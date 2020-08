Used 2016 GMC Terrain for Sale Near Me

Bentley Buick GMC - Huntsville / Alabama

Summary Our experienced Bentley Buick GMC Cadillac team is excited to assist you in your next vehicle purchase. Welcome to the best source for online deals. At Bentley Buick GMC Cadillac we understand that delivering top quality service is the only way to earn business. We promise to make your next car buying experience efficient and relaxed. Bentley Buick GMC Cadillac is committed to 100% customer satisfaction, no exceptions. Vehicle Details Plenty of cargo room in the GMC Terrain for everything that travels with you. The GMC Terrain is a great vehicle for families. This unit sips fuel. With having reputation for being one of the most dependable vehicles on the road,this GMC Terrain won't let you down. When it comes to any auto purchase, there is nothing more important than safety. it will protect you and your passengers with innovative safety features. We have inspected the vehicle. It required minimal reconditioning. It is in above average condition. It is clear the previous owner took great care of it. Have peace of mind knowing it has never been smoked in. The vehicle has a clean AutoCheck single owner vehicle history report. This 2016 GMC Terrain has never been in an accident. This vehicle is aggressively priced to move. Financing this vehicle should be no trouble! Equipment This unit has an automatic transmission. Protect this unit from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. Impresses the most discerning driver with the deep polished blue exterior on the GMC Terrain. Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in it. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. Electronic Stability Control is one of many advanced safety features on this vehicle. It has a 2.4 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Know you and your passengers are protected with the front and rear side curtain airbags in the GMC Terrain. This small suv is equipped with front air bags. This GMC Terrain is equipped with front side curtain airbags. This 2016 GMC Terrain is front wheel drive. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this GMC Terrain. With the adjustable lumbar support in this GMC Terrain your back will love you. Never get into a cold vehicle again with the remote start feature on this 2016 GMC Terrain . This small SUV will zip through traffic. The traction control system on this 2016 GMC Terrain instantly senses tire slippage and executes minute power adjustments to maintain traction at all speeds. Packages CONVENIENCE PACKAGE: includes (BTV) remote start and (KA1) heated front driver and passenger cloth seats DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE I: includes (UFT) Side Blind Zone Alert; (UFG) Rear Cross Traffic Alert and (UD7) Rear Park Assist SEATS: HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER REMOTE VEHICLE START REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT REAR PARK ASSIST Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase. Additional Information Call today to schedule a vehicle showing with an experienced Bentley Buick GMC Cadillac consultant. If you have a quick question about this unit, dont hesitate to call. Bentley Buick GMC Cadillacs customer loyalty program is designed to ensure customers are rewarded for repeat business and inviting their friends to shop at Bentley Buick GMC Cadillac. You are always welcome to visit our showroom for a hassle free low pressure shopping experience. Bentley Buick GMC Cadillac would like to thank you for giving us the opportunity to earn your business today.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 GMC Terrain SLE-2 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2GKALNEK8G6184645

Stock: 27884A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-11-2020