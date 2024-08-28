Skip to main content

What Is Cruise Control?

How does cruise control work?

  written by
    Correspondent
    Connor Hoffman
    edited by
    Correspondent
    Brett T. Evans

Photo: Marin Tomas | Moment via Getty Images

Cruise control is a vehicle feature that allows drivers to maintain a given speed on the highway without having to keep their foot on the accelerator pedal. This feature helps reduce fatigue, especially on long highway trips, by lessening muscle strain in your right leg. The vehicle will also be more fuel-efficient when using cruise control in specific scenarios. You're also less likely to get pulled over when using cruise control since you can set it exactly at the speed limit and not worry about accidentally going faster.

How to use cruise control

There is typically a button on the steering wheel to engage cruise control, set your speed, adjust your speed, or turn it off. Cruise control buttons from most automakers are usually depicted by a speedometer logo or labeled “cruise.” Some vehicles, like the previous-generation Toyota 4Runner and Tacoma, have cruise control stalks on their steering columns.

Cruise control stalk

Photo: Anzeletti / E+ via Getty Images

Once the desired speed is set, the car’s onboard computer maintains the selected speed. In most vehicles, you can’t use cruise control at low speeds under 25 mph. However, some off-road trucks and SUVs like the Ford Bronco and Toyota Land Cruiser have low-speed cruise control for trail use. You can adjust the speed up or down using buttons on the steering wheel or by simply using the accelerator pedal. If you hit the brakes, cruise control will shut off.

What is adaptive cruise control?

Adaptive cruise control started showing up in cars at the turn of the millennium and maintains a selected speed but also uses sensors to detect the vehicle in front of you. There are usually various distance settings to choose from, typically several car lengths, and the system adjusts your speed to ensure you stay at that distance. So, with adaptive cruise, you don’t have to hit the brakes or cancel the system if there’s a slower car in front of you. Cruise control and adaptive cruise control systems aren’t self-driving features; you can learn more about the various levels of autonomy here.

Does cruise control save gas?

Yes, as long as you’re driving on a flat surface and maintaining a consistent speed for an extended period. You’ll want to adjust your speed with your right foot if you’re ascending or descending a steep grade or driving in inclement weather because cruise control will keep its speed regardless of the surface the vehicle is driving on.

