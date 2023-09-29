Kia announced pricing for its new EV9 SUV this week and has said the nearly $55,000 SUV will be one of the most sustainable vehicles the brand produces. There's lots of new ways in which the EV9 will help you feel better about buying a really, really big lithium deposit on wheels. With that in mind, now seems a good time to take a look at just how green the EV9 is and delve into a few other things you didn't know about the first mainstream three-row EV to hit the market.

The Kia EV9 uses tons of PCM

PCM stands for post-consumer plastic. Basically, that’s anything you waste that is plastic, like bread tags or milk jugs. Kia will take that plastic and mold it into trim pieces for the EV9's interior, like, for example, trim on the doors. Hyundai already does this in some of its models, and it only makes sense its sister company has adopted the practice. Kia says another benefit, aside from removing waste plastics from the ecosystem, is that it helps conserve other resources that would’ve been used to make plastics in the first place.

800-volt architecture makes the EV9 charge fast as heck

The Hyundai Motor Co., which encompasses Kia, Hyundai and Genesis, has invested heavily in high-voltage electric architecture for its vehicles. Some cars under this corporate umbrella can charge from 10% to 80% capacity in under 20 minutes, and the EV9 will be nearly as quick when it comes time to top up that battery. Kia says that the EV9 will charge from 10% to 80% in under 25 minutes on a 350-kW DC fast charger. The only challenge, right now, is finding said fast charger.