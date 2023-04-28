Keep Your EV Running Smoothly With This Electric Car Maintenance Guide
By Jake Sundstrom | April 28th, 2023
Electric cars are becoming more popular by the day thanks to their environmental benefits, cost savings and performance. However, questions about how to maintain electric vehicles persist. This Edmunds guide provides a comprehensive look at how to keep your electric vehicle (or EV) running smoothly, including the top tips for electric car maintenance.
Battery maintenance
Unlike the engine and transmission in a gasoline-powered car, an electric vehicle requires very little maintenance. Similar to the battery in your smartphone, an EV's battery has no moving parts. It just works.
But our analogy does continue because driving and then charging your electric vehicle will slowly degrade the maximum capacity of the battery over a long period of time. In a phone, battery degradation means less time for your phone to run before you have to recharge it. In an EV, reduced battery life means a loss of range.
For example, assume the new EV you bought can drive an estimated 260 miles on a full charge. Because of battery degradation, it might lose approximately 3.5% of its max range after 80,000 miles. That means it might only be able to drive 251 miles on a full charge.
Battery life reduction is a reality for all EVs. But there are a few techniques you can employ to make the most of your electric vehicle's battery life.
2023 Kia EV6
Proper charging habits
How frequently you charge your electric vehicle will depend on how much range your car has and how many miles you drive per year. But generally speaking, you want to avoid charging your EV battery beyond 80% for routine driving. Check your vehicle's owner's manual for specific recommendations.
For example, here's what the Ford Mustang Mach-E owner's manual states: "We recommend limiting the amount of DC charges, and ending DC charges at 80% state of charge as charging between 80 and 100% can incur high charging costs due to the time to completion. Frequent use of DC charging could result in reducing your battery’s efficiency and lifespan."
As this statement also indicates, charging at home — typically with a 240-volt Level 2 power source — is usually best for maximizing EV battery life. DC fast charging allows for very quick charging and is ideal for long-distance driving but try not to make a habit of it unless you have no other option.
Most EVs, including Teslas, will have recommendations similar to this. But checking the automaker's specific information about your vehicle is key. For example, certain versions of Tesla's Model 3 sedan have a different type of battery pack. For it, Tesla states: "For vehicles with Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) high voltage Batteries, Tesla recommends you keep your charge limit to 100%, even for daily use, and that you also fully charge your vehicle to 100% at least once per week."
Finally, we want to be clear: Charging to 100% or using DC fast charging will not ruin your EV's battery. These are simply tips that you can employ to minimize battery degradation.
Battery inspection and replacement cost
Let's start with the basics: All battery electric vehicles currently on the market have lithium-based batteries. The good news is that, just like the battery in your smartphone, they're reliable and generally don't require any battery-specific maintenance. The bad news is their maximum charge capability depletes over time and they are expensive to produce.
And if the battery is damaged or has a problem, it's rare that it can be repaired cost-effectively. Instead, it's likely that it will need to be replaced. The cost of battery replacement varies by vehicle and manufacturer, but expect it to cost you many thousands of dollars if the battery is no longer under warranty. With that said, many batteries are expected to last the lifetime of the vehicle; be sure to check the warranty of the battery before making a purchase. If you're purchasing a used electric car with many miles on the odometer, it's worth knowing what your battery replacement cost will be.
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Brake maintenance
The brake system in an electric car is very similar to the one you'll find on a conventional gas-burning car. Most EVs have disc brakes and they work the same way. But electric cars have an additional ability that regular cars don't: regenerative braking.
Electric car brakes vs. conventional car brakes
Regenerative braking, or regen braking, reverses the electric motor (or motors) that normally propels your EV forward. When you first lift off the accelerator pedal, the car's electric motor will act like a generator during regenerative braking and convert a percentage of the car's forward momentum into electrical energy and feed it back into the car's battery. This is one attribute that explains why EVs are so efficient compared to regular cars. There is no maintenance associated with regenerative braking.
Regenerative braking also takes quite a load off your conventional brakes. This will vary depending on both how the electric vehicle is set up and how aggressively you drive. With that said, it's possible to rely heavily on regenerative braking and, comparatively, use your conventional brakes very little.
Regular brake inspections and maintenance
Check your owner's manual for best practices. While regenerative braking may take a load off your conventional braking system, you're best off following manufacturer guidelines for how frequently to inspect your brakes.
2023 Toyota bZ4X
Electric vehicle tire maintenance
For the most part, established procedures for tire maintenance on a regular vehicle apply to EVs too.
Differences between electric and conventional tires
It's common for electric vehicles to have specially designed tires. EVs tend to be heavier than their gas-powered counterparts. That's because batteries are dense and heavy, so you need supportive tires to carry all that weight. The second reason is noise. There's no gas engine to drown out the road noise coming off your tires, so most EV tires have a foam inlay to make your highway journey a bit quieter.
Finding the right tires for your electric vehicle
Unless you're looking for something exotic, you'll want to find tires that fit your particular electric vehicle. You can do that by going to a tire shopping website and entering the make and model of your car — so far, nothing has changed. You'll notice one unfamiliar parameter: load index. That's referring to how much weight the tires can bear, so you'll want to check out that information in your vehicle's manual before beginning your tire search. Some conventional tires will fit these parameters, while others will be especially designed for EVs.
Proper tire pressure and rotation
Tire pressure matters to ensure you get the most from your EV's maximum range. Make sure your tires are properly inflated to ensure you aren't leaving any miles on the table. Your owner's manual and the sticker inside the driver's doorsill will tell you how much to inflate your tires. If your car's computer doesn't give you a psi readout, it's a good idea to keep a tire pressure gauge in your glove compartment.
Check to see if your vehicle's service schedule includes tire rotations. A tire rotation, if applicable for your vehicle, can help the tires wear evenly. Because the tires are likely the most expensive wearable parts of your electric vehicle, you'll want to take good care of them.
Cooling system maintenance
We've already talked about the importance of keeping your electric car's battery at the proper temperature. To do that, an EV relies on its cooling system. Most electric vehicles keep their battery cool the same way that gas cars do. Coolant flows through pipes surrounding its battery, keeping the temperature stabilized. But there are exceptions. Some older Nissan Leafs use air cooling rather than liquid cooling, and while that often gets the job done, it can be less effective at maintaining a consistent temperature than a liquid coolant.
Regular maintenance and inspection
If your electric car uses coolant, it won't go through the same stressors as coolant would in a vehicle with an internal combustion engine. But it will still need to be replaced periodically, and you can check your owner's manual for specific intervals. Ford recommends checking the coolant every 12 months on the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning, while Porsche suggests bundling a coolant check-in on the Taycan with regular maintenance intervals.
Most electric vehicles don't use special electric-vehicle-only coolants, but you should refer to your manual for guidance on what type of coolant to use.
Signs of cooling system issues and repair
As always, pay attention to any information your electric car is giving you on the dashboard or center screen. While some electric vehicles have standard dashboard lights, others are remarkably similar to the computer or smartphone you're reading this on and provide a lot of information about what's going on under the hood. If a problem arises, the car may let you know, giving you some advance warning and additional information before taking it in for service.
2023 Tesla Model Y
Final thoughts
Here are three takeaway tips:
1) Regular maintenance is still important
Electric cars require less maintenance than vehicles with internal combustion engines, but that doesn't mean you should lose your favorite mechanic's phone number. It's important to keep up with regular service intervals and keep an eye on wearable parts like tires and brakes to make sure your EV is in good shape and to ensure you're getting maximum range.
2) Follow the recommended maintenance schedule
This will largely depend on your electric car. For the BMW iX, it’s recommended that tires be rotated every 10,000 miles while the rest of the regular service intervals are every 20,000 miles.
In other words: not very often! So, take a look at your owner's manual and be mindful of your odometer. Many modern EVs will give you a heads-up when the next service is approaching.
3) Know the benefits of proper electric car maintenance
A car that runs properly is its own reward, but you aren't in this for a good citizenship badge. But let's cover some of the basics: Keeping your brakes and tires properly maintained makes for a safer vehicle. And having tires that are inflated correctly with enough tread will also improve your maximum range. Making sure all your fluids are topped off can keep your car running longer while improving its performance. So, to keep it brief: Proper maintenance helps keep you safe and get the most bang for your buck.
Edmunds says
Proper electric car maintenance is crucial for ensuring the longevity and optimal performance of your EV. You can keep your electric car running smoothly for years by following the tips we've outlined. Remember to follow the manufacturer's recommended maintenance schedule for your specific EV model and promptly schedule service when needed.
Electric vehicle stories
See all car news