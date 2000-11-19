Brakes: Drum vs. Disc

One of the first steps taken to improve braking came in the early '70s when manufacturers, on a widespread scale, switched from drum to disc brakes. Since the majority of a vehicle's stopping power is contained in the front wheels, only the front brakes were upgraded to disc during much of this period. Since then, many manufacturers have adopted four-wheel disc brakes on their high-end and performance models as well as their low-line economy cars. Occasionally, however, a manufacturer will revert from a four-wheel disc setup to drum brakes for the rear of the car to cut both production costs and purchase price. New cars like the Volkswagen ID.4 EV have a rear drum setup because most modern electric cars rely on strong regenerative braking, meaning super-strong mechanical stopping force isn't required.