Used 2011 BMW Z4 for Sale Near Me
146 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 86,067 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$15,000$3,076 Below Market
- 54,820 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,965$1,015 Below Market
- 45,803 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseDelivery Available*
$22,590
- 100,736 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,795
- 75,402 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,989
- 118,835 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,990
- 75,622 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$19,977
- 111,324 miles
$12,995
- 39,729 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,995
- 84,101 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,999
- 58,981 miles
$17,999
- 63,531 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$22,990
- 17,813 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,990
- 68,929 miles
$17,998
- 64,591 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$22,897
- 44,280 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$26,995
- 66,560 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,000
- 49,612 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,994$1,164 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following BMW Z4 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the BMW Z4
Read recent reviews for the BMW Z4
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.513 Reviews
Report abuse
MarkandSusan Cartisano,03/05/2015
sDrive35is 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
Purchased a CPO Z4 sDrive35si with all the options and limited edition interior... 25k miles. This car is a smile making machine! First, I drive in the real world, not a test track. If you can make this care misbehave in a turn, you're going too fast for real roads! It is super tight and sticks to corners like glue! Heart pounding and big smile! The most amazing thing is the power band never quits! Ever hit a golf ball just right and watched it rocket away only to see it get a second blast of power! That's the Z4... You punch it down and it blasts off, hits 110mph in a flash and then blasts off again! It wants and has so much more! All this in a comfort that no Boxster can provide.
Related BMW Z4 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used BMW 7 Series Saint Louis MO
- Used BMW 4 Series Ashburn VA
- Used BMW X2 Anaheim CA
- Used BMW 5 Series Colorado Springs CO
- Used BMW M3 Hampton VA
- Used BMW X5 M Durham NC
- Used BMW X5 Boston MA
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Columbus OH
- Used BMW 5 Series Paterson NJ
- Used BMW M2 Reading PA
Shop used model years by city
- Used BMW 7 Series 2012 Ontario CA
- Used BMW 3 Series 2010 Mountain View CA
- Used BMW X5 2013 San Jose CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.