Used 2011 BMW 1 Series for Sale Near Me

Meet our 2011 BMW 128i Convertible featured in Space Gray Metallic! Powered by a 3.0 Liter 6 Cylinder producing 230hp and connected to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Rear Wheel Drive can get nearly 28mpg on the open road! It comes with great styling, alloy wheels, and a soft top! Inside our 128i includes leather seating, an AM/FM/CD player, cruise control, power windows, climate controls, and more! Safety in our BMW 128i includes traction control, airbags, and anti-lock brakes.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 BMW 1 Series 128i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBAUN1C58BVH82618

Stock: VH82618

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 03-12-2019