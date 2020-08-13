Used 2011 Audi A5 for Sale Near Me

770 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
A5 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 770 listings
  • 2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro

    88,358 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,995

    $3,178 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro in White
    used

    2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro

    59,300 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $12,995

    $2,118 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro in Silver
    used

    2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro

    94,205 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $11,995

    $1,750 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro

    76,307 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,995

    $1,983 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro

    98,583 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $11,900

    $405 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro

    116,101 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,495

    $383 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro in White
    used

    2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro

    103,357 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $12,999

    $303 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro
    used

    2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro

    88,858 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,579

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro

    97,189 miles

    $12,900

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium in Black
    used

    2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium

    70,511 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $16,990

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro in Silver
    used

    2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro

    77,001 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,996

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro in White
    used

    2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro

    116,686 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $15,000

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro in Gray
    used

    2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro

    93,078 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,998

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro

    72,987 miles

    $14,997

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro in White
    used

    2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro

    68,093 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $18,590

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro

    64,029 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $16,671

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium in White
    used

    2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium

    88,335 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro

    94,556 miles

    $12,950

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Audi A5 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 770 listings
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A5
  4. Used 2011 Audi A5

Consumer Reviews for the Audi A5

Read recent reviews for the Audi A5
Overall Consumer Rating
4.427 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
  • 5
    (63%)
  • 4
    (22%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 1
    (4%)
Worth It
Mike,12/05/2010
Wow! I wanted a nice refined coupe to transition to from my '97 4Runner as my daily driver to ease my commute, and I am over the moon with this car. Initially I had some worries about Audi's spotty quality record, but the past 2.5 months have been reassuring. The 2.OT has more than enough pep for me right now, the interior is museum- quality, and the exterior design is drool-inducing. 99.9% of the amenities are well thought out and well implemented. Fuel economy with premium fuel is a bit less than I hoped (22mpg mixed, but as high as 29 on a clear hwy); given everything else this car has, I have had NO twinges of buyer's remorse. I look forward to another 15+ years with this car.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Audi
A5
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Audi A5 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.