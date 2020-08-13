Used 2011 Audi A5 for Sale Near Me

Dick Norris Buick GMC Palm Harbor - Palm Harbor / Florida

2011 AUDI A5 2.0T PREMIUM QUATTRO 2 DOOR CONVERTIBLE! GOLD! 2.0L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE! 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION! 2.0T Premium 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI quattro Odometer is 11429 miles below market average! 21/29 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 3 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAULFAFH6BN021078

Stock: P2749A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-31-2020