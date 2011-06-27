Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Consumer Reviews
An eight-month love affair...
I've had my white Grand Sport convertible with 8-speed auto transmission for eight months now and I still absolutely love her. I've put 9,300 miles on her; the first 2,000 a very careful break-in, then 7,000 miles of grand touring driving: from Austin, Texas to Key West, Florida and back by way of the southern Appalachian mountains, then a quick trip from Austin to Denver and back. Plus some 'spirited' driving on the back roads around Austin. You definitely will want a good radar + laser detector, plus Waze on your smart device if you drive this machine! And after those eight months I am still head-over-heels in love with my baby (I named her "Emoji" because from the front the headlights and grill give her the look of one of those slanty-eyed happy face emoticons). This car is, in my opinion, the sweet spot of the Corvette lineup, and the culmination of seven generations of engineering. This is a supercar in everything but price. For the price of a Ferrari F12 you can buy FIVE Grand Sports and have enough left over to buy gas for all for a year each, probably, and yet lap times for each are pretty much identical (ok, in Car & Driver's Lightning Lap face-off the GS bests the F12 by several seconds around Virginia International Raceway). This is a car that is at home on twisty backroads, the Autobahn, and the racetrack, and there are not that many production cars that can come close to the performance, gas mileage, and grand touring comfort - and possibly none for the price. Very few cons, in my opinion: 1) Limited luggage capacity in the convertible, but much better in the coupe; 2) not a car for winter driving in snow/ice climates, as there are no winter/snow tires available; 3) visibility, especially on the rear quarters, could be better; 4) seats could use more lateral support for a car capable of 1.1 G lateral force when cornering on street tires (but they are miles ahead of previous generation Corvette seats, and actually do provide some lateral support!); 5) if you value privacy you will get tired of people complimenting you when stopped at traffic lights! :) Other than that there's really very little that I find annoying about this wonderful machine. Highly recommended, if you are in the market for a two-seater touring/racing/sports car. And I haven't even mentioned things like the dry-sump lubrication (keeps the engine oiled during hard cornering/accel/braking), magnetic shock absorbers (monitors road conditions and adjusts the ride 180 times a second for road/driving conditions), and phenomenal braking ability (70-0 in 136 feet on stock tires!), nor have I mentioned the vastly-improved cabin appointments, with heated/ventilated seats, passenger climate controls on the passenger vent, heads-up instrumentation, etc. etc.). Oh, and this website does not seem to allow line breaks, so sorry for the one big run-on paragraph. Respectfully, Delta Foxtrot, Austin, Texas.
1 month review
So far absolutely no cons. As expected great acceleration, handling and braking. Good electronics however missing lane change warning which is pretty much standard on most new vehicles. The front camera (2lt) is a great feature helping to avoid pulling in too close to a curb with it's very long and low front end. The different driving modes are a lot of fun.I was pleasantly surprised with the exceptional gas mileage in touring and eco mode. Well worth the price for a true American sports car.
Grand Sport Vette
A bit pricey but the 2LT does give you everything you need/want in a comfortable/capable race car. It is NOT a sports car like a miata or bmw, 370Z, Mustang GT... and not a muscle car (Challenger, etc.) this is a Race car and it feels all of it. Those other cars cannot compete nor compare. A year later, still love the car, absolutely no problems with any system. Looking to replace the tires this year (pricey) but expected that. Remains a Very comfortable to drive and a Very nimble car. Two Years Later....late 2018, still low mileage. No problems with any system. Only Routine maintenance performed or needed. Still quite quick. Three years later....early 2019....still low milage, no problems with interior systems except replaced touch screen, no issue. Have replaced two tires (warrantied) still quite quick..
Great Bang for the Buck!
The 2017 Corvette in all its forms is an incredible machine. Reviews found all over the Internet from reputable organizations rate the 2017 Corvette as one of the best values out there. The technology is incredible. On a leisurely trip of about 130 miles I averaged 30.5 m.p.g. because when being driven leisurely, four cylinders shut down and mileage improves significantly. But when you want to tap that 455 h.p. engine just get on it and the entire car comes to life instantaneously pushing you back into the seat with incredible power. Handling is what you'd expect from a Corvette - measured, responsive and very confidence-inspiring. This is an incredible muscle car with great manners when you want them with great power and agility when you want to get a little more aggressive. At its price point, I can't imagine how you can beat a C7 Corvette regardless of which model you choose.
Born in the USA
The only thing that made turning in my C6 tolerable was driving home with my C7. I have owned my 2017 C7 for nearly one year now. No realizability issues...knock on wood. The car is very fast, super looking inside and out and has the comfort of an everyday car. The interior is a major (did I say major?) improvement over previous models. An amazing value. In my opinion, the C7 is among the top (if not the top) corvette ever made. I have had my share of corvettes but this one is my favorite.
