How to Prep Your Car for Long-Term Storage

Maybe you have a convertible that you love to drive in the summer, but now winter has arrived. Or perhaps you're going to leave town for a job or an extended vacation. Maybe you are in the military and are being deployed overseas.

Whatever the reason for your time away from the vehicle, you'll need to put it in storage. If you just let your vehicle sit on the street or in a garage for an extended period, you may return to a dead battery or — worse yet — a damaged engine, ruined tires and a rat's nest under your hood.

Here are essential steps to take before you store a vehicle. They will preserve the life of the engine and ensure that your car starts when you return to it.