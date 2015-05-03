Used 2011 BMW Z4 for Sale Near Me

Purchased a CPO Z4 sDrive35si with all the options and limited edition interior... 25k miles. This car is a smile making machine! First, I drive in the real world, not a test track. If you can make this care misbehave in a turn, you're going too fast for real roads! It is super tight and sticks to corners like glue! Heart pounding and big smile! The most amazing thing is the power band never quits! Ever hit a golf ball just right and watched it rocket away only to see it get a second blast of power! That's the Z4... You punch it down and it blasts off, hits 110mph in a flash and then blasts off again! It wants and has so much more! All this in a comfort that no Boxster can provide.

