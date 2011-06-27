Estimated values
2011 Audi TT 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,499
|$11,672
|$13,963
|Clean
|$7,896
|$10,827
|$12,921
|Average
|$6,690
|$9,136
|$10,836
|Rough
|$5,484
|$7,445
|$8,752
Estimated values
2011 Audi TT 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,416
|$11,558
|$13,826
|Clean
|$7,819
|$10,721
|$12,794
|Average
|$6,625
|$9,046
|$10,730
|Rough
|$5,431
|$7,372
|$8,666