  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Corvette
  4. Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette
  5. Appraisal value

2017 Chevrolet Corvette Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,089$44,100$46,422
Clean$40,984$42,960$45,170
Average$38,776$40,682$42,667
Rough$36,567$38,403$40,164
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Corvette with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Corvette near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Convertible w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$63,146$64,609$66,463
Clean$61,489$62,940$64,671
Average$58,175$59,602$61,088
Rough$54,861$56,263$57,504
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Corvette with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Corvette near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,721$47,671$49,949
Clean$44,522$46,440$48,602
Average$42,122$43,977$45,909
Rough$39,723$41,514$43,215
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Corvette with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Corvette near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$53,279$55,054$57,186
Clean$51,881$53,632$55,645
Average$49,085$50,787$52,561
Rough$46,289$47,943$49,477
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Corvette with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Corvette near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Coupe w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$50,903$56,118$61,843
Clean$49,568$54,668$60,176
Average$46,896$51,768$56,841
Rough$44,225$48,869$53,506
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Corvette with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Corvette near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Coupe w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$59,978$61,624$63,654
Clean$58,404$60,032$61,938
Average$55,257$56,848$58,505
Rough$52,109$53,664$55,073
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Corvette with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Corvette near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,658$40,413$44,537
Clean$35,696$39,369$43,336
Average$33,772$37,281$40,934
Rough$31,849$35,193$38,533
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Corvette with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Corvette near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Convertible w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$59,103$60,705$62,684
Clean$57,553$59,137$60,994
Average$54,451$56,001$57,614
Rough$51,349$52,864$54,234
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Corvette with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Corvette near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,644$43,704$48,163
Clean$38,604$42,575$46,865
Average$36,523$40,317$44,268
Rough$34,443$38,059$41,671
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Corvette with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Corvette near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Convertible w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$56,440$58,126$60,179
Clean$54,959$56,624$58,556
Average$51,997$53,621$55,311
Rough$49,035$50,618$52,066
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Corvette with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Corvette near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,773$50,462$55,611
Clean$44,572$49,158$54,111
Average$42,170$46,551$51,113
Rough$39,767$43,944$48,114
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Corvette with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Corvette near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,813$44,813$47,127
Clean$41,689$43,655$45,857
Average$39,443$41,340$43,316
Rough$37,196$39,024$40,774
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Corvette with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Corvette near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,443$48,379$50,645
Clean$45,224$47,129$49,279
Average$42,787$44,629$46,548
Rough$40,350$42,129$43,817
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Corvette with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Corvette near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,054$46,361$51,092
Clean$40,951$45,164$49,714
Average$38,744$42,768$46,959
Rough$36,537$40,373$44,204
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Corvette with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Corvette near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,484$44,489$46,807
Clean$41,369$43,340$45,545
Average$39,140$41,041$43,021
Rough$36,910$38,743$40,497
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Corvette with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Corvette near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,432$43,447$45,770
Clean$40,345$42,325$44,536
Average$38,171$40,080$42,068
Rough$35,996$37,835$39,600
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Corvette with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Corvette near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$49,374$51,248$53,462
Clean$48,078$49,924$52,021
Average$45,487$47,276$49,138
Rough$42,896$44,628$46,255
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Corvette with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Corvette near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$50,323$52,174$54,371
Clean$49,002$50,826$52,905
Average$46,362$48,130$49,973
Rough$43,721$45,435$47,041
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Corvette with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Corvette near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,692$43,158$45,950
Clean$39,624$42,043$44,712
Average$37,489$39,813$42,234
Rough$35,353$37,583$39,756
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Corvette with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Corvette near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,831$47,465$49,413
Clean$44,628$46,239$48,080
Average$42,223$43,787$45,416
Rough$39,818$41,334$42,752
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Corvette with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Corvette near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,991$46,131$48,598
Clean$42,837$44,940$47,288
Average$40,528$42,556$44,667
Rough$38,219$40,172$42,047
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Corvette with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Corvette near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,525$50,018$51,831
Clean$47,252$48,726$50,434
Average$44,705$46,142$47,639
Rough$42,159$43,557$44,844
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Corvette with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Corvette near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Coupe w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$56,116$57,811$59,872
Clean$54,644$56,317$58,258
Average$51,699$53,330$55,030
Rough$48,754$50,343$51,801
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Corvette with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Corvette near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,207$41,253$43,598
Clean$38,178$40,188$42,422
Average$36,121$38,056$40,071
Rough$34,063$35,925$37,720
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Corvette with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Corvette near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Chevrolet Corvette on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $35,696 for one in "Clean" condition and about $39,369 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Corvette is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $35,696 for one in "Clean" condition and about $39,369 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $35,696 for one in "Clean" condition and about $39,369 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Chevrolet Corvette. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Chevrolet Corvette and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette ranges from $31,849 to $44,537, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Chevrolet Corvette is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.