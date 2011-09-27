  1. Home
How to Prep Your Car for Long-Term Storage

Keeping Your Car in Good Running Order While You're Away

October 18th, 2018

Maybe you have a convertible that you love to drive in the summer, but now winter has arrived. Or perhaps you're going to leave town for a job or an extended vacation. Maybe you are in the military and are being deployed overseas.

Whatever the reason for your time away from the vehicle, you'll need to put it in storage. If you just let your vehicle sit on the street or in a garage for an extended period, you may return to a dead battery or — worse yet — a damaged engine, ruined tires and a rat's nest under your hood.

Here are essential steps to take before you store a vehicle. They will preserve the life of the engine and ensure that your car starts when you return to it.

Use an all-weather car cover if you cannot leave your car in a garage.

Use an all-weather car cover if you cannot leave your car in a garage.

Keep It Covered

A garage is an ideal place to store a vehicle. This will protect it from the elements and keep it at a temperature that's relatively stable. If you don't have a garage and you can find accommodation at a reasonable price, consider putting the car in a public storage facility.
If you have to leave the car outdoors, consider getting a weatherproof car cover, which will help keep the car clean and dry.

Clean It Up

It may seem counterintuitive to get the car washed when you're about to put it away for months, but it is an easy step and one you shouldn't be overlooked. Water stains or bird droppings left on the car can damage the paint. Make sure to clean the wheels and undersides of the fenders to get rid of mud, grease or tar. For added protection, give the car a coat of wax.

Change the Oil

Skip this step if you're only storing the car for a week or two. Consider getting the oil changed if you will be storing the vehicle for longer than 30 days. Ford recommends this step in its owner's manuals, saying that used engine oil has contaminants that could damage the engine.

Top Off the Tank

This is another long-term car storage tip. Fill the tank with gas if you expect the car to be in storage for more than 30 days. Topping it off will prevent moisture from accumulating inside the fuel tank and keep the seals from drying out. You should also purchase a fuel stabilizer such as Sta-bil, to prevent ethanol buildup and protect the engine from gum, varnish and rust. The fuel stabilizer will prevent the gas from deteriorating for up to 12 months.

Keep It Charged

An unattended battery will eventually lose its charge. Get someone to start the car every two weeks and drive it for about 15 minutes if possible. Driving the car periodically has several benefits. It will maintain the battery's charge, help the car "stretch its legs," and keep the engine and other components adequately lubricated. It is also a good idea to run the air conditioner to keep the parts in working order and the air quality fresh.

If you cannot arrange for someone to start the car, there are two other options. The low-tech solution is to disconnect the negative battery cable. You'll likely lose the stereo presets, time and other settings. If you want to keep those settings and ensure that your battery starts the moment you return, purchase a battery tender, also known as a trickle charger. This device hooks up to your car battery on one end and plugs into a wall outlet on the other. It delivers just enough electrical power to prevent the battery from discharging.

Don't Use the Parking Brake

It's usually a good idea to use the parking brake, but don't do it when you leave a car in storage. If the brake pads make contact with the rotors for too long, there is a chance that they might fuse. Instead, purchase a tire stopper, also called a chock, to prevent the car from moving.

Prevent Flat Spots

Make sure your tires are inflated to the recommended tire pressure. If a vehicle is left stationary for too long, the tires could develop flat spots as the weight of the vehicle presses down on the tires' footprints. This process occurs at a faster rate in colder temperatures and in vehicles equipped with performance tires or low-profile tires.

In some cases, merely having someone drive the car for a while will bring the tires up to their normal operating temperature and get rid of any flat spots. In more severe cases, a flat spot can become a permanent part of the tire and it will need to be replaced.

If your car will be in storage for more than 30 days, consider taking the wheels off and placing the car on jack stands at all four corners. This step requires more work, but it can save you from needing a new set of tires. Your tires will be in much better shape when you return if they haven't been bearing the weight of the vehicle for a month or more.

Keep Critters Out

A garage will keep your car dry and relatively warm. Unfortunately, those are also two things that make a garaged car attractive to rodents. There are plenty of places in your car for critters to hide, and plenty of things for them to chew on. Try to cover any gaps where a mouse could enter, such as the exhaust pipe or an air intake. Steel wool works well for this. Next, spread mothballs or cotton swabs dipped in peppermint oil along the perimeter of the vehicle. The smell is said to drive mice away.

If you want to take a more proactive approach, lay down a few mousetraps and some rat poison. Just make sure someone can check the garage periodically in case there are some casualties. Otherwise, you'll have to deal with a smell much worse than mothballs when you take the car out of storage.

Maintain Insurance

You might be tempted to cancel your auto insurance when your vehicle is in storage. Although that might initially save money, there is a chance that the insurance company will raise your rates due to the gap in coverage, which could cost you more in the long run. This can vary based on where you live and who your provider is, so contact your insurance company to see what options are available to you.

Get Back in Action

Here's a checklist of what to do when you're ready to bring your vehicle out of storage:

  • Check under the hood for any evidence of rodents. Look for chewed belts, hoses, wires or nests. If you covered the muffler or air intake, remove that material before you start the car.
  • Check the windshield wipers to see if the rubber is cracked or brittle.
  • Check the tire pressure and inflate the tires to the recommended specs.
  • Check the brakes. Rust may have accumulated on the rotors. In most cases, it should go away after you drive the vehicle for a short time.
  • Check fluids to make sure there have been no leaks and that they are at the recommended levels.
  • If the battery cable has been disconnected, make sure that you reconnect it and that the battery terminals are clean.
  • Wash your vehicle to remove any dirt that may have accumulated.

