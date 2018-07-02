Used 2016 GMC Terrain for Sale Near Me

Within the last month I purchased a 2016 GMC Terrain mainly for everyday driving and my once a week commute of two 2 hours away. In this review I will discuss the exterior, interior, performance, and technology of the Terrain. I hope this helps you decide if this is the vehicle for you. **Exterior The GMC Terrain is a sharp looking midsized SUV. If you are a young college student, grandparent, or anyone in between this vehicle can suit your style. It has nice lines and curves and comes with a reverse camera. This vehicle is also nice for tall people because it sits just a little higher up and there are no foot rales on the outside. **Interior It is easy to tell that GMC put quality into the inside of the Terrain. The seats have a stylish look to them and are very comfortable. It is roomy in the front but also in the back seats and has lots of leg room and does not feel cramped. If you travel often and need room for your luggage this would be a great vehicle to have. The trunk is fairly sized but if you fold down the back seats the vehicle has more than enough room for anything you need to move. **Performance The GMC Terrain is an excellent vehicle if you only want to use it for around town or highway driving. The breaks work very well. It is an all-wheel drive vehicle therefore it does have a slight bit of trouble in the snow but if it slips or tires spin it recovers quickly. If safety is important to you I would recommend this vehicle. **Technology This vehicle comes fully equip with a digital touch screen radio, a USB and AUX port, and Bluetooth. The display is nice and user friendly. When first purchased, this vehicle’s radio sometime shuts off on its own and would not turn back on. After doing some further research it just needed two system updates, which the dealer will normally cover the cost of. Once this is done the radio is top quality and definitely worth it. One other cool feature is the lane departure system. This lets you know when you are crossing into another lane or going off the road without your blinker, it is very useful for people who do a lot of highway driving. If you are looking for a luxury SUV for practical use, then I would recommend taking a look at a 2016 GMC Terrain. It is a nice looking, quality vehicle that you are sure to love.

