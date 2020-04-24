2020 Audi A4 allroad
What’s new
- Revised exterior styling
- New infotainment system with a touchscreen
- Part of the third A4 Allroad generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Impeccably crafted interior with top-notch materials
- Slightly higher ground clearance enhances off-road ability a bit
- More maneuverable than most crossover SUVs with comparable utility
- Turbocharged engine provides strong performance
- Transmission can be slow to respond in low-speed driving
- Some advanced driver safety aids are overly sensitive
2020 Audi A4 allroad Review
You could have been forgiven for thinking the station wagon was all but dead. But the vehicle that successfully combines the road manners of a car with the practicality of an SUV is alive and kicking, at least at Audi dealerships. The 2020 Audi A4 Allroad is a stylish small station wagon brimming with technology. It also has a bit more ground clearance compared to the regular Audi A4 sedan and, as is typical for Audi, standard all-wheel drive.
If you want more off-road capability and a lower price, the wagon-like Subaru Outback offers just as much practicality as the Audi. Volvo's V60 Cross Country wagon can go toe to toe with the Audi's style and costs about the same too. Larger wagons, such as the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Audi A6 Allroad, are roomier but cost substantially more money.
Our verdict8.1 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
The A4 Allroad handles capably. Its tire grip limits are on the modest side, but the car has great composure. It also has a surprisingly tight turning circle. On winding roads, the Allroad isn't as buttoned-down as the standard A4 sedan, but it's easier to wield than an SUV.
How comfortable is it?8.5
The standard three-zone climate control system is a nice touch. It provides plenty of coverage from vents, but with a prominent whoosh sound. The back seat has vents and temperature control. The Allroad has heated front seats with the option for ventilated front seats and heating for the rear seats and steering wheel.
How’s the interior?9.0
This is an amply sized car despite its small luxury car status. There's loads of space up front, particularly headroom. Backseat space is easily suited to two 6-footers, though those longer of leg might want a touch more legroom. The panoramic sunroof is unfortunately compulsory, but headroom is still ample.
How’s the tech?8.0
The Allroad offers a comprehensive suite of driver safety aids, though many proved to be overly sensitive and intrusive in heavy traffic. The acceleration and braking of the traffic-adaptive cruise control are smooth and natural. It even has predictive abilities to slow the Allroad as you approach a turn.
How’s the storage?8.5
When it comes to kid transportation duty, the A4 Allroad has four lower car-seat anchors that are readily accessible beneath plastic covers. The outboard upper tethers are two-thirds of the way up their respective seatbacks, and the center is located near the top. A rearward-facing car seat fits, but you'll have to slide the front seat up a bit to make it happen.
How economical is it?7.5
Is it a good value?7.5
Wildcard8.0
A versatile wagon that looks great is a winner in our book. That it also has a beautiful and functional cabin is just the icing on the wagon cake. This is a car that you take on an unpaved access road to a hiking trail and then take on a night on the town.
Which A4 allroad does Edmunds recommend?
Audi A4 allroad models
The 2020 A4 Allroad is offered in three trim levels: the Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige. All trims are powered by a 248-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine. All-wheel drive is standard. Highlight features include:
Premium
Starts you off with:
- 18-inch wheels
- Panoramic sunroof
- Three-zone automatic climate control
- Power-adjustable front seats
- 10-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Premium Plus
Has the above plus:
- Wireless device charging
- Rear-seat USB ports
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Virtual Cockpit Plus (digital instrument panel)
- Hands-free tailgate release
Prestige
Furthers the list of standard equipment with:
- Dual-pane noise-reducing windows
- Ambient interior lighting
- Integrated navigation system
- Traffic-adaptive cruise control with stop and go
- Premium audio system
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Audi A4 allroad.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$47,700
|MPG
|23 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5000 rpm
|2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$53,650
|MPG
|23 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5000 rpm
|2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$44,600
|MPG
|23 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite A4 allroad safety features:
- Audi Side Assist
- Illuminates a light in the side mirror when a vehicle enters the Allroad's blind spot. Sounds an alert when the turn signal is activated.
- Parking System Plus
- Warns the driver as the Allroad approaches an object immediately behind or in front of the car.
- Top-View Camera System
- Provides a 360-degree bird's-eye view of the car to aid parking.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Audi A4 Allroad vs. the competition
Audi A4 Allroad vs. Subaru Outback
The Subaru Outback is far more rugged and utilitarian than the A4 Allroad, can hold more, and will take you considerably farther off the beaten path. It's also considerably less expensive and comes with a pleasing array of driver safety aids. But the Outback lacks the sophistication and refinement of the Audi.
Audi A4 Allroad vs. Volvo V60 Cross Country
The Volvo V60 continues the Swedish company's tradition of making station wagons, and the V60 carries wagon styling to a new level of sophistication. We're fans of the comfortable front seats, long list of safety equipment, and cargo capacity. The Cross Country version is a lot like the A4 Allroad in that it has a slightly raised ride height.
Audi A4 Allroad vs. Audi A6 Allroad
If you like everything the A4 Allroad has to offer but want something bigger, the newly reintroduced A6 Allroad should fit the bill, provided you can afford it. It costs more than $10,000 more. For the extra money, you do get a more powerful engine as well as additional cargo capacity and Audi's newest, albeit less intuitive, infotainment system.
FAQ
Is the Audi A4 allroad a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Audi A4 allroad?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Audi A4 allroad:
- Revised exterior styling
- New infotainment system with a touchscreen
- Part of the third A4 Allroad generation introduced for 2017
Is the Audi A4 allroad reliable?
Is the 2020 Audi A4 allroad a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Audi A4 allroad?
The least-expensive 2020 Audi A4 allroad is the 2020 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $44,600.
Other versions include:
- 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $47,700
- 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $53,650
- 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $44,600
What are the different models of Audi A4 allroad?
More about the 2020 Audi A4 allroad
2020 Audi A4 allroad Overview
The 2020 Audi A4 allroad is offered in the following submodels: A4 allroad Wagon. Available styles include 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).
What do people think of the 2020 Audi A4 allroad?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Audi A4 allroad and all its trim types.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Audi A4 allroad and all model years in our database.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Audi A4 allroad?
2020 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
The 2020 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $57,850. The average price paid for a new 2020 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $2,546 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,546 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $55,304.
The average savings for the 2020 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is 4.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Audi A4 allroads are available in my area?
There are currently 4 new 2020 A4 allroads listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $51,790 and mileage as low as 0 miles.
Can't find a new 2020 Audi A4 allroads you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Audi A4 allroad for sale - 6 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $15,867.
Find a new Audi for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $19,473.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Audi A4 allroad?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Audi lease specials
