Used 2011 Audi A5 for Sale Near Me
- 88,358 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$9,995$3,178 Below Market
Bristol Auto Mall - Levittown / Pennsylvania
*E-Z FINANCE Everyone Approved* *Bad Credit No Problem A Job Is Your Credit* *For fast loan approval click FINANCING at www.bristollautomall.com* *ALL CREDIT APPROVED! DEALERSHIP DISCLAIMER - *ADVERTISED PRICE EXCLUDES REGISTRATION, TAX AND FINANCE CHARGES. ADVERTISED SPECIAL OFFER IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE AND CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER OFFER. ADVERTISED VEHICLES AND ALL INFORMATION MAY BE SOLELY USED FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY AND AS A GENERAL REFERENCE AND GUIDE AND REPRESENTATION OF OUR PAST PHYSICAL INVENTORY AND SIMILAR VEHICLES IN OUR LOT. NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCFAFR3BA022477
Stock: nr7189
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,300 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$12,995$2,118 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCFAFR4BA009821
Stock: 9821A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,205 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$11,995$1,750 Below Market
Exclusive Auto Haus - Roselle / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFH7BN016830
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,307 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,995$1,983 Below Market
Luxury Motors Credit - Bridgeview / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFR3BA069640
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,583 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$11,900$405 Below Market
Square One Auto - Rahway / New Jersey
This 2011 Audi A5 2dr 2dr Coupe Automatic quattro 2.0T Premium Plus features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Brilliant Black with a Black Full Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact alex collantes at 732-943-2444 or alex@sq1auto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFR3BA015612
Stock: AUDI-BA015612
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 116,101 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$11,495$383 Below Market
Bergenfield Automall - Bergenfield / New Jersey
2011 AUDI A5 ///// 2 OWNERS //// PRESTIGE ///// NAVIGATION ////// BLACK ON BLACK ///// SUPER CLEAN INSIDE AND OUTSIDE ///// VERY WELL MAINTAINED ///// RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW ///// EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE ///// FOR MORE INFO. CALL US AT 201-374-2922
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUVFAFH1BN007520
Stock: A57520
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,357 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$12,999$303 Below Market
Bell Audi - Edison / New Jersey
2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro Ibis White/Brown Roof Clean CARFAX. 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic quattro 21/29 City/Highway MPG Bluetooth, Hands-free, CD Player, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Multi-zone Climate Control, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Quattro AWD, All Wheel Drive, A5 2.0T Premium quattro, 2D Convertible, 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, quattro, Cardamom Beige w/Leather Seating Surfaces or Milano Leather Seating Surfaces or Perforated Milano Leather Upholstery, Bluetooth/Homelink Package, Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone Interface, HomeLink Universal Garage Door Opener. Bell Audi is the #1 Volume Certified Audi Dealer in New Jersey and the Northeast. We have also been consistently ranked as one of the TOP TEN Audi Certified volume dealers in the Country!! Our Internet Market Value Pricing mission at Bell Audi is to present fair, competitive market value pricing to all of our customers. Audi Certified Pre-Owned Internet Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 40,000 websites hourly. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our new or preowned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games, we save customers time, frustration, and present a Truly Exceptional purchase experience. Our inventory moves extremely quickly. PLEASE BE SURE TO SECURE YOUR APPOINTMENT.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCFAFHXBN016367
Stock: P4656A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 88,858 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,579
Dick Norris Buick GMC Palm Harbor - Palm Harbor / Florida
2011 AUDI A5 2.0T PREMIUM QUATTRO 2 DOOR CONVERTIBLE! GOLD! 2.0L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE! 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION! NORRIS PROTECTION PLUS INCLUDES LIFETIME POWERTRAIN PROTECTION ALONG WITH 12 MONTHS COMPLIMENTARY MAINTENANCE! â Anti-Microbial Vehicle Protection. Because your safety is a top priority, All New and Pre-owned vehicles are now treated with anti-microbial. This application eliminates 99.9% of viruses and bacteria on surfaces in your vehicle. It is EPA Approved, non-toxic and child and pet safe. We believe in this product ourselves and have treated our dealership waiting areas as well as our courtesy loaner vehicles in our service department. If you would like to have your personal vehicle treated, please contact our service department. â Door2Door Delivery Concierge Service. We've enhanced our online service to include remote test drives and full vehicle delivery service from the comfort of your home or office. All paperwork can be signed remotely. â No Payments Until October 2020. We have enhanced relief incentives that include delayed payment options as well as Zero Percent financing for up to 72 months. Our dealership is open for sales and for service and we're ready to help. We are grateful for your loyalty as a locally owned and operated dealership that supports many families. We are working hard to keep our guests and employees safe while continuing to provide a high level of customer service. 2.0T Premium 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI quattro Odometer is 11429 miles below market average! 21/29 City/Highway MPG 12-MONTH COMPLIMENTARY MAINTENANCE! Your recommended oil changes and tire rotations will be performed at no cost to you for 12 months or 12,000 miles! Included in Norris Protection Plus! See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFH6BN021078
Stock: P2749A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 97,189 miles
$12,900
Jeff D'Ambrosio Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Downingtown / Pennsylvania
Destination Downingtown! Jeff D'Ambrosio the dealership you can trust! Over 38 Acres of New & Pre-Owned Cars, Van, Trucks & SUV's. Guaranteed you will get the lowest Price from us or we will beat it! 2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro Black Clean CARFAX. quattro quattro 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 21/29 City/Highway MPG Powerful AWD Traction!, quattro, Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces or Milano Leather Seating Surfaces, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8.5J x 18" 10-Spoke Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Color Driver Information System, HD Radio, Heated Front Seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Navigation Package w/Camera, Navigation Plus System w/3G MMI, Navigation System, Rear Backup Camera, 10 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/1CD Player Concert System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, quattro, Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces or Milano Leather Seating Surfaces, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8.5J x 18" 10-Spoke Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Color Driver Information System, HD Radio, Heated Front Seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Navigation Package w/Camera, Navigation Plus System w/3G MMI, Navigation System, Rear Backup Camera. Come in as a customer, leave as a friend!! Readers Choice Best of Chester County. At Jeff D'Ambrosio our finance department is focused on helping our customers get the right finance program at the most competitive rates. Call now 1-610-269-9500 or visit us today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFR0BA048437
Stock: V200209A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 70,511 milesDelivery Available*
$16,990
Carvana - New York City - New York City / New York
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUAFAFHXBN003173
Stock: 2000659142
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 77,001 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,996
Nelson Mazda Cool Springs - Franklin / Tennessee
21/31 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 9190 miles below market average! Due to the growing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, we are OFFERING HOME DELIVERY, DEALERSHIP PICKUP, and PERSONAL VIDEO INFORMATION SERVICES. Call us for more details! THIS VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE TO THE PUBLIC BEFORE WHOLESALE. In order to cater to all our customer's needs, we offer these special vehicles for a limited time. They do not meet our traditional requirements for sale. Before we send them to auction, we give our customers the opportunity to buy them without third party mark-up. These are higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles. They are sold AS-IS, sold without a full inspection or warranty coverage, and are generally priced with the consideration that repairs are needed. Nelson Mazda is here to answer all of your questions and help facilitate a great car buying experience. Give our internet team a call to reserve a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAURFAFR9BA031999
Stock: 4879M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 116,686 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$15,000
Audi Mentor - Mentor / Ohio
- 2011 Audi A5 2.0T PremiumSERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE, GOOD TIRES, GOOD BRAKES, Local Trade, Non-Smoker. 21/29 City/Highway MPG - Contact Jeff Ward at 888-430-8209 or jeff.ward@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCFAFR5BA061510
Stock: WSL2295A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 93,078 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,998
AutoNation Toyota Tempe - Tempe / Arizona
Panoramic Roof Leather Seats Sahara Silver Metallic All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUGFAFR0BA027363
Stock: BA027363
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 72,987 miles
$14,997
AutoNation Chevrolet Valencia - Valencia / California
Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Convertible Soft Top All Wheel Drive Brilliant Black Cardamom Beige; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFH2BN015245
Stock: BN015245
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 68,093 milesDelivery Available*
$18,590
Carvana - Tampa - Tampa / Florida
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFR8BA066037
Stock: 2000647432
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 64,029 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$16,671
Vancouver Toyota - Vancouver / Washington
2.0T Premium Plus trim. LOW MILES - 64,029! FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Rear Air, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Panoramic Roof, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged Engine, All Wheel Drive CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE All Wheel Drive, Leather Seats, Panoramic Roof, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. EXPERTS ARE SAYING Great Gas Mileage: 29 MPG Hwy. OUR PROMISE McCord's Vancouver Toyota-Scion is a family owned and operated dealership since 1982. Our promise is to provide our customers with the best possible reconditioned used car on the market. We will run every used vehicle we offer for sale against the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) recall data base and will address any recall before we sell it to you. Every used car is run through a 160 point quality control inspection- We pay our mechanics to find any issues so you don't have to. We offer a 5 day 500 mile 'No Questions Asked' money back guarantee, a 12mo/12k mile limited powertrain warranty on any vehicle that is 14 years or newer and has less than 125k miles. The warranty allows you to fix the vehicle at any shop that you choose- not just us. Plus our Certified Toyota program that gives you 1yr/12k mile comprehensive warranty coverage and 7yr/100k mile powertrain coverage. MCCORD'S VALUE PRICE We research our market and Value price every vehicle we offer for sale with a very competitive price. Less time negotiating and more time finding the vehicle that best matches your wants and needs. We look forward to your visit. Pricing analysis performed on 8/13/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFR1BA037835
Stock: 66956A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 88,335 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$11,995
Hawthorne Motors Pre-Owned - Lawndale / California
This 2011 Audi A5 Cabriolet 2dr 2dr Cabriolet Auto FrontTrak 2.0T Premium Plus features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Ibis White with a Cardamom Beige Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Contact Kari Howard at 310-793-9999 or kari@hawthornemotors.com for more information. - Apply for credit now and save time at the dealership.If you are worried about credit you may prefer to Prequalify for Financing before you apply for credit. A soft pull credit check will not affect your credit. POOR CREDIT ...NO PROBLEM PREVIOUS BANKRUPTCY..OK, NO LICENSE ..OK MATRICULA ..OK FIRST TIME BUYER, 1ST TIME ......OK REPO, REPOSSESSION .........OK FORECLOSURE ......OK CHARGE OFF .......OK WORK FOR CASH ..OK *(on approved down payment) - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUJFAFH8BN016262
Stock: 15094
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-04-2019
- 94,556 miles
$12,950
Audi Mentor - Mentor / Ohio
- 2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro: CLEAN &CARFAX One-Owner. Recent Arrival!OPTIONS INCLUDE: Bang & Olufsen Sound, Nappa LeatherRECENT TRADE IN, GOOD TIRES, Local Trade, Non-Smoker. 21/29 City/Highway MPG - Contact Jeff Ward at 888-430-8209 or jeff.ward@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFR4BA052605
Stock: WSL2334A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
