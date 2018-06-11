Used 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo for Sale Near Me
- 8,396 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$24,950$6,304 Below Market
Dave Kring Cadillac - Petoskey / Michigan
Express 2500, with less than 9k miles, pretty much brand new... Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee*** Safety equipment includes: OnStar, ABS...Other features include: Bluetooth , Full Vinyl Floor Covering, Rear View Camera, Power door locks, Power windows, Auto, Air conditioning, 4.8 liter V8 engine, 3 Doors, Fuel economy EPA highway (mpg): 17 and EPA city (mpg): 11, RWD, Tachometer, AC power outlet - 1, Clock - In-radio display, Engine hour meter... For more information on this vehicle and other inventory at Dave Kring visit www.davekring.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 with Towing Hitch, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCWGAFF5H1104061
Stock: 33716
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 24,900 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,450$5,552 Below Market
Hilltop A-1 Auto Sales - Floral Park / New York
2017 Chevy Express G3500 call 718 962 2628 : This is a nice low mileage hard to find Chevrolet Express 3500 Cargo Van. This van runs and looks excellent. It only has 24k and is loaded with factory options. It is equipped with ps pb ac pw pl pm cruise control back up camera and more. Come on in and take a look. We have many vans in stock.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCZGGFF3H1176733
Stock: 15851
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,515 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$27,995$4,533 Below Market
Lakeside Auto Brokers - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Welcome to Lakeside Auto Brokers, your source for used autos in the Colorado Springs area. We have everything you could ever ask for including brands like Ford, Chevy, Dodge, Nissan, Jeep, Toyota, Volkswagen, Honda, and many, many more. Dont take our word for it. Browse through the hundreds of options that we have in our online inventory right now. When you want a used car, truck, or SUV, make Lakeside Auto Brokers your first stop and we may just be your last stop! At Lakeside Auto Brokers, we pride ourselves on customer service, and we are proud to be able to serve the Colorado Springs area. With three locations, we are sure to be near you. We can also serve all the surrounding areas, and with our unique selection of vehicles, we attract customers from all around. You can browse through everything that we have to offer online, or come to see one of our locations in person today. Either way, we know that you will be impressed with everything we can do
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCWGBFG0H1177997
Stock: P13836CON
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,030 milesGreat Deal
$22,000$8,276 Below Market
Inver Grove Mitsubishi - Inver Grove Heights / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 with Towing Hitch, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCWGBFF7H1101474
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,250 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,790$3,124 Below Market
Saybrook Auto Barn - Old Saybrook / Connecticut
ONE OWNER VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCWGAFF3H1305425
Stock: 305425
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,802 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$20,995$5,435 Below Market
Lot 99 - Milwaukie / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCWGBHF9H1248764
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,767 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,173$3,434 Below Market
Atlantic Preowned Store - Bay Shore / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCWGAFF1H1123075
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,571 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$23,995$1,937 Below Market
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
2017 CHEVY EXPRESS G2500 CARGO VAN1 Owner, 12 K Miles Only, Balance Of Factory Warranty ( Verify w Manufacturer ) Well Equipped with Convenience Pkg, Rear View Camera, Abs, Cruise Control, Air conditioning, Am/Fm/Stereo, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Audio, Barn Doors, Remote Start, Power Window, Power Lock, Traction Control, Financing And Extended Service Plans Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCWGAFF3H1348243
Stock: AT13012
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 61,992 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$19,995$5,555 Below Market
Prestige Motorworks - Concord / North Carolina
61,000 Miles! 3500 6.0 V8 Perfect work van!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCZGHFG9H1346043
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,896 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$20,559$2,185 Below Market
Acura Of Wappingers Falls - Wappingers Falls / New York
7 DAY BUY BACK GUARANTEE* Express Cargo Van trim, Summit White exterior and Medium Pewter interior. PRICED TO MOVE $900 below NADA Retail! AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH MP3 P... TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAV... ENGINE, VORTEC 4.8L V8 SFI AND MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEElectronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel ABS, Vinyl Seats, Tire Pressure Monitoring System.OPTION PACKAGESAUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH MP3 PLAYER seek-and-scan, digital clock, TheftLock, random select, auxiliary jack and 2 front door speakers (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive tow/haul mode and internal transmission oil cooler (STD), ENGINE, VORTEC 4.8L V8 SFI (285 hp [212.5 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 295 lb-ft of torque [398.3 N-m] @ 4600 rpm) (STD) (Includes external engine oil cooler. Chevrolet Express Cargo Van with Summit White exterior and Medium Pewter interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 285 HP at 5400 RPM*.A GREAT TIME TO BUYThis Express Cargo Van is priced $900 below NADA Retail. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $32,600*.BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERWe have an excellent selection of New Acura Vehicles. Please search our New & Certified Pre-Owned Acura Inventory to find the perfect Acura for you. Our Acura Service Department is committed to providing you with Superior Customer Service, and we also have an outstanding Acura Parts Department to help you find Quality Acura Parts in the Wappingers Falls Area. Call 866.413.6841 for your No-Obligation Internet Price Quote from our Internet Department. Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check on this vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at https: //vinrcl.safecar.gov/vin/All pre-owned vehicles carry a 7 Day Guarantee.* All vehicle pricing excludes: License, Title, Registration Fees, Documentation Fee, State & Local Taxes, Bank Fees and Finance Charges if applicable. All prices shown online are Internet Specials only; vehBased on Model Year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, battery-pack age-condition and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Post-collision safety system, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCWGBFF5H1114286
Stock: T8723
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 58,636 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$15,999$1,631 Below Market
Cal Auto Outlet 4 Cars - Rio Linda / California
Built to help you work smarter, our 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van 2500 WT looks great in Summit White! Powered by a 4.8 Liter V8 that generates 285hp while paired with a 6 Speed Automatic heavy duty transmission this Van is capable of helping you tackle your biggest jobs. Our Rear Wheel Drive gets the job done and still helps you secure nearly 17mpg on the highway. This 2500 Work Van provides easy access with 60/40-split swing-out right-side doors and swing-out rear doors. Check out our photos and you'll see that everything is in place to keep you comfortable as you work. You'll enjoy the high back front bucket seats, back-up camera, a trip computer, a convenient console with storage, cup holders and 2 power outlets to keep you charged. You'll appreciate the durability enhanced by vinyl floor covering, vinyl seating and protective inner door panels. Drive confidently in our Express Cargo Van from Chevrolet with anti-lock brakes, stability control and a tire-pressure monitoring system. This van will help you get the most out of your investment. Go ahead...Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Our hours have changed We are now open Monday - Saturday from 9AM to 8PM and on Sunday 10AM to 7PM Please call for vehicle delivery outside of these hours Don't make a payment for 90 days! Call for details. This car comes with free oil changes for your first year of ownership! WE BEAT ANY VALID CARMAX OFFER FOR YOUR VEHICLE BY $500!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCWGAFF3H1114491
Stock: 26028
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 55,641 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$16,479$2,274 Below Market
Baron Honda - Patchogue / New York
*In Store Pricing may vary. *Please print a copy of the desired vehicle and present it your sales person upon arrival. *All prices exclude, Tax, DMV, and Dealer Fees. *Must Finance through Baron Honda. (Subject to Lender's Approval)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCWGAFF4H1103788
Stock: U22783
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-12-2020
- 113,610 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$15,995$2,037 Below Market
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
ONE OWNER OFF LEASE OVER 70 VAN IN STOCK WWW.AANDGAUTOS.NET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCWGAFFXH1350586
Stock: 350586
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 7,103 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$45,500
Dorsett Nissan - Terre Haute / Indiana
<b>Summary</b> This Dorsett Certified vehicle includes:*The Dorsett 5-year, 150,000-mile limited powertrain warranty on all Dorsett Certified Vehicles.*72-hour, 300-mile exchange policy.*167 multi-point comprehensive mechanical inspection.*15 months/30,000-mile Oil Change Program. (Does not apply to diesels & limit to 6 qts)*36 months of Tire Road Hazard Protection.*Lifetime brake pad replacement including labor. Check out the Dorsett Difference <b>Vehicle Details</b> This 2017 Chevrolet Express 2500 has lots of cargo space. This model has a track record of being very tough and durable. This 2017 Chevrolet Express 2500 will have plenty of room to safely transport your kids to the next ballgame or family outing. Has plenty of room for the whole family! That makes this 2017 Chevrolet Express 2500 perfect for the long summer road trips. This vehicle comes loaded with all the features that will meet your needs and then some. Be sure to review the options listed on this page. This 2017 Chevrolet Express 2500 is a rare vehicle and is hard to find. Relax in the plush seats of this comfortable interior. This Chevrolet Express comes equipped with an entertainment system that plays DVD's. Taller drivers and passengers will love the extra leg room included in this spacious cabin. The luxurious refined interior of this vehicle surrounds you with unsurpassed quality. There is plenty of room for the whole family and it's perfect for the long summer road trips. <b>Equipment</b> The satellite radio system in this Chevrolet Express gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. This vehicle is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio. Protect the vehicle from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. With the keyless entry system on it you can pop the trunk without dropping your bags from the store. Keep safely connected while in this model with OnStar. You may enjoy services like Automatic Crash Response, Navigation, Roadside Assistance and Hands-Free Calling. It has a 6.0 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This model emanates grace with its stylish gray exterior. Enjoy the incredible handling with the rear wheel drive on this 3/4 ton van. This 3/4 ton van features cruise control for long trips. The FlexFuel capability of this 3/4 ton van allows you to select fuel depending on the price of E85 versus gasoline. <b>Packages</b> CONVENIENCE PACKAGE; TILT-WHEEL AND (K34) CRUISE CONTROL. GLASS; FIXED FULL-BODY WINDOW PACKAGE. DOOR TRIM PANEL PACKAGE. ALTERNATOR: 220 AMPS. TRAILERING PROVISIONS: TRAILERING WIRE HARNESS ONLY. WHEEL TRIM: CHROME CENTER CAP. BUMPERS: FRONT AND REAR CHROME WITH STEP-PAD. GRILLE: CHROME WITH DUAL COMPOSITE HALOGEN HEADLAMPS. MIRRORS: OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE; BLACK; MANUAL-FOLDING WITH SINGLE PANE GLASS. GLASS: SOLAR-RAY DEEP-TINTED. GLASS: SWING-OUT REAR CARGO DOOR WINDOWS. GLASS: SWING-OUT REAR SIDE DOOR AND REAR DOOR WINDOW. SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO. ONSTAR 4G LTE. AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE: USB PORT. SEAT ADJUSTER: DRIVER 6-WAY POWER. SEAT ADJUSTER: FRONT PASSENGER 6-WAY POWER. CONSOLE: ENGINE COVER WITH SWING-OUT STORAGE BIN. FLOOR COVERING: BLACK RUBBERIZED-VINYL; FRONT ONLY. STEERING WHEEL: LEATHER-WRAPPED. STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS: MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS. COMPASS: 8-POINT DIGITAL LOCATED IN THE DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER. OUTSIDE TEMPERATURE DISPLAY. REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY. REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM. CRUISE CONTROL. AIR CONDITIONING: REAR. HEATER: REAR AUXILIARY. MIRROR: INSIDE REARVIEW. VISORS: DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER; PADDED WITH CLOTH TRIM AND DUAL VANITY MIRRORS. LIGHTING: AUXILIARY. ONSTAR GUIDANCE PLAN. REAR PARK ASSIST. REAR VISION CAMERA. FUEL: ADDITIONAL 3-GALLONS. UPFITTER ELECTRICAL PROVISIONS. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase. <b>Additional Information</b> Call today to schedule a vehicle showing with an experienced Dorsett Nissan and Mitsubishi Hyundai consultant. If you have a quick question about this unit, don’t hesitate to call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCWGAFG4H1218139
Stock: P0244
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 36,879 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$18,995$1,445 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER **TRAILER TOW PACKAGE**4.8 VORTEC V8 GAS**UTILITY SHELVES**CARGO VAN**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Power Door Locks**Power Windows**Tow Package** Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI, 6-Speed Automatic HD with Electronic Overdrive, 2 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Player, Cruise Control, Power steering, Power windows. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF CARGO VANS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2017 Chevrolet Express 2500 RWD Work Cargo Van
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCWGAFF6H1290029
Stock: 27787
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-11-2019
- 53,803 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$16,999$651 Below Market
Cal Auto Outlet 4 Cars - Rio Linda / California
Built to help you work smarter, our 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van 2500 WT looks great in Summit White! Powered by a 4.8 Liter V8 that generates 285hp while paired with a 6 Speed Automatic heavy duty transmission this Van is capable of helping you tackle your biggest jobs. Our Rear Wheel Drive gets the job done and still helps you secure nearly 17mpg on the highway. This 2500 Work Van provides easy access with 60/40-split swing-out right-side doors and swing-out rear doors. Check out our photos and you'll see that everything is in place to keep you comfortable as you work. You'll enjoy the high back front bucket seats, back-up camera, a trip computer, a convenient console with storage, cup holders and 2 power outlets to keep you charged. You'll appreciate the durability enhanced by vinyl floor covering, vinyl seating and protective inner door panels. Drive confidently in our Express Cargo Van 2500 from Chevrolet with anti-lock brakes, stability control and a tire-pressure monitoring system. This van will help you get the most out of your investment. Go ahead...Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Our hours have changed We are now open Monday - Saturday from 9AM to 8PM and on Sunday 10AM to 7PM Please call for vehicle delivery outside of these hours Don't make a payment for 90 days! Call for details. This car comes with free oil changes for your first year of ownership! WE BEAT ANY VALID CARMAX OFFER FOR YOUR VEHICLE BY $500!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCWGAFF5H1152496
Stock: 26025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 54,912 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$20,995
Moates Auto Xchange - Ozark / Alabama
NEW ADDITION TO OUR INVENTORY! PLEASE CALL FOR DETAILS! 334-445-1460 Important - If you are looking at this on any nationally promoted websites you must go directly to our website for ALL the photos Free FULL CarFax and other information. Do NOT submit info request through CarGurus etc. We will not be able to answer your email. If you're truly interested go to WIREGRASSCARS.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCWGAFF5H1301845
Stock: P2139
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,689 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$46,991
Joseph Chevrolet - Cincinnati / Ohio
KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Only 24,689 Miles! Carfax One-Owner Vehicle. This Chevrolet Express Cargo Van delivers a Gas/Ethanol V8 6.0L/364 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEEL TRIM, CHROME CENTER CAP, VISORS, DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER, PADDED WITH CLOTH TRIM AND DUAL VANITY MIRRORS illuminated on passenger-side, UPFITTER ELECTRICAL PROVISIONS 30 amp circuit at C-pillar.*This Chevrolet Express Cargo Van Comes Equipped with These Options *GLASS, FIXED FULL-BODY WINDOW PACKAGE, DOOR TRIM PANEL PACKAGE, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, TILT-WHEEL AND (K34) CRUISE CONTROL , TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive tow/haul mode and internal transmission oil cooler (STD), TRAILERING PROVISIONS, TRAILERING WIRE HARNESS ONLY, TRAILERING EQUIPMENT, HEAVY-DUTY 4-pin/7-pin sealed connector (Includes (UY7) trailering provisions, trailering wire harness only.), TIRE, SPARE LT245/75R16E ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL located at rear underbody of vehicle (STD), STEERING WHEEL, LEATHER-WRAPPED, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS, SEATS, FRONT BUCKET WITH CUSTOM CLOTH TRIM head restraints and inboard armrests Includes (BA3) console with swing-out storage bin.).* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Joseph Chevrolet, 8733 Colerain Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45251 to claim your Chevrolet Express Cargo Van!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCWGBFG5H1135843
Stock: K81881A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-22-2019
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Express Cargo
- 2019 Arteon