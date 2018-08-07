What You Need to Know About Keyless Ignition Systems

The problems with keyless ignition systems
Unfortunately, there have been a number of unexpected, and sometimes tragic, dangers associated with keyless ignition. Although automakers and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are taking measures to address these issues, you should be aware of some potential downsides.
Keyless ignition, combined with today's exceptionally quiet engines, can make it easy to forget to actually stop the engine when leaving your car. Since 2006, more than two dozen people have died from carbon monoxide poisoning after leaving a car running in an enclosed garage that was attached to a house, and many others have suffered illness and injury.
Many people have also been injured or suffered property damage as a result of getting out of a vehicle without first putting the transmission in park. With a softly running engine and no key to disengage, drivers can inadvertently step out of the car while it's in gear, allowing it to lurch forward, dragging them along with it and possibly running into another vehicle or a wall or other obstacle.
Keyless ignitions are more vulnerable to hacking than those with conventional starting systems. Research teams have demonstrated that with the right equipment, it's possible to "capture" the radio signal from a keyless fob and use that signal to open and even start the car. This kind of theft is a lot more complicated than smashing a window, but determined and tech-savvy criminals have already broken into cars this way. Additionally, the increased commingling of car communication and personal smartphone data opens a vulnerability to data theft. Even though these require fairly sophisticated electronic tools and savvy hackers, it remains a risk.
What's being done?
Automakers have responded to the problems associated with keyless ignitions by implementing a variety of solutions. Some models sound an alert, either by honking the horn or triggering an alarm, if the ignition fob is removed from the vehicle with the motor idling. Some vehicles are equipped with devices that automatically shift their transmissions into park when a door opens. And a few systems will automatically shut off the engine if it's left idling for more than a specified amount of time.
As part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the NHTSA has introduced regulations that will compel automakers to include an automatic engine shutoff feature on keyless systems. The length of time allowable before the engine shuts off is still to be determined, but it should be long enough that a vehicle won't stall out while sitting in traffic but not too long as to pose a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. In the meantime, automakers say they are in the process of voluntarily developing ways to protect the public from the potential dangers of keyless entry and keyless start.
How to protect yourself
First and foremost, the NHTSA suggests reading your owner's manual carefully to be sure you know how to operate your vehicle's keyless ignition system properly. The agency also says it's essential to develop good driver habits, such as making sure your car is in park and the engine is shut off before departing from the vehicle. The NHTSA also suggests watching its video on basic safety tips for living with keyless ignitions.
It's also smart to research the systems while you're shopping for a new vehicle. Many of the latest models are equipped with alarms and other safety devices that prevent drivers from leaving a vehicle running or in gear. And while regulations regarding automatic engine shutoff are pending, these likely won't take effect for another model year or two. If the cars you're considering have keyless ignition systems, make sure your next car has these kinds of safeguards too.
Edmunds correspondent Dan Frio contributed to this article.