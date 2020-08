Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter for Sale Near Me

Auto Enterprise - New Port Richey / Florida

CARFAX One-Owner. Sprinter 2500 Executive Limo BlueTEC , Passenger Van, BlueTEC 3.0L V6 DOHC Turbodiesel, 5-Speed Automatic, RWD, Jet Black, Black w/Leatherette Upholstery, 3.92 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bucket Seats, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Weather band radio.Jet Black 2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Executive Limo BlueTEC RWD BlueTEC 3.0L V6 DOHC TurbodieselAt Jacobs Mitsubishi Our goal is to make you a customer for life. We want you to have the most enjoyable car buying experience possible . All prices displayed do not include additional accessories or fees and costs of closing including any government, additional packages applied to vehicle, including but not limited to JacobsCare, federal, dealer fees, taxes, registration, dealer document, cost of accessories, emissions testing, or any other fees. All prices, specifications and availability are subject to change at any time, without notice. Online pricing reflective of conditional consumer qualifications and stipulation to finance with our captive lenders and trade in their vehicle, not all applicants will be approved, offers may change at any time and may not reflect accuracy online, see dealer for most updated offers. Not all offers can be combined. Applicant may qualify for partial discount displayed by financing with another approved lender through and provided by Jacobs Mitsubishi. Contact dealer for most current information, availability or details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 5000lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: WDZPE8CC0D5775928

Stock: A775928

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-02-2020