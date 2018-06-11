Used 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo for Sale Near Me

Dorsett Nissan - Terre Haute / Indiana

<b>Summary</b> This Dorsett Certified vehicle includes:*The Dorsett 5-year, 150,000-mile limited powertrain warranty on all Dorsett Certified Vehicles.*72-hour, 300-mile exchange policy.*167 multi-point comprehensive mechanical inspection.*15 months/30,000-mile Oil Change Program. (Does not apply to diesels & limit to 6 qts)*36 months of Tire Road Hazard Protection.*Lifetime brake pad replacement including labor. <b>Vehicle Details</b> This 2017 Chevrolet Express 2500 has lots of cargo space. <b>Equipment</b> The satellite radio system in this Chevrolet Express gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. This vehicle is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio. Protect the vehicle from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. With the keyless entry system on it you can pop the trunk without dropping your bags from the store. Keep safely connected while in this model with OnStar. You may enjoy services like Automatic Crash Response, Navigation, Roadside Assistance and Hands-Free Calling. It has a 6.0 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This model emanates grace with its stylish gray exterior. Enjoy the incredible handling with the rear wheel drive on this 3/4 ton van. This 3/4 ton van features cruise control for long trips. The FlexFuel capability of this 3/4 ton van allows you to select fuel depending on the price of E85 versus gasoline. <b>Packages</b> CONVENIENCE PACKAGE; TILT-WHEEL AND (K34) CRUISE CONTROL. GLASS; FIXED FULL-BODY WINDOW PACKAGE. DOOR TRIM PANEL PACKAGE. ALTERNATOR: 220 AMPS. TRAILERING PROVISIONS: TRAILERING WIRE HARNESS ONLY. WHEEL TRIM: CHROME CENTER CAP. BUMPERS: FRONT AND REAR CHROME WITH STEP-PAD. GRILLE: CHROME WITH DUAL COMPOSITE HALOGEN HEADLAMPS. MIRRORS: OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE; BLACK; MANUAL-FOLDING WITH SINGLE PANE GLASS. GLASS: SOLAR-RAY DEEP-TINTED. GLASS: SWING-OUT REAR CARGO DOOR WINDOWS. GLASS: SWING-OUT REAR SIDE DOOR AND REAR DOOR WINDOW. SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO. ONSTAR 4G LTE. AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE: USB PORT. SEAT ADJUSTER: DRIVER 6-WAY POWER. SEAT ADJUSTER: FRONT PASSENGER 6-WAY POWER. CONSOLE: ENGINE COVER WITH SWING-OUT STORAGE BIN. FLOOR COVERING: BLACK RUBBERIZED-VINYL; FRONT ONLY. STEERING WHEEL: LEATHER-WRAPPED. STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS: MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS. COMPASS: 8-POINT DIGITAL LOCATED IN THE DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER. OUTSIDE TEMPERATURE DISPLAY. REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY. REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM. CRUISE CONTROL. AIR CONDITIONING: REAR. HEATER: REAR AUXILIARY. MIRROR: INSIDE REARVIEW. VISORS: DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER; PADDED WITH CLOTH TRIM AND DUAL VANITY MIRRORS. LIGHTING: AUXILIARY. ONSTAR GUIDANCE PLAN. REAR PARK ASSIST. REAR VISION CAMERA. FUEL: ADDITIONAL 3-GALLONS. UPFITTER ELECTRICAL PROVISIONS. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GCWGAFG4H1218139

Stock: P0244

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-02-2020