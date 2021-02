Fend Off the Chill Whether On the Road or At Home

Keeping warm in a car can be a challenge. It may be tempting to keep the heat running, but it's best not to deplete your gas tank all at once. The Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) recommends running a car for only about 10 minutes each hour, and keeping an upwind window open while it's running. Once you've built up some heat inside, you can use items like your blanket and hand warmers to stay warm until the next hour. It's worth noting that there's no need to worry about damaging your engine, as modern cars should be able to start, idle, and restart continuously without issue — your primary concern is conserving gas for as long as possible.