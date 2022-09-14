Tow Test! Ford F-150 Lightning EV vs. Old-School Trucks

The Ford F-150 XLT PowerBoost was the cheapest truck in our test, but it didn't perform like it. Notably, the hybrid F-150 relies entirely on its turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 gasoline engine for propulsion while in Tow/Haul mode — the normal hybrid functionality is not available. That helps explain why it had by far the biggest efficiency shortfall in this test relative to the EPA projection. Still, it managed to be more fuel-efficient than the Silverado, and once you take the trailer off, that hybrid boost returns to deliver exceptional fuel economy along with serious acceleration. If you want the all-around champ for both towing and routine driving, the F-150 PowerBoost gets the nod.

But it was the Ram 1500 that seemed tailor-made for this test, and it didn't disappoint. Its four-corner air suspension muted nearly all bumps and cracks along the road. The torque-rich turbodiesel engine needed minimal effort to pull the trailer up inclines, especially paired with the shorter 3.92 rear axle ratio, though the aggressive gearing didn't do the fuel economy any favors. The Ram averaged 17.6 mpg, down from its unladen EPA estimate of 24 mpg for an efficiency shortfall of 26.7%, which tied the Lightning EV in the middle of the pack. On the other hand, 17.6 mpg is easily the best figure among the three fossil-fueled trucks. Yes, we were hoping to cross the 20 mpg threshold on this journey, but the super-luxe, super-brawny Ram stood out anyway as the very best truck for towing in this test.

Where does that leave the Lightning?

The word "electric" may not pull much weight in towing circles just yet, but the Ford F-150 Lightning showed no signs of cracking under the pressure of our test. Despite having the lowest maximum towing capacity and the highest gross combined weight, the Lightning handled its load with poise over the duration of the trip. Its expanded battery pack and two electric motors had no issues going up and over inclines, and its independent rear suspension — as opposed to the traditional solid axle found in most trucks — smoothed out the ride quality without hampering capability.

Of particular note was the Lightning's modest 26.7% efficiency shortfall relative to the EPA estimate, a respectable midpack result in this test and a much smaller deficit than we expected based on what we'd heard. How did this happen? For one thing, we stuck to the legal towing speed limit of 55 mph rather than straying toward the regular speed limit or even higher, which certainly helped the cause. Also, our trailer was relatively aerodynamic. But it's not like we were playing games; this was a perfectly normal (and legal!) towing scenario. As such, we're impressed that the electrified Ford hung in there and lost barely a quarter of its projected efficiency, tying the Ram for second place in that category and crushing its Ford stablemate.