A catalytic converter is an important component in reducing your vehicle's tailpipe emissions. But catalytic converter pricing can be daunting if you need to replace the one in your car. Whether your catalytic converter needs replacing because it was stolen or because it is failing, a replacement can potentially cost you anywhere between $200 and $2,500 — and that's excluding labor costs.

Catalytic converter pricing varies by location and follows the precious metals value of its components. Here are Edmunds' estimates for what you'll pay for a new catalytic converter, or profit off of a used one. We also take a look at scrap catalytic converter prices. Note that what follows are simple guidelines only based on available data. Call your mechanic or local scrap yard for catalytic converter pricing near you.

New catalytic converter price and replacement cost as of October 2023

Catalytic converters play a crucial role in our vehicles. Inside the converters are metals that convert toxic exhaust gases into a form less harmful to our environment. These metals, and the converter in its totality, can be very valuable, so it isn't uncommon to see a high number of catalytic converter thefts. Over time, catalytic converters can also fail — by way of partial or complete obstruction, broken internal pieces and/or an exhaust leak — and will require replacement.

It is important to replace your catalytic converter whether it has been stolen or is worn out. Prices vary wildly, but there are some factors that will certainly impact the total costs. There are direct-fit catalytic converters that are specifically produced for certain vehicles. These converters might require less work to install but may come with a higher cost because of their specificity. On the other hand, universal catalytic converters are not built for any particular car, but they may require greater work to install because of the distinctive exhaust system designs in different vehicles. There are also CARB-compliant (California Air Resources Board) catalytic converters that are constructed to meet stricter emissions than federal government standards. A handful of states in addition to California use these standards.

Here's a quick list to give you an idea of what a replacement catalytic converter can cost you. Note: These prices are from automaker sources and exclude taxes, shipping and handling, and labor costs. Prices can also vary depending on model, model year, engine and application requirements. Make sure to contact your local dealer for the most accurate prices.

Pricing for a late-model Honda CR-V catalytic converter: about $2,100 to $2,400

Pricing for a late-model Honda Accord catalytic converter: about $1,000 to $2,700

Pricing for a late-model Chevrolet Equinox catalytic converter: about $500 to $1,750

Pricing for a late-model Chevrolet Silverado catalytic converter: about $910 to $1,600

Pricing for a late-model Ford F-150 catalytic converter: about $610 to $1,500

Pricing for a late-model Ford Explorer catalytic converter: about $900 to $1,100

Pricing for a late-model Toyota Prius catalytic converter: about $910 to $1,200

Catalytic converter scrap prices as of October 2023

The amount you'll pay for a new catalytic converter will depend on the vehicle, and the same goes for scrapping your old converter. We do recommend you scrap your old catalytic converter instead of simply trashing it. It is unequivocally better for the environment and it can put some dough in your pocket. We have assembled a list, specifically intended for recycling purposes, of some of the current average catalytic converter scrap prices as quoted by Rockaway Recycling, arranged by the most valuable to the least. It is important to note that some catalytic converter recycling centers are now adhering to stringent anti-theft policies that in some cases require the seller to provide detailed proof that the converter came from a vehicle under their ownership, on top of other information about the seller. The best way to find an accurate scrap price for your particular catalytic converter is to request a quote directly from your chosen buyer.

Exotic catalytic converters: $275 each Extra-large catalytic converters: $200 each Torpedo catalytic converters (found on large Ford vehicles): $126 each Large GM catalytic converters: $101 each Large Chrysler catalytic converters: $99 each Large foreign-make catalytic converters: $76 each Medium foreign-make catalytic converters: $67 each Small breadloaf catalytic converters (these are commonly found in GMCs and Chevys, and the name comes from the shape that resembles a loaf of bread): $57 each Large breadloaf catalytic converters: $46 each High-grade domestic catalytic converters: $40 each Small domestic catalytic converters: $21 each Regular domestic catalytic converters: $18 each Small GM catalytic converters: $18 each Foreign pre-catalytic converters (pre-converters are smaller and come before a larger converter): $16 each Flow catalytic converters (allows greater flow of gases): $15 each Small foreign-make catalytic converters: $15 each Diesel catalytic converters: $15 each Pre-domestic catalytic converters (pre-converters are smaller and come before a larger converter): $14 each Aftermarket catalytic converters (non-OEM): $10 each

Catalytic converter precious metals pricing as of October 2023

The aforementioned precious metals lying within a catalytic converter hold an important role. Commonly laid out into a honeycomb structure, these metals ultimately transform the hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides churned out by your engine into less harmful substances: water and carbon dioxide. The predominantly used rare metals are platinum, palladium and rhodium. These three metals belong to the platinum-group metals (PGM), which are highly valuable and considerably difficult items to extract for use; that is one reason why they can be worth some decent cash. The average catalytic converter embodies about 1-2 grams of rhodium, about 3-7 grams of platinum, and between 2-7 grams of palladium. It is no surprise that catalytic converters are easy targets for thieves looking to make a quick buck.

Here are the catalytic converters precious metals prices as of October 2023, as specified by Money Metals, an online bullion dealer.

Rhodium is averaging at $180 per gram.

Palladium is averaging at $37 per gram.

Platinum is averaging at $29 per gram.

Edmunds says

Catalytic converters contain fine metals that carry value, and its overall function makes it an important vehicle component. That is why we recommend doing some research before pulling the trigger on such a costly replacement.