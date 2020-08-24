Used 2010 Audi S4 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 49,426 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$17,995$2,721 Below Market
Kelly Mitsubishi - Emmaus / Pennsylvania
Local Trade!, All Wheel Drive, 2010 Audi S4 3.0 Prestige quattro, 3.0L V6 TFSI DOHC Supercharged, 7-Speed Automatic S tronic, quattro, Meteor Gray Pearl Effect, Black Leather trimmed bucket seats, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry.This vehicle has been fully serviced by our service department with a 150-point inspection and is offered with a 3-Month/3,000-Mile limited powertrain warranty. This is just part of what it takes to become Kelly Certified. All of our vehicles come with our 3-Day/150-Mile Money Back Guarantee and 30-Day/1000-Mile Trade Out Policy. It is Live Market Priced by scanning over 40,000 websites to assure you of the best value for your money. For additional details, please contact our sales department at (855) 550-0125. Kelly Auto Group has been serving the Lehigh Valley since 1967 and was recently voted the Best Place to Buy an Used Vehicle in the Lehigh Valley by Morning Call's Reader's Choice Awards. Come see why our customers agree, you can Count on Kelly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKGAFLXAA042633
Stock: CP3354B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 118,802 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$14,873
McGrath City Mazda - Chicago / Illinois
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. S4 3.0 Premium Plus quattro, 4D Sedan, 3.0L V6 TFSI DOHC Supercharged, 7-Speed Automatic S tronic, quattro, Black, Black Leather, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Heated Power Front Sport Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather/Alcantara Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Variably intermittent wipers.18/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBGAFLXAA184173
Stock: NM1375A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 114,471 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,597
ENE Motors - Union Grove / Wisconsin
Shop at home with our virtual tours, home delivery, at home test drives and online shopping. We also are practicing CDC best guidelines with social distancing, vehicle disinfectants and welcome safe in person test drives, sales and service. Our performance-inspired 2010 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro Sedan is eye-catching in Ice Silver Metallic! Powered by a SuperCharged 3.0 Liter V6 that offers 333hp while paired with a fun-to-drive 6 Speed Manual transmission. Enjoy astounding acceleration in our All Wheel Drive side along with nearly 27mpg on the open highway. Sharp wheels and the distinct Audi grille highlight the great looking exterior of our S4. You'll love the perfect cabin of this Premium Plus! Inside you will enjoy the feel of the heated leather sport seating designed to hold you in place. Let the sun shine down on you courtesy of the sunroof and crank up the fantastic audio system as you enjoy the ride! Audi adds in ABS, plenty of airbags, traction assist, and is known for its legendary build quality, reliability, and safety. You'll want to get behind the wheel of this beautiful S4 to see what it can do for you! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Staying In? WE WILL COME TO YOU! We buy cars! Do your deal online! We'll deliver your car to YOU! We can do it ALL! Phone · Email · Text · Chat Facebook Messenger · FaceTime · WhatsApp
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDGAFL7AA154959
Stock: 5203
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 119,567 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$15,789
Morrie’s West End Lincoln - St. Louis Park / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKGAFL5AA043334
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,113 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Lease
$15,990
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".Heated Seats*, SUPER CHARGED, LEATHER SEATS*, Aluminum Wheels*, Backup Camera *, Bluetooth *, Premium Package*, Power Package*, Sport Package*, Local Home Delivery Available!, S4 3.0 Premium Plus quattro, 4D Sedan, 3.0L V6 TFSI DOHC Supercharged, 7-Speed Automatic S tronic, quattro, Brilliant Red, Black w/Leather/Alcantara Seat Trim or Silk Nappa Leather Seat Trim. Brilliant Red 2011 Audi S4 3.0 Premium Plus quattro quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 3.0L V6 TFSI DOHC SuperchargedOdometer is 8267 miles below market average! 18/28 City/Highway MPGLet Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.Reviews: * Superb supercharged V6; sharp handling; sumptuous interior trappings; excellent fuel economy. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBGAFL3BA044287
Stock: SR-Q05287
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-25-2020
- 96,068 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$16,491$483 Below Market
STA Auto Group - Ventura / California
We have the largest selection of used cars, trucks, SUVs, and minivans. We have over 100+ vehicle to choose from. We are VENTURA'S BEST! All types of financing available. We are a CUDL dealer (Credit Union), Wells Fargo, many more credit unions that offer low rates.STA Auto Group also specializes in special credit financing. no credit, bad credit, and repo. We can help! One of our seasoned, friendly salespeople will be happy to explore our inventory with you, to help you find the best option for you.also negotiate trade-ins. You can sell your car to us and drive home happy in a quality-checked, reliable pre-owned vehicle. Don't buy new; buy used and save!If you prefer shopping online, we also offer an extensive online inventory, complete with Carfax vehicle history reports. Make us an offer from the comfort of your home, or call us for the sale price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKGAFL5BA004891
Stock: 004891
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,278 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$15,995$332 Below Market
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***NAVIGATION, SUEDE INTERIOR...............................2011 AUDI S4 QUATTRO PREMIUM PLUS SEDAN, IBIS WHITE WITH A BLACK INTERIOR, TIPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH STEERING WHEEL PADDLE SHIFTERS, NAVIGATION, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, POWER SUNROOF, DUAL HEATED POWER SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, TINTED GLASS, PARKTRONIC, REAR SPOILER, BLACK ALLOY WHEELS, CLEAN CARFAX***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBGAFL8BA060985
Stock: MAX18608
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 94,078 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,999
Banter Automotive Group - Wichita / Kansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKGAFL3BA133289
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 135,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,995
Carplex - Manassas / Virginia
PRICE EXCLUDES PROCESSING FEE OF $149.OO. (((---> CARPLEX IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY MISPRINT ON FEATURES EQUIPMENT PRICE ETC. <--- ))). WE ARE LOCATED AT 9131 ANTIQUE WAY MANASSAS VA 20110. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.THERE IS NOT ANY FREIGHT OR DESTINATION CHARGES ON ANY VEHICLE. BUY OR SELL YOUR VEHICLE HERE. 15 MINUTES PURCHASE AND DELIVERY PROCESS. ALL VEHICLES ARE VIRGINIA INSPECTED AND COMES WITH THREE MONTHS (3000 MILES) NATIONWIDE POWER TRAIN WARRANTY WITH FULL PURCHASE PRICE. WE ARE OPEN MON.-SAT. 10:00am-8:00pm AND SUN. 11:00am-5:00pm.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBGAFL4BA116971
Stock: 8448
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,610 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$15,649
Audi Denver - Littleton / Colorado
2011 Audi S4 3.0 Prestige quattro ** all wheel drive ** NICHE WHEELS ** 115k Mileage ** Mechanically inspected and reconditioned. Audi Denver is the area's premier luxury automobile dealership specializing in new Audi vehicles and Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Our vehicles are all inspected, and reconditioned to our high standard. Please contact a sales specialist today at 303-376-4730.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKGAFLXBA059322
Stock: APBA059322
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 47,223 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$22,495
Maximum Auto Search - Englewood / Colorado
Stunning 2011 Audi S4 3.0 Premium Plus quattro, finished in Ice Silver Metallic over a Black Leather Interior.Very Low Miles, Clean CarFax Vehicle with good tires wrapping 19 inch alloy wheels.- Bluetooth hands-free and voice recognition- Moonroof- Heated Seats- Power windows, mirrors, locks with keyless entry, dual climate, cruise control- Fantastic Bang & Olufsen Sound System.A solid supercharged 3.0L V6 engine and 7 speed S Tronic automatic transmission push power to all 4 wheels with Quattro AWD, ensuring you get there, in all weather conditions, safely and comfortably, and it's an absolute blast to drive.This gorgeous, capable and comfortable AWD Luxury sedan won't be here long. Call and schedule a test drive, or stop by and see it today! Maximum Auto Search is a locally owned, family operated used car and truck dealership near Denver that has been in business since 2004. We specialize in unique, hard to find cars and trucks, and usually have over 400 hand selected units in inventory! Each car undergoes a thorough, rigorous safety inspection by one of our ASE Certified technicians. Because of our volume and our superior customer service, we have developed strong banking relationships with lenders like Wells Fargo, Capital One, ALLY, and USAA as well as local credit unions such as CUDC, Bellco and CUDL. Whether you are paying cash, have good credit, bad credit or no credit at all, we are here to help! Call us now at 720-279-0000 or visit us online at maximumautosearch.com. For a complimentary CARFAX report and additional photos, please visit our web page. Unless otherwise explicitly stated THERE ARE NO WARRANTIES EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED. Tambien hablamos Espanol!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBGAFL9BA060204
Stock: 13344
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 95,068 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,999
Cal Auto Net - Inglewood / California
Meet our 2011 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro Sedan shown in an incredible Ice Silver Metallic finish. Powering this machine is an impressive SuperCharged 3.0 Liter V6 that generates 333hp while connected to a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive combination which rewards you 27mpg on the open road. The athletic and aerodynamic stance of our S4 Premium Plus is a sight to behold with its clean lines and quad exhaust. Inside our Premium Plus, there are a wealth of amenities to enjoy; 12-way power heated front leather seats, a view through the huge sunroof, Bluetooth, available satellite radio and an iPod interface all while listening through the Audi concert premium sound system. Our Audi S4 provides exceptional safety for everyone inside, and the advanced security dynamics of this machine will surpass your driving expectations. It's time to move! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBGAFL5BA002591
Stock: 002591
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-25-2019
- 101,076 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,987
Szott M-59 Toyota - Waterford / Michigan
Heated Seats, Leather Seats, AWD / 4WD, Non Smoker, PRICED TO SELL!!, Excellent Condition, S4 4.2 quattro, 2D Convertible, 6-Speed, Crimson Red Leather, Audi Navigation Plus w/iPod Interface, Convertible roof wind blocker, Genuine Silk Nappa Full-Leather Seat Upholstery, Heated Front Sport Seats, Navigation System. 2009 Audi S4 4.2 quattro quattro Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Recent Arrival! Light Silver Metallic/Black Roof 6-SpeedAt Szott M-59 Toyota we take pride in everything we do. We offer new Toyota models and New Toyota | Used Cars | Specials to the Waterford area and have the staff in all departments to expertly serve our Detroit, Sterling Heights, Rochester, White Lake, Oakland County, Holly, Bloomfield & Southfield friends. We want to be your choice for all Toyota and Scion services in Michigan and will do what it takes to keep you 100% satisfied. Visit our Toyota dealership, serving Detroit, for all the latest new Toyota models. We have a diverse inventory of new cars, trucks & SUVs including the new Toyota Prius, Corolla, RAV4, Tacoma, Camry and many more! We are a Waterford area Toyota car dealership and promise to make the car buying experience as simple as possible. Take a test drive with one of our Toyota experts and see what makes these some of the best selling vehicles in America. For the best selection of used cars in Waterford, come down to Szott M-59 Toyota, serving Detroit. We have a huge inventory of like-new vehicles ready for the Waterford, Rochester, White Lake, Oakland County, Holly, Bloomfield, Sterling Heights, & Southfield roads. Whether you're looking for an used sports car, work truck, SUV, convertible, sedan, coupe or something else, the salespeople at Szott M-59 Toyota will help you track one down. ** Szott Price includes $700 Finance With Us Savings. Must finance with one of our lenders, they have very competitive rates. Add $700.00 for cash or outside lender.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Audi S4 quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUARL48H39K900024
Stock: 9K900024
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 71,941 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,999
Maximum Auto Search - Englewood / Colorado
Maximum Auto Search is a locally owned, family operated used car and truck dealership near Denver that has been in business since 2004. We specialize in unique, hard to find cars and trucks, and usually have over 400 hand selected units in inventory! Each car undergoes a thorough, rigorous safety inspection by one of our ASE Certified technicians. Because of our volume and our superior customer service, we have developed strong banking relationships with lenders like Wells Fargo, Capital One, ALLY, and USAA as well as local credit unions such as CUDC, Bellco and CUDL. Whether you are paying cash, have good credit, bad credit or no credit at all, we are here to help! Call us now at 720-279-0000 or visit us online at maximumautosearch.com. For a complimentary CARFAX report and additional photos, please visit our web page. Unless otherwise explicitly stated THERE ARE NO WARRANTIES EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED. Tambien hablamos Espanol!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBGAFL2BA070623
Stock: 13389
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 99,542 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$15,795$629 Below Market
LV Cars East - Las Vegas / Nevada
All prices shown are cash prices do not include doc fee recon fee state taxes and bank fees ( if applicable ) All vehicles are sold as is- warranty options are available at additional cost. All sales are final- no refunds or exchanges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBGAFL8CA010377
Stock: LVCE010377T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,678 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$19,988$1,087 Below Market
Select Motor Auto Sales - Lynnwood / Washington
...Cream Puff --Low Miles !!! ...I THINK IT WILL BE VERY HARD TO FIND A NICER ONE * THIS IS A TRULY DEPENDABLE LONG LASTING VEHICLE & CERTAINLY ...YOU WILL NOT BE LET DOWN ON THIS ONE AT ALL .... I ASSURE YOU THIS AUDI - IS A GEM ALL AROUND & LOTS OF MILES LEFT ON IT!! - FULL POWER & A POWERFUL 2.0T Turbocharger ENGINE... --ONE OF THE BEST & MOST RELIABLE MOTORS OUT THERE....IF YOU TRULY WANT A DIAMOND CALL US...,EZ Financing & Optional Extended Warranty plans avail at a low price!! , CALL (425)745-8500 ;See us only when quality and price matter
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKGAFL7CA050787
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,900 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$14,000$1,042 Below Market
Wolfchase Toyota - Cordova / Tennessee
Premium Plus trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Premium Sound System, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Supercharged, Rear Air. CLICK ME!Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $48,700*. KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Supercharged, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. VEHICLE REVIEWSCarAndDriver.com's review says The S4 remains the sportiest, with its powerful supercharged six.. Save at the pump - 28 MPG Hwy OUR OFFERINGSHere at Wolfchase Toyota we have always known there is a better way to do business. One that is easy, fun and engages you, the customer. We've been doing so for over 38 years and continue the Toyota tradition at our state of the art facility here at Wolfchase Toyota. Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Heated Driver Seat, Supercharged, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats, Electrochromic rearview mirror, Brake Assist, HID headlights, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Rain Sensing Wipers, Locking Rear Differential, Driver Air Bag, Universal Garage Door Opener, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Driver Seat, Power Driver Mirror, Daytime Running Lights, Passenger Lumbar, Driver Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Emergency Trunk Release, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Auxiliary Pwr Outlet, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Tires - Rear Performance, Tires - Front Performance, Front Floor Mats, Compact Spare Tire, Rear Head Air Bag, Side Head Air Bag 12v Power Outlet, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Wolfchase Toyota Internet Sales Team at 901-457-4392 or webleads@wolfchasetoyota.dsmessage.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBGAFL8CA035957
Stock: A035957
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 93,279 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$15,900$473 Below Market
R&B One Auto Sales - Orlando / Florida
We are proud to present this 2012 Audi S4 3.0T Quattro Premium Plus. Please call/text us 407-603-1733 in advance to ensure that the vehicle of interest is in stock. For more info, PHOTOS, walk around VIDEO, and CARFAX visit our website www.CarSalesOrlando.com.This car was sold new in Florida and has remained in the state since. It has a clean Carfax report and a well-maintained history and clear Title. The car is finished in Black over Black leather and powered by a 3.0L V6 Turbocharged engine paired with 7-speed S Tronic transmission. The interior of this vehicle is flawless. It's in great condition. It comes with 19' Double-Spoke Style alloy wheels as well as a multifunction steering wheel with shift paddles. The car is in great shape and completely in stock condition as can be seen in the photographs and no aftermarket parts installed. All features and functions as new. Factory original paint, in other words, no paint or bodywork was done on the car. Also, it's a non-smoker car.Most importantly, mechanically it runs and drives like new and the ride is very smooth. The most important, the motor is very healthy, sounds great, and has plenty of power. Equally important that transmission shifts smoothly through all gears. There are absolutely no fluid leaks. There are no unusual drivetrain or suspension noises. All suspension and steering components are in proper working order. All related powertrain components are all in excellent condition by all means. Everything is in perfect working condition. All-wheel drive. Includes 1-key/remote as well as all owner's manuals. It comes with a lot of features and functions.In conclusion, the car went through our multi-point inspection and successfully met all our standards of quality control.Please call/text us 407-603-1733 in advance to ensure that the vehicle of interest is in stock. This car is fully maintained and drives great.For more information or apply for financing please visit our website: www.CarSalesOrlando.com, Non-smoker owner, Vehicle Runs Well, Smooth ride, Regularly maintained, Arctic cold a/c, No pets, Never driven on Snow, Seats as good as new, Spotless interior, Fully Loaded
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBGAFL6CA057259
Stock: CLN-057259
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Audi S4 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Audi S4
- 5(100%)
Related Audi S4 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Audi S7 Miami Beach FL
- Used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron Aurora CO
- Used Audi RS 7 Fontana CA
- Used Audi A3 Murfreesboro TN
- Used Audi TT RS Wilmington DE
- Used Audi S7 Allentown PA
- Used Audi SQ5 Hollywood FL
- Used Audi A7 Knoxville TN
- Used Audi Q7 Las Vegas NV
- Used Audi S7 Decatur GA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon