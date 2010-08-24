Stop Changing Your Oil

Most new cars use synthetic oil. That means you typically only need to change it at the 7,500-mile mark, or even wait until 10,000 miles. Some cars are even rated at 15,000 miles between changes. These types of intervals assume mostly light-duty driving. If you drive your car hard, if you like to race on a track, if you're often stopping or starting (such as using your car as a delivery vehicle), or if you drive on dusty roads, you'll need to schedule more frequent changes. On the other hand, don't wait too long, regardless of advances in oil technology. Don't change oil only every two years, for example, even if you rarely drive your car. Most manufacturers don't recommend leaving the same oil in your engine for more than a year.