Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Consumer Reviews
LOVE THIS TRUCK!!!!
Bought a 2002 Chevy Silverado in 2004. It had 39,000 miles on it. I was a bit nervous I was paying too much but I was betting the engine would make my deal a sweet one. I've got a bit over 230,00 miles on it now. It'll be ten years ago this fall I bought it. NEVER had an issue. NOT one. Had to have the fuel injection-stuff cleaned out at about 185k miles... that kinda sucked but I guess it comes with 'maintenance'. Look'n for a vehicle for my twin sons. Seems every vehicle I look up, including this truck, someone has had transmission issues. I felt compelled to write a review on my Chevy. NO ISSUES. EVERRR!!! God Bless this TRUCK!!!
Great Service for 14 Years
We purchase a 2002 truck new and we still have this truck, looks like new inside and out. What's great about this truck is, I drive it to work everyday and I have 340,000 +miles and we have never touched the motor!!! Feel safe to drive it anywhere and drives like the day we purchase it. Thanks to all who had a hand on the build and proud to drive a Chevy !!!
best truck anyone could own
I have driven many truck ford dodge and Nissan but this truck is always going to be number one in my book all my other trucks kept breaking down after one haul of hay or one pull of my horse trailer it just quit on me I put more in my other trucks then this one ford and dodge don't run very well I'm just saying that my point of view this is the best truck ever and when I go mudding in this truck it doesn't struggle like my old ones did.
Perfect truck
This truck is great for any young teenager looking for a first truck. If you want something fun fast with good handling then this is your truck. Sure it may have a little clunk in the transmission buut eh a little issue.
208K and Keeps on going
Bought from surveying company with 205K. Truck plowed through mud and snow till I got it. Runs perfect. Shifts like it should and engine, tranny and rear are all original. Everything works and nothing squeaks. Great truck, nothing fancy - manual windows and locks and bench seats but its comfortable, quiet for a truck and goes great in mud and snow. Company I bought from routinely runs 6-8 of these all to 200K plus and they love 'em.
