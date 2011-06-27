Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,089
|$44,100
|$46,422
|Clean
|$40,984
|$42,960
|$45,170
|Average
|$38,776
|$40,682
|$42,667
|Rough
|$36,567
|$38,403
|$40,164
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Convertible w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$63,146
|$64,609
|$66,463
|Clean
|$61,489
|$62,940
|$64,671
|Average
|$58,175
|$59,602
|$61,088
|Rough
|$54,861
|$56,263
|$57,504
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,721
|$47,671
|$49,949
|Clean
|$44,522
|$46,440
|$48,602
|Average
|$42,122
|$43,977
|$45,909
|Rough
|$39,723
|$41,514
|$43,215
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$53,279
|$55,054
|$57,186
|Clean
|$51,881
|$53,632
|$55,645
|Average
|$49,085
|$50,787
|$52,561
|Rough
|$46,289
|$47,943
|$49,477
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Coupe w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$50,903
|$56,118
|$61,843
|Clean
|$49,568
|$54,668
|$60,176
|Average
|$46,896
|$51,768
|$56,841
|Rough
|$44,225
|$48,869
|$53,506
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Coupe w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$59,978
|$61,624
|$63,654
|Clean
|$58,404
|$60,032
|$61,938
|Average
|$55,257
|$56,848
|$58,505
|Rough
|$52,109
|$53,664
|$55,073
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,658
|$40,413
|$44,537
|Clean
|$35,696
|$39,369
|$43,336
|Average
|$33,772
|$37,281
|$40,934
|Rough
|$31,849
|$35,193
|$38,533
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Convertible w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$59,103
|$60,705
|$62,684
|Clean
|$57,553
|$59,137
|$60,994
|Average
|$54,451
|$56,001
|$57,614
|Rough
|$51,349
|$52,864
|$54,234
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,644
|$43,704
|$48,163
|Clean
|$38,604
|$42,575
|$46,865
|Average
|$36,523
|$40,317
|$44,268
|Rough
|$34,443
|$38,059
|$41,671
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Convertible w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$56,440
|$58,126
|$60,179
|Clean
|$54,959
|$56,624
|$58,556
|Average
|$51,997
|$53,621
|$55,311
|Rough
|$49,035
|$50,618
|$52,066
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,773
|$50,462
|$55,611
|Clean
|$44,572
|$49,158
|$54,111
|Average
|$42,170
|$46,551
|$51,113
|Rough
|$39,767
|$43,944
|$48,114
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,813
|$44,813
|$47,127
|Clean
|$41,689
|$43,655
|$45,857
|Average
|$39,443
|$41,340
|$43,316
|Rough
|$37,196
|$39,024
|$40,774
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,443
|$48,379
|$50,645
|Clean
|$45,224
|$47,129
|$49,279
|Average
|$42,787
|$44,629
|$46,548
|Rough
|$40,350
|$42,129
|$43,817
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,054
|$46,361
|$51,092
|Clean
|$40,951
|$45,164
|$49,714
|Average
|$38,744
|$42,768
|$46,959
|Rough
|$36,537
|$40,373
|$44,204
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,484
|$44,489
|$46,807
|Clean
|$41,369
|$43,340
|$45,545
|Average
|$39,140
|$41,041
|$43,021
|Rough
|$36,910
|$38,743
|$40,497
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,432
|$43,447
|$45,770
|Clean
|$40,345
|$42,325
|$44,536
|Average
|$38,171
|$40,080
|$42,068
|Rough
|$35,996
|$37,835
|$39,600
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,374
|$51,248
|$53,462
|Clean
|$48,078
|$49,924
|$52,021
|Average
|$45,487
|$47,276
|$49,138
|Rough
|$42,896
|$44,628
|$46,255
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$50,323
|$52,174
|$54,371
|Clean
|$49,002
|$50,826
|$52,905
|Average
|$46,362
|$48,130
|$49,973
|Rough
|$43,721
|$45,435
|$47,041
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,692
|$43,158
|$45,950
|Clean
|$39,624
|$42,043
|$44,712
|Average
|$37,489
|$39,813
|$42,234
|Rough
|$35,353
|$37,583
|$39,756
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,831
|$47,465
|$49,413
|Clean
|$44,628
|$46,239
|$48,080
|Average
|$42,223
|$43,787
|$45,416
|Rough
|$39,818
|$41,334
|$42,752
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,991
|$46,131
|$48,598
|Clean
|$42,837
|$44,940
|$47,288
|Average
|$40,528
|$42,556
|$44,667
|Rough
|$38,219
|$40,172
|$42,047
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,525
|$50,018
|$51,831
|Clean
|$47,252
|$48,726
|$50,434
|Average
|$44,705
|$46,142
|$47,639
|Rough
|$42,159
|$43,557
|$44,844
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Coupe w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$56,116
|$57,811
|$59,872
|Clean
|$54,644
|$56,317
|$58,258
|Average
|$51,699
|$53,330
|$55,030
|Rough
|$48,754
|$50,343
|$51,801
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,207
|$41,253
|$43,598
|Clean
|$38,178
|$40,188
|$42,422
|Average
|$36,121
|$38,056
|$40,071
|Rough
|$34,063
|$35,925
|$37,720