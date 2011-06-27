Vehicle overview

Since the current generation of the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 debuted four years ago, competing trucks have outpaced the Chevy with recent redesigns. But don't assume the Silverado (or its GMC Sierra twin) is ready to be put out to pasture just yet. Over its production run, this full-size truck has seen its share of improvements on top of the solid foundation with which it started. Despite the mounting pressure from rival manufacturers, the 2011 Silverado 1500 remains one of the best trucks in this category.

In terms of capabilities, the Silverado 1500 ranks right up there with its competition in terms of towing capacities, body style choices and option choices -- the differences are very slight. The Chevy is notable, however, for its smooth ride and low wind and road noise levels. Factor in comfortable seats -- at least in the upper trim levels -- and the Silverado earns our endorsement as a long-distance road-tripper.

The 2011 Chevy Silverado 1500 is not without a few faults, though. In the Work base model trim, the interior is aesthetically dull compared to competitors from Dodge and Toyota. The base V6 engine is a hindrance, as it struggles to adequately motivate this large truck. And maneuverability is hampered by a large turning radius that leads to more frequent multiple-point turns.

Despite such faults, the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 still represents a worthy choice in the very competitive full-size truck segment. In a recent Edmunds comparison test, the Chevy finished a close 3rd place, bested by the 2011 Ram 1500 and 2011 Toyota Tundra, and narrowly edged out the 2011 Ford F-150. The Ford pickup has more powerful engine choices this year, but the close results from our comparison remind us that all of these trucks are up to the task. As such, the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 remains a solid choice in our book.