Used 1996 BMW 7 Series for Sale Near Me

  • 1996 BMW 7 Series 750iL
    used

    1996 BMW 7 Series 750iL

    121,043 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,750,000

    Details
  • 1997 BMW 7 Series 750iL
    used

    1997 BMW 7 Series 750iL

    125,555 miles
    Salvage title, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2000 BMW 7 Series 740iL
    used

    2000 BMW 7 Series 740iL

    185,012 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2000 BMW 7 Series 740iL
    used

    2000 BMW 7 Series 740iL

    46,792 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,900

    Details
  • 2001 BMW 7 Series 740iL in Black
    used

    2001 BMW 7 Series 740iL

    56,075 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,900

    Details
  • 2001 BMW 7 Series 740iL in Silver
    used

    2001 BMW 7 Series 740iL

    164,762 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,488

    Details
  • 2003 BMW 7 Series 760Li in Silver
    used

    2003 BMW 7 Series 760Li

    112,222 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,977

    Details
  • 2003 BMW 7 Series 745Li in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 BMW 7 Series 745Li

    116,078 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $6,500

    Details
  • 2004 BMW 7 Series 745i in Silver
    used

    2004 BMW 7 Series 745i

    93,491 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2004 BMW 7 Series 745Li in Gray
    used

    2004 BMW 7 Series 745Li

    137,550 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2020 BMW 7 Series 740i in Gray
    used

    2020 BMW 7 Series 740i

    3,854 miles

    $58,999

    $17,071 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 BMW 7 Series 740i in Silver
    used

    2020 BMW 7 Series 740i

    4,460 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $57,995

    $16,246 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 BMW 7 Series 740i in Red
    used

    2020 BMW 7 Series 740i

    6,049 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $56,499

    $14,360 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 BMW 7 Series 740i in Red
    used

    2020 BMW 7 Series 740i

    6,073 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $56,700

    $14,201 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 BMW 7 Series 740i in Black
    used

    2020 BMW 7 Series 740i

    3,170 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $63,995

    $13,611 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 BMW 7 Series 740i in White
    used

    2020 BMW 7 Series 740i

    3,088 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $66,900

    Details
  • 2020 BMW 7 Series 740i in Black
    used

    2020 BMW 7 Series 740i

    5,135 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $56,997

    $16,058 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 BMW 7 Series 745Li in Black
    used

    2005 BMW 7 Series 745Li

    105,400 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,990

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the BMW 7 Series

Read recent reviews for the BMW 7 Series
Overall Consumer Rating
4.910 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
  • 5
    (90%)
  • 4
    (10%)
Most comfortable car ever
bmwdvr,04/13/2006
I bought my 740 used with 65k mi. Have had two years and have loved car. Amazing comfort on highway. Huge back seat. Good handler. Amazing ride. Great seats, precise steering. Engine is quiet and smooth but could deliver more power. Car still looks great after 11 years. However if you buy one of these, be pepared to spend a lot of money to repair and keep it going. I've spent $3000 on maintainance and repairs in the past 30 months. I've purchased 2004 Lincoln LS V8 to replace BMW because tired of the big repair bills. Even though my BMW is 11 years old, it still is in many ways a nicer car to drive than the almost-new Lincoln.
Report abuse
