What is the S4?

We expect the Audi S4 to carry over into 2023 largely unchanged. A redesign is likely to come soon, with spy shots of a camouflaged next-gen car floating around, but for now Audi's do-it-all sedan is just cruising.

Audi's S-branded cars offer a performance upgrade from the A cars, without going fully bonkers like the RS cars. So the Audi S4 takes Audi's already compelling compact A4 and adds a bit of piquancy — a dash of hot sauce, but not the whole bottle.

The S4 is the kind of sport sedan that should make any reasonable person think, "Maybe I don't need a half-pound of habañeros on my taco; maybe a few jalapeños are enough." The ability to switch between a quiet and relaxed freeway ride when you need it, and surprisingly strong acceleration and poised handling when you want it, makes the S4 a great all-rounder.

How spicy is it? The 2023 Audi S4 will keep the 349-horsepower turbocharged V6 engine, which, in Edmunds' testing, was able to blitz from 0 to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds and blaze through the quarter-mile mark at 107 mph. That makes the S4 one of the quickest sedans in its class.

Sure, there's that bottle at the convenience store called something like Uncle Roadkill's XXXXtra Hot Intestine Ruiner, just like there's the M3. But maybe, just maybe, you don't feel like chasing punishment every day.