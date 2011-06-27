Estimated values
1996 BMW 7 Series 750iL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,240
|$3,142
|$3,641
|Clean
|$1,995
|$2,806
|$3,252
|Average
|$1,504
|$2,134
|$2,473
|Rough
|$1,013
|$1,462
|$1,695
Estimated values
1996 BMW 7 Series 740iL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,374
|$2,108
|$2,513
|Clean
|$1,223
|$1,883
|$2,244
|Average
|$922
|$1,432
|$1,707
|Rough
|$621
|$981
|$1,170