Used 2010 Chevrolet Express Cargo for Sale Near Me

NEW PRICE! 2010 Chevrolet Express 2500 Work Van. Summit White. Clean Carfax! Equipped with, Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI Flex Fuel, Air Conditioning, Convenience Package, Delay-off headlights, Fixed Rear & Side Cargo Door Glass, Fixed Rear Door Window Glass, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Inside Rear-View Manual Day/Night Mirror, Power Door Locks w/Lock-Out Protection, and Power Windows.You can view our entire inventory at www.VisitHughWhite.com or, if you'd like to schedule a test drive, you can call us at 740-653-2091 or email us at leads@HughWhiteLancaster.com. We look forward to assisting you.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



VIN: 1GCZGFBA0A1168888

Stock: 11201131

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-30-2020