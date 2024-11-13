Backup Camera Not Working? Here’s What to Do

A backup camera is an extremely useful tool for drivers, especially those who have large cars, trucks or SUVs or who live in areas with tight parking spots or garages. A backup camera that’s not working can be a real problem, whether it’s due to a fuzzy image, a blank screen or an error message. Since backup cameras have been mandatory on all new vehicles sold in the United States since 2018, a sizable number of owners have spent years relying on them. Backup cameras also help prevent “backover” accidents that occur when drivers reverse their vehicle over a child — they’re much more common than you may think. So what should you do when your backup camera is not working?

A backup camera that fails to turn on when the car is put in reverse could be caused by several problems. Some of the issues are relatively minor and simple for the car’s owner to fix right in the driveway. Other backup camera problems are more serious and may require a professional to set straight.

Some of the most common issues include backup camera lenses that are dirty or blocked, damaged wiring between the camera module and the interior screen, a malfunctioning sensor, or a problem with the car’s internal software. Let’s go over some of these common problems that could be the cause of a backup camera not turning on when in reverse.

What to do if your backup camera looks blurry

A blurred image from your backup camera could be caused by a dirty lens. Some modern cars have washers integrated directly into their backup camera modules. If you’re not sure if your car is equipped with a camera washer, consult your owner’s manual.

If your car doesn’t have a built-in camera washer, don’t worry. Cleaning a dirty camera lens is pretty straightforward. First, you must find the camera module to clean it up. The backup camera should be located at the very rear of the vehicle, often integrated into a car’s trunk lid, an SUV’s rear hatch or a pickup truck’s tailgate. The camera’s lens will be small — similar in size to one found on a smartphone — and is usually circular in shape.

Once you locate the lens, it’s time to clean it. Toyota recommends that owners “flush it with a large quantity of water” before finishing the job with “a soft and wet cloth.” Ford, meanwhile, suggests cleaning the lens with a non-abrasive cleaner. Tesla tells its owners to use a spray bottle filled with water before drying the lens with a microfiber cloth. Tesla further warns owners not to use chemical-based or abrasive cleaners on camera lenses. A cleaner that includes an abrasive compound can lead to a cloudy lens surface that can’t easily be cleaned.

A simple flush of water over the camera lens is the safest first step. If the lens is extremely dirty, it might need more than a simple wipe. Toyota warns that “rubbing the camera lens forcibly may scratch the camera lens and you may no longer be able to see images clearly,” so caution is required. Some companies that specialize in automotive cleaning products offer products designed to be used on backup camera lenses, and some claim to have the benefit of being hydrophobic. That means they repel water that could otherwise leave drips, smears or smudges on the backup camera lens.

If a cleaning doesn’t clear up the view of the backup camera on the car’s interior screen, further action may be necessary. A visual inspection of the exterior backup camera could reveal a scratched or damaged lens. If that’s the case, replacement of the camera module may be required. An impact or accident could leave the camera out of alignment even if there’s no visual damage, which could also require a service technician to diagnose and fix.

What to do if your backup camera only works intermittently

If the image from your backup camera seems to only work sometimes, inspecting the area around the lens for debris is a logical first step. Barring that simple fix, a backup camera image that goes in and out on the car’s interior screen could be caused by a fault in the car’s wiring. Most backup camera modules are mounted on a lid or hatch that moves, and that means the wiring has to run through a flexible hinge. A loose or frayed wire or connector could result in an intermittent or distorted image or one with faded colors.

Modern cars have a massive amount of wiring, and it’s usually bundled and run through a plastic conduit material to keep it together and organized. Various plugs and harnesses are used to connect all those wires together, and as time goes by and the miles pile up, those plugs can sometimes get loose or damaged. That means finding a fault in the wiring can be very difficult and time-consuming.

A careful visual inspection of the wiring close to the backup camera could reveal cuts, tears or loose connectors that need to be fixed or replaced. Condensation inside or outside a camera lens might also result in intermittent failure, especially if the car is parked outside in cold, rainy or humid conditions. If the condensation is on the outside of a camera lens, cleaning it with a damp microfiber cloth could take care of the problem. If the moisture is on the inside of the camera lens, the module may need to be resealed or replaced.

Owners who aren’t qualified to tackle automotive wiring issues should take their car to a trained technician or dealership to have the issue diagnosed and repaired.

What to do if your backup camera screen is blank or blacked-out

An intermittent image as described above may reveal a loose wire or connector. But if the backup camera screen is completely blank when your car is shifted into reverse, it’s possible there’s more to the problem.

A broken camera module or lens could lead to a blank or blacked-out image. It could also result in an error message on the interior screen. A faulty sensor that doesn’t properly tell the computer that the car’s transmission has been put into reverse could also be to blame. In any of those cases, a trip to the dealership or a visit with a properly trained technician is probably necessary.

There’s also a possibility that your car needs to have its software updated. Several automakers such as Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Jeep, Ram, Tesla and Toyota have issued recalls for malfunctioning backup cameras over the last few years. Some recall fixes can be performed using an over-the-air update, while others require a visit to the dealership. To find out if your car has an open recall, go to the official website for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and start a search using either your license plate number or vehicle identification number (VIN).

Keeping your car up to date with the latest software can help prevent problems that could lead to a backup camera that doesn’t work.

What about aftermarket backup cameras?

Several aftermarket companies sell backup camera kits that can be fitted to vehicles that didn’t come with a camera from the factory. Some kits use fully wired connections — possibly connected to the lights at the rear of the car to switch on when the car is put in reverse — while others are wireless. Aftermarket backup cameras with wired connections are subject to the same issues as factory units. Wiring that runs through hinges and openings can become damaged through repeated use, and water intrusion can cause them to fail. Check all the wires that lead from the camera to the interior of the vehicle for breaks or crimps, and inspect the plastic wire coverings and connectors to make sure they are all undamaged and tight.

Wireless backup cameras are also available from the aftermarket. Such cameras may use batteries that need to be replaced from time to time, so that’s the first place to check if there’s no image on the interior screen. And just like any wireless device that uses Wi-Fi or Bluetooth technology, it might be necessary to reconnect the camera to the interior display in the case of a dead battery or lost connection.