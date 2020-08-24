Used 2010 Audi S4 for Sale Near Me

255 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
S4 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 255 listings
  • 2010 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2010 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    49,426 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $17,995

    $2,721 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2010 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    118,802 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $14,873

    Details
  • 2010 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2010 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    114,471 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,597

    Details
  • 2010 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2010 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    119,567 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $15,789

    Details
  • 2011 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Red
    used

    2011 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    89,113 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Lease

    $15,990

    Details
  • 2011 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    96,068 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $16,491

    $483 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2011 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    102,278 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $15,995

    $332 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Red
    used

    2011 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    94,078 miles
    Lemon history, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,999

    Details
  • 2011 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2011 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    135,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2011 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2011 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    115,610 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $15,649

    Details
  • 2011 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2011 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    47,223 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $22,495

    Details
  • 2011 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro
    used

    2011 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    95,068 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,999

    Details
  • 2009 Audi S4 quattro in Silver
    used

    2009 Audi S4 quattro

    101,076 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,987

    Details
  • 2011 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2011 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    71,941 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,999

    Details
  • 2012 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2012 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    99,542 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $15,795

    $629 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2012 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    68,678 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $19,988

    $1,087 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2012 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    112,900 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $14,000

    $1,042 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2012 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    93,279 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $15,900

    $473 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Audi S4 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 255 listings
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi S4
  4. Used 2010 Audi S4

Consumer Reviews for the Audi S4

Read recent reviews for the Audi S4
Overall Consumer Rating
517 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Excellent vehicle!
Larry,06/06/2010
The car is absolutely, all around, excellent! I have owned a BMW M3, Cadillac CTS, and Mercedes E350. This blows all of them away!! Fast, Fun, Quality and space makes this a best buy in my book! I love the style, gas mileage and absolute fun I have when I drive it. I read a review somewhere that said don't test drive unless you are ready to write the check. No truer words have been spoken.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Audi
S4
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Audi S4 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings