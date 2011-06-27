Used 2011 Audi TT Consumer Reviews
Unique and Fun
Great gas mileage for a roadster, fun to drive and a unique looking design make this car my favorite! The sound system is incredible.
Big performance in compact package
This is my third TT and it is the best, Agile handling.Fast pickup.A lot of car in an iconic package.
- Performance
- Comfort
7 Years and I Still Get Excited To Drive my TT!
The only downside to this car is having no back seat. It also does lack some of the high tech toys available on the sedan models but most people by a roadster for bare bones fun. There is nothing bare bones about this fun car! The quality and craftsmanship are top notch. They use real aluminum and metal inlays and not plastic painted silver. The handling is amazing with the Quattro (all-wheel) drive system. I have never driven a car that sticks so firmly to the road. I will never go back to rear wheel drive systems again It also has great gas mileage partially because it's a 4 cylinder but the turbo makes this car go from zero to 60 in less than 6 seconds. It definitely stands out from other cars on the road! A unique design, classic style and German engineering are all you need to get your heart rate going when you hit the gas.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the TT
Related Used 2011 Audi TT info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4