What Is Cruise Control?

Once the desired speed is set, the car’s onboard computer maintains the selected speed. In most vehicles, you can’t use cruise control at low speeds under 25 mph. However, some off-road trucks and SUVs like the Ford Bronco and Toyota Land Cruiser have low-speed cruise control for trail use. You can adjust the speed up or down using buttons on the steering wheel or by simply using the accelerator pedal. If you hit the brakes, cruise control will shut off.

What is adaptive cruise control?

Adaptive cruise control started showing up in cars at the turn of the millennium and maintains a selected speed but also uses sensors to detect the vehicle in front of you. There are usually various distance settings to choose from, typically several car lengths, and the system adjusts your speed to ensure you stay at that distance. So, with adaptive cruise, you don’t have to hit the brakes or cancel the system if there’s a slower car in front of you. Cruise control and adaptive cruise control systems aren’t self-driving features; you can learn more about the various levels of autonomy here.

Does cruise control save gas?

Yes, as long as you’re driving on a flat surface and maintaining a consistent speed for an extended period. You’ll want to adjust your speed with your right foot if you’re ascending or descending a steep grade or driving in inclement weather because cruise control will keep its speed regardless of the surface the vehicle is driving on.