Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,054
|$10,651
|$12,913
|Clean
|$7,781
|$10,287
|$12,431
|Average
|$7,234
|$9,560
|$11,466
|Rough
|$6,687
|$8,833
|$10,501
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,540
|$17,571
|$20,263
|Clean
|$14,047
|$16,971
|$19,506
|Average
|$13,059
|$15,772
|$17,992
|Rough
|$12,072
|$14,573
|$16,477
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,823
|$14,423
|$16,727
|Clean
|$11,421
|$13,931
|$16,102
|Average
|$10,618
|$12,946
|$14,853
|Rough
|$9,816
|$11,962
|$13,603
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,304
|$12,307
|$14,919
|Clean
|$8,988
|$11,886
|$14,362
|Average
|$8,357
|$11,046
|$13,247
|Rough
|$7,725
|$10,206
|$12,132
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Express LS 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,189
|$11,421
|$13,388
|Clean
|$8,877
|$11,031
|$12,888
|Average
|$8,253
|$10,251
|$11,887
|Rough
|$7,629
|$9,472
|$10,887
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,333
|$11,619
|$13,634
|Clean
|$9,016
|$11,223
|$13,125
|Average
|$8,382
|$10,430
|$12,106
|Rough
|$7,749
|$9,637
|$11,087
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,917
|$16,870
|$19,491
|Clean
|$13,445
|$16,294
|$18,763
|Average
|$12,500
|$15,143
|$17,307
|Rough
|$11,555
|$13,991
|$15,850