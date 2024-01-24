Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best 2024

Why did the Kia EV9 win?

The Edmunds Top Rated 2024 field was absolutely stacked, with newcomers that include the BMW i5 and Toyota Prius joining returning favorites like the Kia Sportage Hybrid and Ford F-150 Lightning. To clinch the Best of the Best award, a vehicle needs to not only be a standout in its class, but it also must raise the bar for the automotive industry as a whole.

Few vehicles have ever impressed our test team more than the Kia EV9. We've waited a long time for a three-row electric SUV at a more accessible price, and Kia has established a high benchmark. With its roomy cabin, excellent amenities, standout style and fast charging time, no vehicle better exemplifies these traits than the Kia EV9.

"Kia is the first to step into the mainstream three-row electric SUV segment with the EV9, and it set the bar extremely high. The EV9 combines excellent performance, impressive range and speedy charging in a neatly designed package. It's the future of family-friendly SUVs." — Clint Simone, senior editor

What stood out?

The EV9's bona fides start with three rows of seating that will comfortably fit adults in each row, making it an ideal choice for larger families looking to go electric. And in true Kia fashion, the EV9's value proposition is strong, with even the entry-level model loaded with desirable features. So far, so good.

But this electric crossover truly shines once you hop in the cushy driver's seat (which is available with a massaging function, natch). The EV9's interior design is clean and attractive, and the materials used are akin to those in a luxury SUV. As you drive, you'll find that the EV9 delivers an impressively smooth ride, an easy-to-use touchscreen entertainment system and — provided you opt for one of the dual-motor variants — quick acceleration. The EV9's range is admirable for a vehicle of this size too; we saw 306 miles in the Edmunds EV Range Test of a fully loaded GT-Line model, which the EPA only estimates will go 270 miles. That even bests the 304-mile EPA estimate of the most efficient EV9 Long Range.

The Kia EV9 delivers everything you'd want in a family-friendly crossover and — unlike the small handful of other three-row EVs — does so at a relatively approachable price point. We bestow the Kia EV9 with our highest Edmunds Top Rated honor for its overall excellence, introducing the possibility of EV ownership to families who need one vehicle that can do it all.