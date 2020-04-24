  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.1 / 10

2020 Audi A4 allroad

#1 Small wagon

What’s new

  • Revised exterior styling
  • New infotainment system with a touchscreen
  • Part of the third A4 Allroad generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Impeccably crafted interior with top-notch materials
  • Slightly higher ground clearance enhances off-road ability a bit
  • More maneuverable than most crossover SUVs with comparable utility
  • Turbocharged engine provides strong performance
  • Transmission can be slow to respond in low-speed driving
  • Some advanced driver safety aids are overly sensitive
2020 Audi A4 allroad Review

You could have been forgiven for thinking the station wagon was all but dead. But the vehicle that successfully combines the road manners of a car with the practicality of an SUV is alive and kicking, at least at Audi dealerships. The 2020 Audi A4 Allroad is a stylish small station wagon brimming with technology. It also has a bit more ground clearance compared to the regular Audi A4 sedan and, as is typical for Audi, standard all-wheel drive.

If you want more off-road capability and a lower price, the wagon-like Subaru Outback offers just as much practicality as the Audi. Volvo's V60 Cross Country wagon can go toe to toe with the Audi's style and costs about the same too. Larger wagons, such as the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Audi A6 Allroad, are roomier but cost substantially more money.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

8.1 / 10
The transformation of an A4 to Allroad spec is largely cosmetic and hasn't spoiled the plot. This is a comfortable, well-trimmed, capable and quiet car that's ideally suited to long drives. It's also the only way to get an A4 as a wagon. This is a car that you take on an unpaved access road to a hiking trail and then follow it up with a night on the town.

How does it drive?

7.5
The Allroad's turbocharged engine gets it moving with unexpected authority. In Edmunds testing, our test car sprinted from 0 to 60 mph in a respectably quick 5.7 seconds. In less aggressive driving, however, the Allroad can seem a bit slow because the transmission can be slow to downshift when you need it to. The brakes are powerful, though, and make it easy to stop smoothly.

The A4 Allroad handles capably. Its tire grip limits are on the modest side, but the car has great composure. It also has a surprisingly tight turning circle. On winding roads, the Allroad isn't as buttoned-down as the standard A4 sedan, but it's easier to wield than an SUV.

How comfortable is it?

8.5
Serene and comfortable, the Allroad is an ideal car for a long road trip. It rides smoothly over bumps, and wind and road noise on the highway is outstandingly low. Likewise, its front seats provide long-haul comfort with good overall support, though the fixed lower thigh portion is on the short side for taller passengers.

The standard three-zone climate control system is a nice touch. It provides plenty of coverage from vents, but with a prominent whoosh sound. The back seat has vents and temperature control. The Allroad has heated front seats with the option for ventilated front seats and heating for the rear seats and steering wheel.

How’s the interior?

9.0
Its cabin is functionally and aesthetically pleasing. The Allroad requires less stooping over to get in because it stands a tad taller than the A4 sedan. It's also easy for drivers of just about any size to find a comfortable seating position.

This is an amply sized car despite its small luxury car status. There's loads of space up front, particularly headroom. Backseat space is easily suited to two 6-footers, though those longer of leg might want a touch more legroom. The panoramic sunroof is unfortunately compulsory, but headroom is still ample.

How’s the tech?

8.0
This tech-forward cabin is easy to use. Our test car was equipped with the Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster, which you can configure to display various functions besides just the gauges, such as a navigation map. The MMI infotainment system's menu structure is reasonably intuitive, though there's a learning curve to all such systems. The optional premium audio system sounds clear and powerful.

The Allroad offers a comprehensive suite of driver safety aids, though many proved to be overly sensitive and intrusive in heavy traffic. The acceleration and braking of the traffic-adaptive cruise control are smooth and natural. It even has predictive abilities to slow the Allroad as you approach a turn.

How’s the storage?

8.5
Wagon aficionados will be pleased with this one. Its cargo hold is usefully sized and easy to access. The seats fold from the cargo area — a nice touch. The front has many places to store smaller items. We like the handy sliding console lid and armest. The front seat area has numerous nooks and pockets too, though none are particularly big.

When it comes to kid transportation duty, the A4 Allroad has four lower car-seat anchors that are readily accessible beneath plastic covers. The outboard upper tethers are two-thirds of the way up their respective seatbacks, and the center is located near the top. A rearward-facing car seat fits, but you'll have to slide the front seat up a bit to make it happen.

How economical is it?

7.5
The EPA rates the Allroad at 26 mpg combined, which is average among chief rivals BMW and Volvo. Our Allroad test sample achieved 27.8 mpg on the 115-mile Edmunds mixed-driving evaluation route, which is a bit closer to the highway rating than we might have expected given the mix of driving.

Is it a good value?

7.5
The Allroad stands out for its cabin construction, which is at once lovely and seemingly well built. It's priced similar to its chief rival, the Volvo V60 Cross Country. Audi's bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties are comparable to coverage offered by other German luxury brands.

Wildcard

8.0
While the Allroad's off-road chops are mostly cosmetic in nature, it's a great look. Its over-the-road competence might surprise you, though it falls short of being a sport wagon. Its appeal is in its can-do disposition when it comes to real-world pavement.

A versatile wagon that looks great is a winner in our book. That it also has a beautiful and functional cabin is just the icing on the wagon cake. This is a car that you take on an unpaved access road to a hiking trail and then take on a night on the town.

Which A4 allroad does Edmunds recommend?

We like the middle-of-the-road Premium Plus trim since it includes practical upgrades such as front and rear parking sensors, driver-seat memory settings, wireless charging, and keyless entry and hands-free tailgate release. The Warm Weather package, which includes ventilated sport seats, and the Navigation package are worthwhile additions.

Audi A4 allroad models

The 2020 A4 Allroad is offered in three trim levels: the Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige. All trims are powered by a 248-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine. All-wheel drive is standard. Highlight features include:

Premium
Starts you off with:

  • 18-inch wheels
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Three-zone automatic climate control
  • Power-adjustable front seats
  • 10-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Premium Plus
Has the above plus:

  • Wireless device charging
  • Rear-seat USB ports
  • Front and rear parking sensors
  • Virtual Cockpit Plus (digital instrument panel)
  • Hands-free tailgate release

Prestige
Furthers the list of standard equipment with:

  • Dual-pane noise-reducing windows
  • Ambient interior lighting
  • Integrated navigation system
  • Traffic-adaptive cruise control with stop and go
  • Premium audio system

    Features & Specs

    2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD features & specs
    2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
    MSRP$47,700
    MPG 23 city / 31 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    Horsepower248 hp @ 5000 rpm
    2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD features & specs
    2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
    MSRP$53,650
    MPG 23 city / 31 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    Horsepower248 hp @ 5000 rpm
    2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD features & specs
    2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
    MSRP$44,600
    MPG 23 city / 31 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    Horsepower248 hp @ 5000 rpm
    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite A4 allroad safety features:

    Audi Side Assist
    Illuminates a light in the side mirror when a vehicle enters the Allroad's blind spot. Sounds an alert when the turn signal is activated.
    Parking System Plus
    Warns the driver as the Allroad approaches an object immediately behind or in front of the car.
    Top-View Camera System
    Provides a 360-degree bird's-eye view of the car to aid parking.

    NHTSA Overall Rating

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Audi A4 Allroad vs. the competition

    Audi A4 Allroad vs. Subaru Outback

    The Subaru Outback is far more rugged and utilitarian than the A4 Allroad, can hold more, and will take you considerably farther off the beaten path. It's also considerably less expensive and comes with a pleasing array of driver safety aids. But the Outback lacks the sophistication and refinement of the Audi.

    Audi A4 Allroad vs. Volvo V60 Cross Country

    The Volvo V60 continues the Swedish company's tradition of making station wagons, and the V60 carries wagon styling to a new level of sophistication. We're fans of the comfortable front seats, long list of safety equipment, and cargo capacity. The Cross Country version is a lot like the A4 Allroad in that it has a slightly raised ride height.

    Audi A4 Allroad vs. Audi A6 Allroad

    If you like everything the A4 Allroad has to offer but want something bigger, the newly reintroduced A6 Allroad should fit the bill, provided you can afford it. It costs more than $10,000 more. For the extra money, you do get a more powerful engine as well as additional cargo capacity and Audi's newest, albeit less intuitive, infotainment system.

    FAQ

    Is the Audi A4 allroad a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 A4 allroad both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.1 out of 10. You probably care about Audi A4 allroad fuel economy, so it's important to know that the A4 allroad gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the A4 allroad has 24.2 cubic feet of trunk space.

    What's new in the 2020 Audi A4 allroad?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Audi A4 allroad:

    • Revised exterior styling
    • New infotainment system with a touchscreen
    • Part of the third A4 Allroad generation introduced for 2017
    Is the Audi A4 allroad reliable?

    To determine whether the Audi A4 allroad is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the A4 allroad. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the A4 allroad's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 Audi A4 allroad a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Audi A4 allroad is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 A4 allroad and gave it a 8.1 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 A4 allroad is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 Audi A4 allroad?

    The least-expensive 2020 Audi A4 allroad is the 2020 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $44,600.

    Other versions include:

    • 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $47,700
    • 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $53,650
    • 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $44,600
    What are the different models of Audi A4 allroad?

    If you're interested in the Audi A4 allroad, the next question is, which A4 allroad model is right for you? A4 allroad variants include 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). For a full list of A4 allroad models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

