Delivers 22 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! Carfax One-Owner Vehicle. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 boasts a Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WINDOW, POWER, REAR SLIDING WITH REAR DEFOGGER, WHEELS, 18" X 8.5" (45.7 CM X 21.6 CM) BRIGHT-MACHINED ALUMINUM, WHEEL, FULL-SIZE SPARE, 17" (43.2 CM) STEEL.*This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Features the Following Options *TRAILERING PACKAGE includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors Includes (G80) locking rear differential., SEATS, FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH, 3-PASSENGER, AVAILABLE IN CLOTH OR LEATHER includes driver and front passenger recline with outboard head restraints and center fold-down armrest with storage. Also includes manually adjustable driver lumbar, lockable storage compartment in seat cushion, and storage pockets. (STD) Includes (AG1) driver 10-way power seat-adjuster with (PCM) LT Convenience Package, (PDA) Texas Edition or (PDU) All Star Edition.), MAX TRAILERING PACKAGE includes 9.76" rear axle, (JL1) trailer brake controller, enhanced cooling radiator, revised shock tuning for increased control, heavier duty rear springs and increased RGAWR (Includes (G80) heavy-duty automatic locking rear differential and (Z82) Trailering Package. Includes (PZX) 18" x 8.5" bright-machined aluminum wheels with (RKX) 18" tires, LT PLUS PACKAGE includes (UG1) Universal Home Remote, (UD7) Rear Park Assist, (JF4) power adjustable pedals, (A48) rear sliding power window, (C49) rear-window defogger, LT CONVENIENCE PACKAGE all cabs include (AG1) driver 10-way power seat adjuster with (AZ3) bench seats, (BTV) Remote Vehicle Starter system, (C49) rear-window defogger and (KI4) 110-volt power outlet; Crew Cab and Double Cab also include (CJ2) dual-zone climate control (Includes (T3U) LED front fog lamps. (N37) manual tilt and telescopic steering column included with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine. , UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, INTEGRATED, TIRES, P265/65R18 ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL, TIRE, SPARE P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL.*Feel Confident About Your Choice *Carfax reports: Carfax One-Owner Vehicle, No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 9 Service Records.*Stop By Today *A short visit to Elgin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 1010 E. Chicago St, Elgin, IL 60120 can get you a reliable Silverado 1500 today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCUKREC3JG346060
Stock: B1388A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 6,859 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,550$3,149 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Valencia - Valencia / California
All Star Edition Seats; Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench; 3-Passenger; Available In Cloth Or Leather Trailering Package Differential; Heavy-Duty Locking Rear Wheels; 18" X 8.5" (45.7 Cm X 21.6 Cm) Bright-Machined Aluminum Seat Adjuster; Driver 10-Way Power Remote Vehicle Starter System Seating; Heated Driver And Front Passenger Defogger; Rear-Window Electric Fog Lamps; Thin Profile Led Lpo; All-Weather Floor Liner Tires; P265/65R18 All-Terrain; Blackwall Power Outlet; 110-Volt Ac E85 Flexfuel Capable Of Running On Unleaded Or Up To 85% Ethanol Lpo; Interior Driver Assist Handle Bluetooth Connection Air Conditioning; Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Audio System; Chevrolet Mylink Radio With 8" Diagonal Color Touch-Screen; AM/FM Stereo Engine; 4.3L Flexfuel Ecotec3 V6 With Active Fuel Management; Direct Injection And Variable Valve Timing Gvwr; 7100 Lbs. (3221 Kg) Jet Black; Cloth Seat Trim Lt Preferred Equipment Group Paint; Solid Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio Red Hot Theft-Deterrent System; Unauthorized Entry Tire; Spare P265/70R17 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCVKREH8JZ178061
Stock: JZ178061
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 13,887 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,913$3,749 Below Market
Heinrich Chevrolet - Lockport / New York
Carfax 1-Owner/No Accident, 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4WD 6-Speed Automatic, Paint to Match Cap, All Star Edition, 6 Speaker Bose System, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Radio: AM/FM 8' Touch Screen with Navigation, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trailering Package, Wheels: 18' Bright-Machined Aluminum. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCUKREC7JG558881
Stock: 127395C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 16,844 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,788$5,558 Below Market
Medina Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Medina / Ohio
Chevrolet Certified Pre Owned!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCPCREC9JG360152
Stock: G201161A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-13-2020
- 10,833 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$30,998$3,692 Below Market
CarMax Merrillville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Merrillville / Indiana
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IN, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCVKREH5JZ354046
Stock: 18982696
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,641 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$30,998$3,711 Below Market
CarMax Merrillville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Merrillville / Indiana
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IN, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCVKREH9JZ303410
Stock: 18504622
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,145 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$28,994$5,786 Below Market
Sliman's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Amherst / Ohio
It doesn't get much better than this 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Z71, which boasts a Bluetooth, a leather interior, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, AM/FM radio and CD player, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, and airbag deactivation. It comes with a 8 Cylinder engine. This one's a deal at $28,994. With a 5-star crash test rating, this is one of the safest vehicles you can buy. With a charming black exterior and a jet black interior, this vehicle is a top pick. Equipped with Bluetooth technology, enjoy your favorite electronic devices wirelessly. This sleek vehicle comes with jet black leather upholstery. You won't believe the amazing sound quality from this vehicle's AM/FM radio and CD player. Your keyless entry will make your life more convenient with a simple click for hands-free locking and unlocking. Interested? Call today and take it for a spin! Contact Information: Sliman's Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 7498 Leavitt Rd, Amherst, OH, 44001, Phone: 4409884484, E-mail: bucherj@slimans.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCVKREC3JZ349383
Stock: 191691A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,026 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,984$5,143 Below Market
Plattner Venice Superstore - Venice / Florida
*Lehigh Acres Pre-Owned Super Store is the best place to buy a Pre-Owned vehicle.**Guaranteed Lowest Prices in the Florida!!**We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours**Call (239) 332-8811 to schedule appointment*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCVKREC6JZ106554
Stock: 3106554B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- certified
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom25,585 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,898$6,246 Below Market
Ciocca Chevrolet - West Chester / Pennsylvania
JUST REDUCED! --- CHEVY CERTIFIED -- RALLY 1 EDITION -- CUSTOM CONVENIENCE PACKAGE -- 4X4 -- BACK UP CAMERA -- E85 FLEXFUEL CAPABLE 4.3L V6 ECOTEC3 -- TOW HITCH -- 20 INCH BLACK WHEELS -- FACTORY BUMPER TO BUMPER THROUGH 4/28/2021 OR 36,498 MILES -- CERTIFIED 100,000 MILE POWERTRAIN LIMITED WARRANTY -- CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER --OPTION PACKAGES:CUSTOM VALUE PACKAGE: includes (PCP) Custom Convenience Package, (G80) locking rear differential and (Z82) Trailering Package, RALLY 1 EDITION: includes (NZQ) 20' x 9' Black-painted aluminum wheels, (CGN) spray-on bedliner, Black graphics, box-side decals and (P3H) front and rear Black Bow Tie, CUSTOM CONVENIENCE PACKAGE: includes (A91) remote locking tailgate and (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry, (B30) color keyed carpeting with rubberized vinyl floor mats, (C49) rear-window defogger, (UE1) OnStar and (U2K) SiriusXM Satellite Radio, TRAILERING PACKAGE: includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors Includes (G80) locking rear differential. Carfax One Owner, Clean Carfax, New Inspection, Certified! 100,000 Mile Warranty! 4 Oil Changes Included! CARFAX 1-Owner Includes two maintenance visits as part of the Certified Pre-Owned Scheduled Maintenance Program, 6-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty.MORE ABOUT US:We have proudly been serving the Pennsylvania area for over 40 years. The Ciocca organization has a singular philosophy of doing business and that is 100% customer satisfaction, not only in the vehicle you purchase, but also in the process in which you buy it. We want you to be so happy that you will purchase all your vehicles from us and refer your friends and family as well. We realize that in order to do that, we must exceed your expectations, and that is our mission.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCVKPEH0JZ191388
Stock: 20181388
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-30-2020
- 18,021 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,875$7,152 Below Market
Auto Factory Automotive - Peabody / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCVKREH1JZ218917
Stock: 218917
Certified Pre-Owned: No
