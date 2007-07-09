Top 10 games to play in the car

20 questions

Twenty questions sits in the same "guess an object" genre as I spy, but with a twist. You don't need an object that's physically within view of the vehicle to play, which should make for a much more varied and interesting quiz game. Whoever goes first thinks of just about anything, and the other player's objective is to guess the thing, be it an animal, a car, a place, or any number of other possibilities. The first question is designed to narrow things down a lot, usually with other players asking something like "Person, place or thing?" After that, the players begin the inquisition to try to guess — the remaining players take turns (in a circle, usually) asking questions to try to narrow the list down. The player holding the answer may only answer in a yes or no format. If the rest of the group arrives at the 20th question without a winner, there's a final 21st round of outright guesses at the item before another player picks and starts a fresh round.