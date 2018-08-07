What You Need to Know About Keyless Ignition Systems

How keyless ignition works

Keyless ignition systems come with a fob that you can keep tucked away in your pocket, purse, backpack, briefcase, or really anywhere near the receiver inside the vehicle. The fob transmits a unique low-frequency signal to the car's computer system, which then validates the signal and allows you to push a button on the dash or console to start the engine. Shutting off the engine is just as easy: Simply press the start/stop button. Most modern systems also include keyless entry, allowing you to enter the car without inserting a key or hitting a button on the fob.

The newest systems take entry and ignition a step further. Smartphone apps use Bluetooth and near-field communication protocols to perform the same function as a low-frequency radio signal. This tech evolution offers even more convenience, as the app can also communicate to the car the driver's preferences for seat, climate and even radio settings.

Even though keyless ignition and entry are now widely available, they're still more of a convenience than a necessity like power windows and door locks. But for many car shoppers, they offer a unique selling point. Keyless systems can be a major quality-of-life upgrade for a variety of people, from frazzled parents with constantly full hands to workers and students juggling bags, tools and books to drivers with arthritis or other disabilities that limit their ability to grip and turn a key.

Security measures

Keyless ignition systems include safeguards to ensure that your car doesn't spring to life when it shouldn't. Pre-start safety checks by the car's computer ensure that the vehicle is in park and that your foot is on the brake before allowing the engine to start. Some designs require you to flick or rotate a switch before pressing the start button. And in most cases, the key fob must be inside the car in order to start the engine.

Among other advantages, these systems are designed to help deter break-ins and vehicle theft. Since the car's computer will only recognize a signal from its own fob, thieves have a harder time getting in and starting the engine. There's no metal key that can be copied and no mechanical steering-column lock that can be forced or otherwise defeated.

Keyless ignition also makes it harder to lock your keys in the car or the trunk. For one thing, the fob can always remain in your pocket if you choose. But some systems are smart enough to prevent locking the doors if, for some reason, you leave the fob inside the vehicle or in the cargo area. Others send an audible alert if you attempt to shut a door or trunklid with the fob inside.

And if the fob's battery goes dead while you're away from home, most systems have you covered, though the approach varies among carmakers. A common solution is remote unlocking via the automaker's over-the-air emergency service. When you call or use the company's mobile app, a representative can send a signal to unlock your car doors and activate the starting system. Other automakers offer emergency roadside assistance that will send a technician to bail you out. And some systems even have a hidden key that pops out of the fob to unlock the door. The key can then be inserted into an emergency port to start the car.