Electric cars vs. gas cars: Maintenance costs

Not only do electric cars have fewer wearable parts than gas cars (you'll never have to do an oil change on an EV), the wearable parts they do have often need less frequent maintenance. Because of regenerative braking, you'll likely get a longer life on brake pads and rotors. The way you drive and where you live impacts how much maintenance your EV needs, but we've got an article that can help you keep it in tip-top shape.

Government incentives for purchasing an electric car

You might be familiar with the $7,500 and $3,750 government incentives and rebates for purchasing an electric vehicle. You may be less familiar with all the rules and regulations that determine which shoppers and which vehicles are eligible for those incentives. Thankfully, Edmunds has a guide that can walk you through all the red tape and give you the confidence to make the right purchase.

Electric cars vs. gas cars: Emissions

Electric vehicles do not have tailpipe emissions, but that's not the only place where a vehicle's emissions are created. The construction of EVs — particularly their batteries — can be very carbon-intensive. And the generation of electricity in many states is done at plants that use dirty energy sources like coal. So, are electric vehicles really as environmentally friendly as they're made out to be?

Sort of. Significant greenhouse gas emissions are produced at the beginning and end of an electric vehicle's life, primarily related to battery technology. But those emissions are typically surpassed by the daily use emissions created by a gas-powered vehicle. The Environmental Protection Agency has a useful chart that shows just how significant day-to-day tailpipe emissions are to the overall greenhouse gas emissions produced by gas-powered vehicles.

A lack of tailpipe emissions doesn't just benefit the environment — it benefits our health. A report from the American Lung Association explains that transportation and electricity generation are the two biggest contributors to pollution. Taking gasoline cars and their tailpipe emissions off the road can dramatically impact pollution. Breathing in polluted air is linked to health problems ranging from asthma to heart attacks, so EVs driven with electricity generated from carbon-neutral sources can make a big difference to our health.