Corner Garage vs. Dealer Service Department

Technical staff

To determine whether dealership maintenance is worth it, let's look at the difference between technicians, or "mechanics," at dealerships and independents. Dealer techs are manufacturer-trained and typically work only on your brand of car. Most dealers have ongoing training programs for their techs, service managers, advisers and support staff to keep up with the latest upgrades and repair techniques (also see our story about roles of the service staff).

An experienced technician trained in one brand is among a dealership's biggest assets, and dealers typically offer higher salaries and incentives to recruit and retain their techs. These costs are, of course, passed on to customers in the form of higher labor rates.

Many independent techs learn their trade at dealerships before striking out on their own, either to join shops or start their own. Independents typically stay current with the latest trends and service with ongoing training through the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE). Many techs are both manufacturer- and ASE-certified, so when scouting potential local mechanics, be sure to ask about their certifications.

Although ASE training is less specific to any one brand, independent techs are often just as expert in their knowledge, depending on their experience. Many shops specialize in only a handful of makes — all Japanese brands, for example — offering the best of both worlds: the deep knowledge base of a dealership with the personal service of an independent. Shops like these, with good reputations, often command top dollar for their work. Other independents have a wider understanding of multiple automakers. They're great choices for routine maintenance and standard repairs, especially if you own more than one brand of car or simply prefer a one-stop shop for your car needs.

Personal relationships

A competent mechanic is a valuable connection, and you won't get to know your mechanic unless you go to an independent. Smaller shops allow for direct communication with the person working on your car. You'll get to know the mechanic by name, and the person may become familiar enough with your car to anticipate issues.

At dealerships, you're often just a number on a computer printout. It's unlikely you'll ever meet the person working on your car, or learn anything about the person's experience level. Recommendations for any future service will likely be limited to the next maintenance interval as recommended by the automaker.

Although many dealership service advisers are knowledgeable about their brand, their role is more that of a salesperson than an expert mechanic. It's not unusual for problem descriptions and diagnostic information to get lost in translation. And since advisers usually work on commission, they have an obvious incentive to get you to spend money. This isn't to say they can't be trusted with their recommendations — your cabin air filter probably really does need to be changed — but as a consumer, be wary of any high-pressure tactics, especially for items, like the aforementioned cabin air filter, that don't pose immediate concerns to your car's safety or operation.

Smaller shops encourage a more one-on-one relationship between owners and mechanics. A good local tech will help you understand your car's needs, open the hood or walk you around under the car while it's on a lift, and discuss trouble spots and recommendations. A dealer tech may be willing to do the same, but your access to the tech depends on your rapport with your service adviser and how busy the dealership is.

Location and convenience

Independent shops — the proverbial "corner garage" — are often more accessible than dealerships. You might have several small shops between your home and nearest dealership, and if your repair or maintenance is relatively minor, it's likely more convenient to drive to a small shop than a dealer that may be in the next town over.

Of course, if your service is covered by a manufacturer warranty or complimentary maintenance plan, then it's worth driving the extra distance. Most dealer service departments will usually provide a shuttle back to your home or office if it's within about 5 miles. Many luxury-brand dealers will go the extra mile and give customers a loaner car to drive while the car is in for service. These cars are often pulled from a dealer's inventory, so you'll likely get the same brand as a loaner. Some dealerships even contract with rental car companies.

Guarantee on the work

Dealers have an advantage when it comes to warranty work. If your car is still under warranty, a dealer will perform repairs for free. Dealers are paid by the manufacturers to perform warranty service, but they require a service tech to verify the problem. You may find dealers hesitant to perform warranty work if they can't substantiate the problem.

Even if you have to pay for repairs outside of the warranty period, dealers typically guarantee their repairs with a warranty that is good nationwide. If the repair doesn't hold, for example, it can be fixed for free at any other dealer. Dealers can also offer manufacturer-backed extended warranties for both new and used vehicle purchases. Manufacturer-backed extended warranties can make service easier thanks to a large dealer network — especially important if you plan to move or travel a lot with your vehicle.

Small shops can offer warranties on service or repairs, but may not offer the same length of coverage or may cover only parts or labor, but not both. If you travel with your vehicle, your warranty may be worthless if your car gives you trouble far from home.

Customer satisfaction

Dealership owners, or principals, pay automakers for the right to use their name and work under the brand umbrella. Since they represent the manufacturer, service departments must measure up to corporate standards of customer satisfaction. Customers are often surveyed by the manufacturer or the dealership to measure their satisfaction and, in theory at least, handle any unresolved issues. Dealers know that if you're angry with their service, you might complain to the manufacturer, which ultimately reflects poorly on the brand.

On the other hand, independents only answer to you. They know they depend on repeat business and referrals and that a happy customer will tell a friend, but an unhappy customer will tell 10 friends or leave scathing reviews on websites and social media. Because you're more apt to know the independent owner and/or the mechanics personally and may even be part of the same local community, small shops can hardly afford to blow you off.

Recalls and service bulletins

Dealer service departments have an advantage when it comes to manufacturer recalls and technical service bulletins. If you've moved since you first bought your car, or if the manufacturer simply doesn't have your correct address on file, you may have no clue there's an open recall on your car. Dealers typically automatically check for recalls when you come in for service. Technical service bulletins (TSBs) are special messages sent by an automaker to a dealer service department, detailing a repair or special procedure for a particular problem.

Automotive service software such as Alldata, Mitchell 1 and Identifix offers independents the same access to recalls and TSBs. These are paid services, so not every independent may use or subscribe to them. It's worth asking an independent you're considering how it stays on top of issues with your particular brand. And while most recalls and TSBs are covered at a dealership, you likely pay out-of-pocket to have the same work performed by an independent.

Parts quality and price

Automakers and their dealers offer only original equipment, or "OE," parts. These are factory-authorized parts that meet an automaker's standards for quality and engineering. A 12-month/12,000-mile warranty on parts and labor for repairs and/or service is not uncommon at the dealer level. Many manufacturers offer some of the best warranties in the business, not only on parts but also the dealer's labor to install those parts.

While dealers can offer only pricier OE parts, small repair shops can offer both OE or aftermarket parts. Aftermarket parts, like generic prescription drugs, are designed to perform the same function for less cost. But aftermarket quality varies, and this is where it's good to have a personal rapport with an independent. They can usually give you the pros and cons of a specific aftermarket component or supplier. Some may be cheaper initially but wear out sooner. Some may be both low-cost and good — the best combination. By law, independents are required to use OE parts if the customer requests them. Aftermarket parts are usually more available than OE parts, so if you opt for an OE part, don't be surprised if you need to wait a few days for its delivery.

Customization

For performance car owners, small shops offer a unique advantage since some will modify your car to your specifications. Many of these shops specialize in a certain make or model and often know its quirks and intricacies better than even dealer technicians. This is especially true with performance modifications. Dealers typically refrain from custom or performance upgrades, although this is changing as automakers offer more factory-authorized kits to improve performance. These kits can be installed by dealers and carry the added peace of mind of a factory warranty. More serious enthusiasts are apt to use smaller shops for the personal touch, but for drivers who just want a little extra spice, dealer retrofits are a nice option.

Facilities

Dealers have an advantage with their facilities. Manufacturers often help subsidize startup costs and equipment, and dealers get first dibs on new service tools, specifications and, as noted above, recall and service bulletins. This way, the manufacturer keeps its latest information "in-house," at least initially, which helps keep more money in-house as well.

Dealers also usually have larger facilities, with more service bays to accommodate more customers. This can, but doesn't always, translate to faster turnaround times. In fact, you might find it difficult to get prompt service at large, busy dealerships, especially if you go in without an appointment.

Dealer facilities are often cleaner, more organized and better maintained than independents. Dealers typically have large lobbies and waiting areas, often with coffee, water, snacks, TV and Wi-Fi. Some dealers may even wash your car before returning it to you.

Independents can't really compete at this level. But since they also incur fewer overhead costs, independents can afford to charge less. And keep in mind that while smaller shops may have fewer service bays, they're often able to offer faster service on shorter notice. At a dealership, your car may be in line behind a dozen others waiting for service. The slower pace of an independent may permit the mechanic to address your needs right away.

Price of labor

All things being equal, taking your car to a dealer for service seems like an easy decision. The depth of knowledge, the manufacturer support, large facilities and small perks can be enough to make it difficult for independents to compete. But price is the great equalizer and here independents have an advantage.

The overhead at dealer service departments translates into a higher per-hour labor rate — anywhere from a $30 difference or more per hour — than an independent. There's also typically a huge disparity in the price markup of parts at a dealer, versus the same OE parts at an independent, as well as the option to choose more affordable aftermarket parts from the latter.

Of course, if your car is still under warranty or covered by a free maintenance plan, you may end up paying nothing for your visit to a dealer service department. It's wise to call ahead and confirm what's covered and what's not before signing off on your service adviser's estimate. Depending on your budget, that can outweigh any advantages the dealer can offer.

Your decision

If you decide on the dealer service route, be sure to sign up for the dealer's email list and watch for regular coupons with discounts on common services like fluid changes, tire rotations and scheduled maintenance intervals. If you decide to go with a smaller shop instead, look for places nearby that specialize in your car's brand. Ask about prices for common services and inquire about certifications and warranties.

Finally, no matter whether you're considering a dealer's service department or an independent, ask around. Ask your friends for recommendations, and check Yelp and Google reviews. Remember to take reviews with a grain of salt. Some people will have an ax to grind, and some will gush with disproportionate praise. Look for the truth somewhere in the middle, and use your phone or in-person discussions with the shop to give you a better sense of its reputation. Finally, check the Better Business Bureau to see if there have been complaints filed. At least this way you'll know that, no matter what you choose, you won't get taken for a ride.