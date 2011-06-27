Used 1996 BMW 7 Series 740iL Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.5/495.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque310 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower282 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.7 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front shoulder room58.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear leg room41.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
Measurements
Length201.7 in.
Curb weight4288 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Height56.1 in.
Wheel base120.9 in.
Width73.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Orient Blue Metallic
  • Navarra Violet Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Ascot Green Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Aspen Silver Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Mojave Brown Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Sorrento Blue Metallic
