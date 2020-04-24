2020 Audi A4 allroad Review

You could have been forgiven for thinking the station wagon was all but dead. But the vehicle that successfully combines the road manners of a car with the practicality of an SUV is alive and kicking, at least at Audi dealerships. The 2020 Audi A4 Allroad is a stylish small station wagon brimming with technology. It also has a bit more ground clearance compared to the regular Audi A4 sedan and, as is typical for Audi, standard all-wheel drive. If you want more off-road capability and a lower price, the wagon-like Subaru Outback offers just as much practicality as the Audi. Volvo's V60 Cross Country wagon can go toe to toe with the Audi's style and costs about the same too. Larger wagons, such as the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Audi A6 Allroad, are roomier but cost substantially more money.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 8.1 / 10

The transformation of an A4 to Allroad spec is largely cosmetic and hasn't spoiled the plot. This is a comfortable, well-trimmed, capable and quiet car that's ideally suited to long drives. It's also the only way to get an A4 as a wagon. This is a car that you take on an unpaved access road to a hiking trail and then follow it up with a night on the town.

How does it drive? 7.5

The Allroad's turbocharged engine gets it moving with unexpected authority. In Edmunds testing, our test car sprinted from 0 to 60 mph in a respectably quick 5.7 seconds. In less aggressive driving, however, the Allroad can seem a bit slow because the transmission can be slow to downshift when you need it to. The brakes are powerful, though, and make it easy to stop smoothly.



The A4 Allroad handles capably. Its tire grip limits are on the modest side, but the car has great composure. It also has a surprisingly tight turning circle. On winding roads, the Allroad isn't as buttoned-down as the standard A4 sedan, but it's easier to wield than an SUV.

How comfortable is it? 8.5

Serene and comfortable, the Allroad is an ideal car for a long road trip. It rides smoothly over bumps, and wind and road noise on the highway is outstandingly low. Likewise, its front seats provide long-haul comfort with good overall support, though the fixed lower thigh portion is on the short side for taller passengers.



The standard three-zone climate control system is a nice touch. It provides plenty of coverage from vents, but with a prominent whoosh sound. The back seat has vents and temperature control. The Allroad has heated front seats with the option for ventilated front seats and heating for the rear seats and steering wheel.

How’s the interior? 9.0

Its cabin is functionally and aesthetically pleasing. The Allroad requires less stooping over to get in because it stands a tad taller than the A4 sedan. It's also easy for drivers of just about any size to find a comfortable seating position.



This is an amply sized car despite its small luxury car status. There's loads of space up front, particularly headroom. Backseat space is easily suited to two 6-footers, though those longer of leg might want a touch more legroom. The panoramic sunroof is unfortunately compulsory, but headroom is still ample.

How’s the tech? 8.0

This tech-forward cabin is easy to use. Our test car was equipped with the Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster, which you can configure to display various functions besides just the gauges, such as a navigation map. The MMI infotainment system's menu structure is reasonably intuitive, though there's a learning curve to all such systems. The optional premium audio system sounds clear and powerful.



The Allroad offers a comprehensive suite of driver safety aids, though many proved to be overly sensitive and intrusive in heavy traffic. The acceleration and braking of the traffic-adaptive cruise control are smooth and natural. It even has predictive abilities to slow the Allroad as you approach a turn.

How’s the storage? 8.5

Wagon aficionados will be pleased with this one. Its cargo hold is usefully sized and easy to access. The seats fold from the cargo area — a nice touch. The front has many places to store smaller items. We like the handy sliding console lid and armest. The front seat area has numerous nooks and pockets too, though none are particularly big.



When it comes to kid transportation duty, the A4 Allroad has four lower car-seat anchors that are readily accessible beneath plastic covers. The outboard upper tethers are two-thirds of the way up their respective seatbacks, and the center is located near the top. A rearward-facing car seat fits, but you'll have to slide the front seat up a bit to make it happen.

How economical is it? 7.5

The EPA rates the Allroad at 26 mpg combined, which is average among chief rivals BMW and Volvo. Our Allroad test sample achieved 27.8 mpg on the 115-mile Edmunds mixed-driving evaluation route, which is a bit closer to the highway rating than we might have expected given the mix of driving.

Is it a good value? 7.5

The Allroad stands out for its cabin construction, which is at once lovely and seemingly well built. It's priced similar to its chief rival, the Volvo V60 Cross Country. Audi's bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties are comparable to coverage offered by other German luxury brands.

Wildcard 8.0

While the Allroad's off-road chops are mostly cosmetic in nature, it's a great look. Its over-the-road competence might surprise you, though it falls short of being a sport wagon. Its appeal is in its can-do disposition when it comes to real-world pavement.



A versatile wagon that looks great is a winner in our book. That it also has a beautiful and functional cabin is just the icing on the wagon cake. This is a car that you take on an unpaved access road to a hiking trail and then take on a night on the town.

Which A4 allroad does Edmunds recommend?

We like the middle-of-the-road Premium Plus trim since it includes practical upgrades such as front and rear parking sensors, driver-seat memory settings, wireless charging, and keyless entry and hands-free tailgate release. The Warm Weather package, which includes ventilated sport seats, and the Navigation package are worthwhile additions.

Audi A4 allroad models

The 2020 A4 Allroad is offered in three trim levels: the Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige. All trims are powered by a 248-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine. All-wheel drive is standard. Highlight features include: