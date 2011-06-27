Estimated values
1996 Audi A6 2.8 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$517
|$1,175
|$1,532
|Clean
|$460
|$1,050
|$1,369
|Average
|$347
|$798
|$1,041
|Rough
|$234
|$547
|$713
Estimated values
1996 Audi A6 2.8 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$548
|$1,186
|$1,532
|Clean
|$488
|$1,059
|$1,369
|Average
|$368
|$805
|$1,041
|Rough
|$248
|$552
|$713
Estimated values
1996 Audi A6 2.8 quattro 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$517
|$1,175
|$1,532
|Clean
|$460
|$1,050
|$1,369
|Average
|$347
|$798
|$1,041
|Rough
|$234
|$547
|$713
Estimated values
1996 Audi A6 2.8 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$632
|$1,260
|$1,601
|Clean
|$563
|$1,125
|$1,430
|Average
|$424
|$855
|$1,088
|Rough
|$286
|$586
|$746