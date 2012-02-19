Used 2011 BMW 1 Series for Sale Near Me

77 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
1 Series Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 77 listings
  • 2011 BMW 1 Series 128i
    used

    2011 BMW 1 Series 128i

    83,086 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,995

    $1,927 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 BMW 1 Series 128i in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 BMW 1 Series 128i

    98,210 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,888

    $553 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 BMW 1 Series 128i in Black
    used

    2011 BMW 1 Series 128i

    87,199 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $8,988

    Details
  • 2011 BMW 1 Series 128i in Black
    used

    2011 BMW 1 Series 128i

    65,997 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,350

    Details
  • 2011 BMW 1 Series 135i in Red
    used

    2011 BMW 1 Series 135i

    93,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $11,999

    $678 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 BMW 1 Series 135i in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 BMW 1 Series 135i

    66,040 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,999

    $704 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 BMW 1 Series 128i in Black
    used

    2011 BMW 1 Series 128i

    99,979 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,495

    $833 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 BMW 1 Series 128i in Light Blue
    used

    2011 BMW 1 Series 128i

    58,790 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,590

    Details
  • 2011 BMW 1 Series 128i in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 BMW 1 Series 128i

    54,434 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $14,990

    Details
  • 2011 BMW 1 Series 128i in Red
    used

    2011 BMW 1 Series 128i

    75,636 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2011 BMW 1 Series 128i in White
    used

    2011 BMW 1 Series 128i

    110,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,790

    Details
  • 2011 BMW 1 Series 128i in Gray
    used

    2011 BMW 1 Series 128i

    92,138 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $10,195

    Details
  • 2011 BMW 1 Series 135i in Black
    used

    2011 BMW 1 Series 135i

    96,860 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,799

    Details
  • 2011 BMW 1 Series 135i in Gray
    used

    2011 BMW 1 Series 135i

    71,374 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,959

    Details
  • 2011 BMW 1 Series 135i in Black
    used

    2011 BMW 1 Series 135i

    124,100 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,990

    Details
  • 2011 BMW 1 Series 128i in Black
    used

    2011 BMW 1 Series 128i

    Not Provided
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,991

    Details
  • 2011 BMW 1 Series 135i in Black
    used

    2011 BMW 1 Series 135i

    72,324 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2010 BMW 1 Series 135i
    used

    2010 BMW 1 Series 135i

    87,989 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,995

    $625 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW 1 Series searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 77 listings
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 1 Series
  4. Used 2011 BMW 1 Series

Consumer Reviews for the BMW 1 Series

Read recent reviews for the BMW 1 Series
Overall Consumer Rating
4.533 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 33 reviews
  • 5
    (70%)
  • 4
    (18%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (6%)
  • 1
    (3%)
Like a 4-seat Miata...Fun Fun Fun
socalh2oskier,02/19/2012
My 2011 128i Convertible has 8,000 miles with nary a problem. Changed the run-flats to Contintental DWS regular tires the first week and it was like driving a completely different car--much better ride. Comfortable seats and just a blast to drive. In some ways better than the 3 series--top down at least you have some useable trunk space with the 128. Almost went for the 135, but I'm happy with the power of the 128--engine sometimes lugs a bit taking off, but slap the transmission over to sport mode and it compensates and puts you into the sweet spot of the torque curve and takes care of the issue. Nimble handling. One of the most fun cars I've ever had.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
BMW
1 Series
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Drivetrain
to

Related BMW 1 Series info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.